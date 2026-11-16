Ali Liebert Can’t Hide Her Contagious Excitement for Her Upcoming Hallmark Movie ‘An Angel in My Stocking’ [SEE]

Canadian actress, director, model, and producer Ali Liebert can’t hide her excitement for her new Hallmark Christmas movie “An Angel in My Stocking.”

Per IMDb, the film’s plot is as follows: “Divorced couple Amanda and Jack are stranded together in a remote town when their flight is diverted. Amanda meets Margaret, who reveals herself as Amanda’s guardian angel and helps her reconnect with the community and Jack.”

Multi-talented star Liebert is on directorial duties for this one, which stars Fiona Gubelmann and Marco Grazzini. Support comes from a talented cast that includes the likes of Nancy Robertson, Siobhan Williams, Amy Goodmurphy, Tim Carlson, Sebastien Skinner-Kanji, and Brittany Willacy.

Liebert, 45, took to social media to share her excitement for the holiday movie with her fans.

Ali Liebert Wants Everyone to See Her ‘Quirky Little Movie’

Ali Liebert shared her excitement for “An Angel in My Stocking” with the 29,800 followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a single image. It’s a promotional poster for the upcoming festive flick, which features stars Fiona Gubelmann and Marco Grazzini laying on their backs making snow angels. The poster confirms that the film will premiere on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, December 6, at 8:00 PM ET and 7:00 PM CT.

Liebert’s caption on the post begins, “Very excited for y’all to see our quirky little movie, directed by yours truly 🙋‍♀️.”

It continues, “Loved working with these two cuties who are SO GOOD together @fionagubelmann & @themarcograzzini!”

The caption goes on, “Incredible supporting cast and fabulous writer, producers, executives and technicians! Dream team 🤍🤍🤍.”

She concludes by advising her fans and followers to, “Mark your calendars! #countdowntochristmas”

Sia’s 2017 festive song “Snowman” appropriately plays over the post.

The star’s fans and followers shared her excitement, with one of them commenting on the post, “Fun pairing, looking forward! 👏👏👏👏👏”

Of course, “An Angel in My Stocking” is far from Liebert’s first festive Hallmark movie. She’s been involved with many before in different capacities.

Liebert Is a Hallmark Christmas Movie Legend

Getty Ali Liebert (L) with James Denton and Brooke D’Orsay at Hallmark’s 2026 Countdown To Christmas event.

Ali Liebert is a bona fide Hallmark Christmas movie legend. Therefore, it’s hardly surprising her fans are excited for her latest festive offering on the channel.

As a director, she has helmed the likes of 2020’s “Spotlight on Christmas,” 2022’s “The Holiday Sitter,” 2023’s “Christmas in Notting Hill” and “Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas,” and 2024’s “Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane.”

As an actress, Liebert has starred in Hallmark festive films like 2017’s “A Gift for Christmas,” 2019’s “A Christmas to Cherish,” 2021’s “Every Time a Bell Rings,” 2022’s “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” 2023’s “Friends & Family Christmas,” 2025’s “Three Wisest Men” and “The Christmas Baby,” and 2026’s “A Season of Promises.”

We look forward to watching Liebert’s latest directorial offering, “An Angel in My Stocking.” There are now less than three weeks to wait until it hits the Hallmark Channel.

Ali Liebert’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.