Video – Katharine (McPhee) Foster on How to Make Her Dad’s Turkey Meatloaf Recipe

Former “American Idol” contestant Katharine (McPhee) Foster is giving fans a little family history, a comforting recipe, and plenty of laughs in a new cooking video. The singer and actress took to Instagram on October 13 to share her late father Daniel McPhee‘s turkey meatloaf recipe, explaining why the dish has remained special to her over the years.

Foster didn’t just share the ingredients and cooking process, either. She also opened up about the memories attached to the recipe and why she loves cooking in the first place. Yep, there’s a sentimental side to the video, but fans also got plenty of the funny commentary they’ve come to enjoy from her.

Let’s be real, cooking videos can sometimes be pretty straightforward, but Foster managed to make this one feel like sitting in the kitchen with someone who has a lot to say. And honestly, that’s part of what made the post so entertaining.

‘American Idol’ Alum Katharine (McPhee) Foster Shares Her Dad’s Turkey Meatloaf Recipe

Foster began the video by introducing the dish and explaining why she was making it:

“We’re doing Daddy Dan’s turkey meatloaf. God rest his soul. It’s been eight years since my dad passed, and he used to make a couple things that I really, really loved, and this was one of them.”

As the video continued, Foster shared a thought about cooking that gave the post an even more personal meaning.

“That’s why I love cooking because you can remember people through recipes. You can remember where you first tasted it.”

It seems like this is one of those recipes that means a little more than simply putting dinner on the table. Having something that reminds you of someone you love is pretty special, and Foster’s explanation was a sweet way to honor her dad.

She also made sure followers had everything they needed to try the recipe themselves. In a comment on the post, she shared the full ingredient list.

Turkey Meatloaf Ingredients: 5 turkey Italian sausages (or pork)

1¼ lbs. ground turkey (or beef)

1 medium carrot – diced

1 medium bell pepper – diced

1 medium brown onion – diced

2 celery stalks – diced

4 scallions – chopped

3 garlic cloves – minced

2 eggs – beaten

¼ cup milk or cream

1½ cups dried Italian bread crumbs

1 small pinch sea salt

½ tsp cracked pepper

¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

¼ tsp dried sage

1 Tsp Creole seasoning

5 Tsp ketchup or tomato sauce

¼ cup Worcestershire Sauce

¼ cup Hoisin Sauce Sweet Tomato & Hoisin Glaze: 1/3 cup Hoisin Sauce

1/3 cup tomato sauce or spaghetti sauce

¼ cup honey

Yep, Foster gave fans quite a bit to work with if they want to recreate the family favorite. And with both her dad’s main meatloaf and a special glaze included, followers have options when making it. To glaze or note to glaze? That is the question.

Fans Have Plenty to Say About Foster’s Cooking Video

Getty Katharine McPhee performs during the “American Idol” Season 5 Finale (2006)

Of course, the recipe wasn’t the only thing getting attention in the comments. Foster’s personality was also a big hit, with fans having plenty of fun reacting to her commentary throughout the video.

One person thought her voice sounded familiar after she made a joke about her accent, writing:

“Your accent reminds me of Joey’s manager Estelle on the show ‘Friends’ .. 🤣”

Another fan was clearly excited to see her pop up in their feed:

“Katharine Freaking McPhee Foster! lol love it!”

Several commenters also focused on her sense of humor. One wrote:

“This is amazing!!!! ‘You know what $&@! you’ There you go!!!”

Another added:

“She’s unhinged and I’m here for it.”

Honestly, it seems like viewers enjoyed getting both the recipe and the entertainment. One person even commented on how much they liked watching Foster in the kitchen:

“I love that you are in to cooking… bonus, you’re pretty hilarious doing it ❤️❤️”

There was also a fan who apparently wanted a little less commentary and a little more cooking, writing:

“Can’t you just shut up and cook?”

Foster had a pretty funny response to that one:

“no. 🤍 enjoy the recipe.”

And that’s certainly one way to handle a comment like that.

Other fans were more interested in the food itself, with one sharing:

“Looks so delicious and meatloaf is my #1 comfort food! Must try this!!”

Another viewer wondered whether her husband, David Foster, was helping out behind the scenes, asking:

“Ha!!! This is everything! You’re hilarious! Is David throwing the ingredients at you?”

The remaining comments included plenty of love for the cooking video. One person said:

“Love your cooking videos. Your hilarious 😂❤️”

While another just posted:

“Gobble Gobble 😋”

Katharine (McPhee) Foster’s Mom Says Her Late Dad Would Love the Video

Foster also received a sweet message from her mother, Peisha McPhee, who stopped by the comments to share her reaction.

“❤️ I love this and you’re so funny! Daddy would LOVE this!!!”

That’s another lovely reminder of the family memories behind the recipe. Her mother’s comment also added a little extra sweetness to a post that was already dedicated to keeping her father’s memory alive.

One longtime “American Idol” viewer also remembered seeing Daniel McPhee supporting his daughter during her time on the show, writing:

“Oh, I remember her father from Idol, he was so cute in the audience, so emotional and proud 😇”

For viewers who remember Foster’s time on “Idol,” it’s a nice connection to those earlier days of her career.

Let’s be real, there’s something heartwarming about seeing someone share a family recipe while telling the story behind it. Foster’s video gave fans a chance to learn how to make one of her dad’s favorite dishes while also hearing why it means so much to her.

And with her mom joining the conversation and fans enjoying every minute of the commentary, it seems like the post accomplished exactly what Katharine (McPhee) Foster wanted: sharing a little piece of her dad with everyone watching.