While Hallmark’s usual small-town romances will always have a place on the watchlist, the network has plenty of other stories worth revisiting. Some of its older movies deserve just as much love as the newer releases, and one particular gem from 2013 is a perfect example. “Remember Sunday” is a Hallmark Hall of Fame production that offers a romance with a little more emotional weight than the typical love story.

Starring Alexis Bledel (“Gilmore Girls”) and Zachary Levi (“Chuck”), the romantic drama follows two people who meet under unusual circumstances. Molly is a struggling waitress looking for a fresh start, while Gus is a charming jewelry store clerk with a secret that makes building a relationship considerably more complicated.

Honestly, it’s a premise that makes this movie stand out among Hallmark’s many romantic offerings. Instead of another predictable small-town love story, viewers get a sweet, bittersweet romance about finding someone worth falling in love with every single day.

And yep, if you’re looking for something a little different to add to your Hallmark+ watchlist, this one deserves a second look.

‘Remember Sunday’ Pairs Alexis Bledel & Zachary Levi in an Unusual Romance

Getty Alexis Bledel and Zachary Levi attend the premiere of Disney ABC Television and The Hallmark Hall of Fame’s “Remember Sunday” (2013)

In “Remember Sunday,” Bledel plays Molly, a down-on-her-luck waitress who isn’t exactly having the easiest time figuring out her life. Things take an interesting turn when she meets Gus (Levi), a handsome, quirky jewelry store clerk who initially leaves her wondering whether he’s genuinely interested in her, per Hallmark’s about page.

As Molly gets to know him, she discovers there’s more to Gus’s absent-minded behavior than meets the eye. Three years earlier, he suffered a brain aneurysm that left him unable to retain short-term memories. Every morning, he wakes up without remembering the previous day, meaning his relationship with Molly essentially starts over each time.

That’s quite the obstacle for a budding romance, especially when one person remembers every conversation and special moment while the other has to piece everything together again. The film explores how they navigate that unusual situation, with Molly learning more about Gus’s condition and Gus finding ways to make sense of the life he’s living.

Yep, Bledel and Levi make an interesting pairing, particularly for viewers who remember them from their respective television roles. Both bring a sweetness to their characters that makes it easy to root for Molly and Gus, even when their circumstances get complicated.

Why This Hallmark Hall of Fame Movie Deserves Another Look

Let’s be real, Hallmark has a pretty recognizable romance formula. There’s usually a charming setting, an unexpected connection, a few misunderstandings, and eventually a happily-ever-after. There’s nothing wrong with that, but sometimes it’s nice to find a movie that approaches love from a different angle.

That’s where “Remember Sunday” stands out. Instead of focusing on two people struggling to admit their feelings, Molly and Gus have to figure out how to build a relationship when one person can’t remember the experiences they’ve shared.

Honestly, some of the sweetest moments come from the little things Gus does to remember his life, including his sticky notes and recorded morning briefings. It seems like these details make the story even more touching because they show just how much effort goes into maintaining a connection with someone who wakes up without remembering the day before.

And yep, having Bledel and Levi bring that story to life certainly doesn’t hurt. Their performances give the romance plenty of charm, making Molly and Gus an easy couple to root for.

Other Hallmark Hall of Fame Movies From the Same Era Worth Watching

Getty B.J. Britt, Ashley Williams, Niall Matter, Nikki DeLoach, Benjamin Ayres, Rachel Boston, Autumn Reeser, Erin Cahill, Marilu Henner, Kimberley Sustad, Tyler Hynes, Victor Webster, Andrew Walker, Heather Hemmens, Jonathan Bennett, Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Alison Sweeney, Barbara Niven, Scott Michael Foster and Andie MacDowell celebrate Hallmark Channel’s 25th Birthday with a Special Sunset Cruise event (2026)

Of course, ‘Remember Sunday’ isn’t the only Hallmark Hall of Fame production worth revisiting. The collection has plenty of older movies that deserve another look, including a few from around the same era. If you’re adding this 2013 romance to your watchlist, here are three more productions to consider.

“Christmas with Holly” (2012)

For viewers who enjoy a little holiday romance, this movie stars Eloise Mumford and Sean Faris. After being left at the altar, Maggie moves to a small Washington town and opens a toy store. She soon meets Mark, a coffee shop owner who is helping raise his six-year-old niece, Holly, who stopped speaking after losing her mother. As Maggie and Mark grow closer, romance becomes another possibility. (Hallmark)

“The Makeover” (2013)

Julia Stiles (“10 Things I Hate About You”) and David Walton (“New Girl”) star in this modern-day take on “My Fair Lady.” Hannah Higgins is an education consultant who recruits beer vendor Elliot Doolittle to run for Congress. As she tries to turn him into a more polished candidate, the two discover they might have more in common than they initially thought. (Hallmark)

“In My Dreams” (2014)

Starring Katharine McPhee (“American Idol”) and Mike Vogel (“Bates Motel”), this romantic drama follows Natalie and Nick, two lonely people who have trouble finding love. After tossing coins into the same fountain, they begin dreaming about each other. According to the fountain’s legend, they have just seven nights to turn those dreams into reality. (Hallmark)

All three are included in Hallmark’s official Hallmark Hall of Fame movie collection, with the titles available to stream on Hallmark+.

Whether you’re in the mood for a dreamy romance, an unexpected connection, or a little holiday sweetness, these older productions offer plenty of reasons to explore the collection beyond its newest releases.

‘Remember Sunday’ Is Also Available to Stream on Hallmark+

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It seems like “Remember Sunday” is exactly the kind of older Hallmark movie that can get overlooked when so many new releases are competing for attention. However, its story still offers something different for viewers who enjoy romantic dramas with a little more substance.

The good news is that there’s no need to track down an old DVD to revisit this one either. “Remember Sunday” is also available to stream on Hallmark+, where fans can rediscover this 2013 romance or experience it for the first time.

With its memorable performances, unusual premise, and heartfelt romance, ‘Remember Sunday’ is an easy addition to any Hallmark watchlist. It’s also a nice reminder that some of the network’s best stories aren’t necessarily its newest releases.

Sometimes, an older hidden gem is exactly what movie night needs.