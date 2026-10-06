Martha Stewart Debuts Jaw-Dropping Cropped Microbob, Her Shortest Haircut in Decades

Martha Stewart has spent decades making reinvention look easy, and her latest red carpet appearance came with one of her biggest hair changes in years.

Stewart, 85, arrived at the New York City premiere of Aaron Sorkin’s “The Social Reckoning” on Sunday, October 4, with a dramatically shorter blonde cut.

When Did Martha Stewart Last Wear Her Hair This Short?

She styled her hair into a sleek pixie, tucked behind one ear, with longer bangs swept across her forehead. See the photos here.

The lifestyle icon paired the new look with a black asymmetric pantsuit, layered gold necklaces and a black clutch.

According to InStyle, Stewart has not worn her hair this short since 1996.

At the time, she was building the media empire that would become synonymous with her name, including her television series “Martha Stewart Living” and the later formation of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

Three decades later, Stewart is still experimenting with her look rather than sticking to one signature style.

The shorter cut follows another noticeable hair transformation.

Stewart recently worked with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton to trade her familiar blonde shade for a soft rose-gold pink.

In one video showing off that look, Stewart lip-synced to dialogue from “The Devil Wears Prada.”

“Pull yourself together,” the voiceover said. “We have work to do. And by we, I mean you.”

What Else Has Martha Stewart Been Working On?

Getty Martha Stewart attends Martha Stewart’s 100th Book Party Celebration

Her beauty changes have arrived during an especially busy stretch professionally.

Entertainment Weekly reported that in August 2026, Stewart expanded her Netflix presence with full-length video versions of “The Martha Stewart Podcast” and her cooking series “Martha Cooks.”

She also released her 102nd book, “The Martha Way,” focused on organizing, entertaining, gardening and everyday living.

Stewart was also named the No. 1 Top Influencer Over 50 on the cover of AARP The Magazine.

Why Is Martha Stewart Appearing on ‘RHONY’?

Stewart has also turned up during Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

Her connection to the Bravo series comes through longtime makeup artist and friend Daisy Toye, who joined the cast as a new Housewife.

Stewart joked about their working relationship on camera, saying, “Daisy is a makeup artist to the stars. At least one star: me. If you can call me that.”

What Has Martha Stewart Said About Aging?

Stewart has been equally matter-of-fact when discussing getting older.

“It’s something that we’re all going to do,” she recently told Harper’s BAZAAR. “You start getting older the minute you’re born, and you have to learn how to deal with it all.”

She continued, “It’s about posture, appearance, good grooming, and dressing appropriately. All of those things are extremely important, even though many of us ignore them. We are doing it despite not wanting to.”

Her latest haircut fits neatly with that philosophy: change the look when you feel like it, and keep moving.