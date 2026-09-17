‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Welcomes Her Second Grandchild (PHOTOS)

“The Pioneer Woman” star Ree Drummond has plenty of reasons to celebrate this week. Her daughter and son-in-law, Alex and Mauricio Scott, just welcomed their son into the world.

Ladd and Ree Drummond absolutely adore being grandparents. Having a new bundle of joy into their lives is a dream come true.

See photos of the new baby and what the celebrity chef had to say about her first grandson.

Ree Drummond’s Daughter Safely Delivered a Baby Boy

There is a new family member in the Pioneer Woman’s life. Her daughter Alex safely delivered her second child, marking Ladd and Ree Drummond’s second grandchild and first grandson.

“Charles Alexander Scott 🩵09/15/2026, 7lbs 9oz,” Alex Drummond Scott captioned her latest Instagram update, revealing a photo of her baby boy.

“Our Charlie boy made his arrival yesterday evening and we couldn’t be more in love! Thank you Lord,” Alex added.

Fans went wild over the adorable photos depicting the baby in his sweet newborn outfit.

“Little man!!!! We love you, Charlie!!!” the proud grandmother, Ree Drummond, wrote in the comments.

“He’s perfect! CONGRATULATIONS 💙💙” HGTV star Jenny Marrs congratulated the family.

Plenty of fans wrote kind words to the family, with many adding that he looks just like his father, Mauricio.

Baby Charlie Joins His Older Sister, Sofia

Mauricio and Alex Scott were over the moon to welcome their son and give their daughter a sibling. Their oldest child, Sofia, was born on December 18, 2024. The little girl will celebrate her second birthday this winter with her baby brother at her side.

“You’ll never remember life without a sibling, but I’ll never forget all the days spent just the 2 of us,” Alex wrote over a sentimental Instagram video a few months before welcoming her son.

The sweet video brought Alex’s family members to tears.

“Great now I’m starting out my week crying 😭🥹” Alex’s younger sister, Paige, wrote.

“I can’t do this right now 😭” their mother, Ree, chimed in.

The Celebrity Chef Is Staying With Her Daughter to Help Out

Ree Drummond hasn’t publicly shared any photos of her newest grandchild yet. However, her page is full of photos and videos of Sofia. Fans love watching the little girl toddle around the house and spend time with her grandparents.

On social media, “The Pioneer Woman” star confirmed she was staying with Alex and Mauricio at their home in Dallas ahead of the birth.

“George joined me in my room at Alex and Mauricio’s this morning after I tiptoed downstairs to get my coffee at 4:56,” the celebrity chef captioned a recent Instagram post, featuring Alex’s golden retriever.

“His parents may sleep through my gentle coffee clanging, but George never will…especially on this visit!” Ree continued. “His baby brother is arriving soon, after all, and just look at that face—he definitely senses more changes are coming. So we talked through his concerns a little bit, he shared some pretty deep feelings, and bottom line? I think he’s ready. Way to be brave, Georgie! 🥹”

Fans wish Ree Drummond and her family happiness as they experience this beautiful new chapter of life.