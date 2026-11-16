Sneak Peek At Hallmark Channel’s ‘Our Holiday Playbook’

Viewers of Hallmark Channel have been going all in on this year’s edition of the annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

There are still plenty more Christmas movies to come, and next up is “Our Holiday Playbook.”

‘Our Holiday Playbook’

Much like earlier movie “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story,” this one also focuses on football. Unlike that NFL-branded movie, however, “Our Holiday Playbook” looks at football from an amateur perspective, with Taylor Cole and Charles Michael Davis starring.

“When Lexi Bell (Cole) returns home for the holidays, she faces a beloved family tradition she’d rather avoid: the fiercely competitive Bell Bowl, an annual Christmas flag football showdown between her father and uncle that has fueled decades of sibling rivalry,” declares the synopsis.

“But when an injury sidelines her brother-in-law it looks like Lexi’s family’s losing streak will remain unbroken. To give them a fighting chance, she strikes a deal with Eddie (Davis), a former local football star-turned teacher — Lexi will use her baking know-how to help Eddie best his brother in their annual bake-off if he’ll pose as her boyfriend and meet the ‘eligibility requirement’ to play on their team,” the synopsis continues.

“As they navigate each other’s festive family gatherings, traditions and celebrations, what started as a transactional partnership begins to become something more as Lexi and Eddie find themselves feeling less and less like their romantic relationship is just pretend. As the two clans battle it out on the field, regardless of who takes home the trophy Lexi may have already won at love,” concludes the synopsis.

A Unique Branding Partnership

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While Hallmark’s “Holiday Touchdown” movies are made in partnership with the NFL, “Our Holiday Playbook” will likewise be benefiting from a corporate partnership.

This time, however, it isn’t to do with the film’s football angle, but is instead tied to the family baking competition within the storyline.

According to a report from Oregon’s KOIN, “Our Holiday Playbook” will feature some key product placement, focusing on a familiar Oregon brand: Bob’s Red Mill.

“Some of the most meaningful holiday traditions are also the simplest — putting on a movie, baking something together and sharing what comes out of the oven,” Bob’s Red Mill’s chief commercial officer Daniel Barba said in a statement.

“That spirit is at the heart of Moregetherness, and it’s what makes this partnership with Hallmark feel so natural,” Barba’s statement added. “We hope viewers are inspired to watch the movie, make the recipe and turn that cozy moment at home into something they can share with someone they care about.”

According to a press release from Bob’s Red Mill, the brand’s recipe for Orange Brown Butter Madeleines will be play a key role in the film’s plot, and will serve “one of the pivotal recipes” in the holiday romance.

The brand’s collaboration with the Hallmark Channel builds on the Oregon firm’s aforementioned “Moregetherness” movement, “which encourages gatherings centered on homemade food,” per the press release.

“Our Christmas Playbook” will be making its debut on Friday, November 20 on Hallmark Channel.

