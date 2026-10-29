Video – Martha Stewart Makes Delicious ‘Vampire Cocktails’ for a Halloween Gathering

Martha Stewart is giving Halloween party hosts another reason to get creative with their drinks. Yep, the lifestyle expert has shared a video showing how to make “vampire cocktails.” And the recipe combines a bloody-looking glass rim with a frozen drink that sounds delicious.

Honestly, it seems like a fun way to add a little Halloween flair to a party without going overboard. Let’s be real, a drink that looks like it belongs at a vampire’s dinner party is bound to get some attention, especially when it comes with a clever name.

The throwback video was shared to Martha Stewart’s official Instagram page earlier this week, where the caption explained how to create the spooky presentation at home. And while the recipe has a signature drink to go with it, fans don’t have to follow every step to enjoy the idea (a.k.a. those who can’t or don’t drink alcohol can still join in on the fun).

Martha Stewart Shares Her Recipe for ‘Vampire Cocktails’

Martha’s Instagram caption introduced the drinks as a festive option for Halloween hosts, writing:

“If you’re hosting a Halloween gathering, Martha’s vampire cocktails are a frightfully fun addition to your party menu.”

The most eye-catching part of the recipe is the bloody rim, which gives the glasses a dramatic look without requiring a complicated decorating process.

The caption explained how to achieve the effect, saying:

“For a bloody rim that will make a killer impression, dip the rim of your glasses in a mixture of corn syrup and red food coloring and let it drip down the sides for an even spookier effect.”

Yep, it’s a simple idea, but it makes a big difference in how the finished drinks look. The red drips create the appearance of blood running down the sides of the glasses, making them a natural fit for a Halloween gathering.

Honestly, it seems like one of those little details that can make a party feel more thoughtfully planned without requiring hosts to spend hours putting everything together. The glasses themselves become part of the presentation, and the effect fits right in with the spooky season.

The ‘Piña Ghoulada’ Adds a Clever Twist

Of course, the bloody rim isn’t the only fun part of Martha’s recipe. The lifestyle expert also has a frozen cocktail to go with the Halloween-inspired presentation.

The Instagram caption continued:

“Martha fills her glasses with a delicious frozen ‘piña ghoulada,’ but any cocktail of your choice will perfectly complement the gory rim.”

Let’s be real, the name alone deserves a little appreciation. The piña ghoulada gives the familiar tropical cocktail a Halloween-themed twist, making it a fitting match for the creepy glass decoration.

The recipe also leaves plenty of room for hosts to make it their own. Anyone who prefers a different cocktail can use the same bloody rim technique without having to serve the frozen drink Martha features in the video.

That flexibility is part of what makes the idea appealing. Whether someone is planning a full Halloween party or simply wants to serve something seasonal while watching a favorite scary movie, the presentation offers an easy way to make the occasion feel special.

Fans looking for even more inspiration can visit Martha Stewart’s official website for tons more Halloween-themed recipes.

Fans React to Martha Stewart’s ‘Vampire Cocktails’

Getty Martha Stewart gives cooking demo for ‘Cooking With One Pot: A Master Class’ during the New York City Wine & Food Festival in 2014

Martha’s video also attracted a variety of comments, with fans sharing their reactions to the drink presentation, the recipe and its Halloween appeal.

One commenter embraced the dramatic look of the glasses, writing:

“Making my Halloween cocktails look like a crime scene, but in an elegant way… It’s a good thing! 🩸🍸✨”

Another fan shared their love of the drink’s inspiration, adding:

“Peña colada is my favourite drink. Virgin ones, mind you.”

One commenter took a different approach, suggesting seafood as a party menu option. They wrote:

“Hosting a Halloween party is all about the menu, and a seafood course is a great way to impress. I buy lobster straight from North Atlantic fishermen, so there is no middleman marking it up and the crew who hauled it gets paid more.”

Other reactions included one fan giving her a new nickname:

“Martha Shawshank Stewart bravo”

And another just saying:

“Spooky yummy”

Meanwhile, one fan seemed to appreciate the nostalgia behind the idea, commenting:

“I remember this from the magazines 🥺”

But the brand CastleFlexx may have delivered the best comment of the bunch, writing:

“‘Piña ghoulada’ might be the pun of the season 🧛”

And honestly, that name is pretty hard to beat for a Halloween cocktail. Between the clever wordplay and the bloody glass rims, Martha Stewart’s recipe offers fans a festive idea to try as Halloween approaches.

For anyone still planning their party menu, it seems like these vampire cocktails could be a fun addition to the festivities. After all, a little creativity can go a long way when it comes to making Halloween memorable.