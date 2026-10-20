Rachael Ray, 58, Makes Candid Health Admission After Fans Express Concern Over Her Appearance

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray, 58, is opening up about her health routine and personal experience with menopause after years of fan questions about her well-being.

The former “Rachael Ray Show” host recently shared her approach to healthy eating, supplements and hormone replacement therapy while discussing her contributions to Dr. Ian Smith’s new book, “The Menopause Kitchen.”

In an interview with People, Ray encouraged women to eat “as healthfully as possible” and to incorporate a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables into their meals.

“We grow everything,” Ray said, explaining that she has “four garden beds” where she grows fresh produce.

However, the television personality revealed that her own experience with menopause has been different from what many women encounter.

Rachael Ray Reveals She Has Never Experienced Menopause Symptoms

Ray said she has not experienced any noticeable menopause symptoms and revealed that her older sister had a similar experience.

“I have no menopausal signs of any kind,” Ray told the outlet. “My sister’s the same way. She’s 67. She never had them either. I’ve always had an easy time, just in life, when it comes to that kind of stuff.”

Despite her lack of symptoms, Ray said she follows her physicians’ recommendations.

“I take my doctor’s advice on hormone replacement or whatever my doctors advise me,” she explained.

The celebrity cook also discussed her approach to supplements, revealing that her husband, John Cusimano, takes considerably more than she does.

“My husband is a nut for supplements. He goes into the bathroom, he’s in there like 40 minutes… But it works for him. Whatever makes you happy,” Ray said.

While Ray shared what works for her personally, menopause experiences and treatment needs can vary from person to person.

Fans Previously Expressed Concern About the Celebrity Chef’s Health

Ray’s recent comments follow several instances in which viewers questioned her health after noticing changes in her appearance and speech.

Fans first expressed concern in September 2024 after an Instagram video prompted questions about her speech.

The following month, Ray revealed that she had experienced a “couple of bad falls” while discussing her enjoyment of household chores on her podcast, “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead.”

“I am a homemaker. I love chores. I love being in the kitchen. I always work with my brain every day. I’m always writing something,” Ray told guest Jenny Mollen.

“But I really like chores. I like what people consider physical work. I like making dinners, planning dinners, making lists,” she continued.

Ray explained that she also enjoyed helping carry firewood but had stopped doing so following her falls.

Additional questions surfaced in 2025 when fans commented on her appearance in an Instagram cooking video.

“I didn’t even recognize her,” one person wrote.

Another asked, “I haven’t seen her in SO LONG. I’m genuinely wondering.. is she okay?”

Rachael Ray Pushes Back on Claims She Disappeared From the Spotlight

In October 2025, Ray addressed speculation that she had stepped away from television and public appearances.

During an interview with Us Weekly, the chef rejected claims that she had disappeared from the entertainment industry.

“I don’t know what they’re talking about,” she said.

“I work my ass off all the time. And I never left,” Ray continued. “I just switched over to A+E and new partners, that’s all. But I’ve been working constantly.”

Ray has continued working on television projects and making public appearances.

On October 15, she hosted the 18th annual Blue Moon Burger Bash in New York City alongside comedian Bert Kreischer.

According to the Daily Mail, Ray encouraged attendees to support the chefs competing at the event.

“A huge crowd here! My love to everyone within the sound of our voices!” she told the audience.

“It’s a big, big deal. It’s a big deal to these people, and they busted their (expletive) all day, so please do take the time to vote.”

Kreischer also discussed filming an episode of his cooking show, “Something’s Burning,” with Ray.

“Yesterday I did my cooking show, ‘Something’s Burning,’ with Rachael Ray. It is an honor,” he said.

Ray joked that their cooking session went smoothly.

“I didn’t burn anything, and neither did he! He made amazing tortellini,” she said.

Kreischer added, “Tortellini carbonara. Handmade tortellini!”

Ray continues to split her time between New York and Tuscany, Italy, where she owns a home, while maintaining her television and culinary projects.