Rachael Ray’s Career Plans Revealed Amid Ongoing Health Concerns

Rachael Ray isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

The celebrity chef and television personality, 58, reportedly has several projects in the works despite ongoing concerns about her health following a series of public appearances that left some fans worried.

According to Page Six, a source said Ray is “doing great” and “working hard” as she continues building her career.

Ray remains focused on her FYI cooking shows, “Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes” and “Rachael Ray in Tuscany,” which are available to stream on A&E.

The insider also revealed that viewers can expect more projects in the coming months, including a new series set to launch on YouTube. Additional details about the upcoming show have not been announced.

Outside of television, Ray continues working on her kitchen products, pet food line and digital recipes. She also remains involved in charitable efforts through her namesake foundation.

Rachael Ray Previously Addressed Concerns About Her Health

Ray has faced questions about her well-being since September 2024, when she shared an Instagram video honoring the late Tony Bennett.

While recalling a memory of the singer, some viewers expressed concern that she appeared to be slurring her words.

The following month, Ray revealed that she had experienced “a couple of bad falls” but did not share further details.

Concerns resurfaced in May 2025 after another Instagram cooking video prompted similar comments about her speech and appearance.

In July 2025, some attendees also reportedly questioned her behavior during a promotional event for her Staple Gin brand.

However, Ray has maintained that she is healthy.

During a March 2026 interview with The Associated Press, she directly addressed the speculation.

“My health is fine. I lift weights every morning, 4 o’clock, you know. I’m doing just fine,” she said.

Ray also dismissed rumors about her personal life, emphasizing that she has “a great marriage” with her husband, John Cusimano, whom she married in September 2005.

Rachael Ray Opens Up About Her Diet and Wellness Routine

More recently, Ray shared details about her approach to staying healthy during an October interview with PEOPLE.

Speaking at the New York City Wine & Food Festival’s Blue Moon Burger Bash on Oct. 15, Ray discussed her involvement in Dr. Ian Smith’s cookbook, “The New Menopause Kitchen,” to which she contributed more than 50 recipes.

Although the cookbook focuses on menopause, Ray revealed that she hasn’t experienced noticeable symptoms herself.

“I have no menopausal signs of any kind,” she said, adding that her 67-year-old sister has had a similar experience.

Ray explained that she follows her doctors’ recommendations and encourages women to prioritize nutritious meals.

“You eat lots of color in your diet, which means you’re getting lots of the right vitamins without the need of supplements,” she said, noting that she also takes supplements.

The chef shared that she and Cusimano grow seasonal vegetables in four garden beds at home, including leafy greens, squash, zucchini and eggplant.

She also described their daily routine, which includes cooking, spending time together and heading to the gym around 5 a.m.

Beyond diet and exercise, Ray believes happiness and having a sense of purpose are equally important.

“Are you eating a colorful diet and are you happy? Do you try and get up with purpose every day? I think that helps everyone, male and female,” she said.