Amy Acker’s Husband James Carpinello Shares Her Love of Acting

Actress Amy Acker is starring in a new Hallmark movie called “My Christmas Cowboy.” That has some fans wondering about her real-life love: Husband James Carpinello.

Acker plays a news producer in a small college town in Texas who reconnects with her college “crush,” played by Luke Macfarlane. He returns home after an “on-camera gaffe” and crosses path with Acker’s character, according to the Hallmark synopsis.

Her husband is a fixture on Broadway.

Carpinello posted a photo on his Instagram page showing him with Acker at the Tony Awards. A friend shared a photo of the pair in April and wrote, “Tonight we celebrate our great friends @jimmycarp and @theamyacker on their new broadway sensation the @lostboysmusical on broadway at the palace theater! We love you guys and so happy for you !!!”

Who Is Amy Acker’s Husband, James Carpinello?

Getty Amy Acker.

Capinello is a Broadway actor. “James Carpinello is an American actor, best known for his work on Broadway and in film and television. Born on August 13, 1975, in Albany, New York, Carpinello grew up with a passion for the performing arts,” his bio on Broadway World says.

“He attended the State University of New York at Purchase, where he studied acting and honed his craft,” that site says. Acker and Carpinello worked together on a short film about the pandemic.

“With the kids in Zoom school, we were like, ‘We need to do something,’ And I think we were driven by the fact that, ‘Oh, this sheltering at home is going to be over in a few weeks, so we should really work to get it finished,'” Carpinello told EW.

According to Broadway World, Carpinello’s first role on Broadway came in Les Miserables, in which he played Marius. He has since starred in other well-known Broadway productions, including Saturday Night Fever, Xanadu, and Rock of Ages.

Carpinello also branched out into other movies and television shows, starring as Billy in “The Believer.” He has also appeared in the movies “The Great Raid,” “So Notorious,” and “The Punisher: War Zone.” Acker’s husband also has a number of television appearances to his name, appearing in guest roles on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Good Wife,” and “Person of Interest,” according to Broadway World.

He married Acker in 2003, and they have two kids together.



Amy Acker Posts Photos of Her Husband & Family On Instagram

Acker has also posted photos of her husband and family on Instagram, writing with a photo collage, “few of the wonderful photos @gingersolephotography captured of our family, all the cousins, and grandparents over the holidays💕”

Her husband does the same. “So happy to be with my family. @theamyacker last minute visit. Uncle and Auntie times!” Carpinello wrote in 2024.

Acker also has a long filmography. “Acker has earned four Saturn Award nominations and one win, building a body of work that spans beloved genre projects, acclaimed dramas, and independent films. Known for bringing intelligence, warmth, and depth to her characters, she continues to be one of the industry’s most respected and sought-after performers,” her Hallmark bio says.