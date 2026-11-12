Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe Reveals the Classic Holiday Movies That Inspired ‘Miles to Christmas’

Hallmark fans already have plenty of reasons to look forward to the holiday season, but Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe just gave them another major one! The Hallmark favorite is getting ready to share a very special Christmas movie with viewers, and it sounds like she has some beloved holiday classics to thank for inspiring the project. The actress, who is stepping behind the camera to direct the upcoming movie, “Miles to Christmas,” recently gave fans insight into what they can expect, and her inspiration is sure to bring back some nostalgic memories.

Featuring a massively talented cast that includes Ashley Williams, Alison Sweeney, and Steve Lund, along with a little movie magic inspired by some familiar favorites, Lowe told fans that she’s hoping to capture the kind of festive feel that audiences have loved for years. And if her latest video is any indication, Hallmark fans sure are in for something special!

Lowe Teases Her Upcoming Movie ‘Miles to Christmas’

“I can’t believe it’s almost time!!!!” Lowe wrote in the caption of her Nov. 11 Instagram Reel. “The Christmas movie I directed! Miles to Christmas in Nov 29th 8/7C on @hallmark then airing on @hallmarkplus the next day!!!”

She continued, “I loved making this and I cannot wait to show you all the magical things we created.”

“Come watch with me!!!” Lowe concluded in her caption. “Let’s have a watch party.”

In the Instagram Reel, Lowe began the video by telling fans that she was getting ready to start decorating for the holidays because her movie “Miles to Christmas” will be premiering later this month. “I need you guys to watch this movie,” she said. “I’m so excited to share it with you. I know I always say that.”

Lowe went on to credit Williams for being the reason she’s directing the project. “Ashley Williams, who, as you know, is the reason I am directing, Allison Sweeney, Steve Lund, like this group for me was just the most incredible experience.”

“And Hallmark, shout out to Hallmark, because they let me do some super cute stuff in here that I cannot wait to share with you,” Lowe continued to further tease her upcoming film. “I really wanted this movie to feel like all the movies that we grew up with that we watched at Christmas.”

The actress listed a few classic holiday movies that she took inspiration from, such as “Home Alone,” “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” and “Serendipity.”

“That’s what I love,” Lowe said. “Please tune in. I cannot wait to hear your thoughts.”

All About ‘Miles to Christmas’ Starring Ashley Williams & Alison Sweeney

“Miles to Christmas” is a Hallmark Channel original holiday movie that will be premiering during the network’s beloved annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event.