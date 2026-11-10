Gorgeous Danielle Panabaker Ignores the Warm Weather to Get Into the Holiday Spirit [SEE]

Actress Danielle Panabaker is ignoring the warm weather where she lives to get herself into the holiday spirit ahead of time this year.

Panabaker, 39, lives in Los Angeles, California, with her husband Hayes Robbins and their two children. There, the temperature is still reaching highs of around 30°C and the daily lows are no worse than around 15°C. However, the star of The CW’s Arrowverse, 2009’s “Friday the 13th,” and various Hallmark movies isn’t letting that stop her from feeling festive.

The star, who famously played the lead in Hallmark’s 2018 festive television film “Christmas Joy,” took to social media to show her fans how she’s getting Christmassy already.

Danielle Panabaker Has Put a Festive Wreath on Her Front Door

Danielle Panabaker shared her first step into the festive season with the 3.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post about it includes a carousel of three photographs. In all three of the snaps, she is standing outside her front door looking very pretty while wearing a white knitted top paired with a black and white polka dot miniskirt. She is holding a Christmas wreath in the first two pictures. In the third, she is placing the wreath on her front door ready for the festive season.

Panabaker’s caption on her post reads, “It may still be warm enough to wear a skirt around here, but that’s not going to stop us from getting into the holiday spirit!”

The Charities 2023 soul track “Bring Your Love” plays over the post.

Fans and followers of Panabaker’s headed to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about it.

Panabaker’s Festive Spirit Is Seemingly Contagious

Getty Danielle Panabaker.

The comments section of Danielle Panabaker’s festive post is flooded with messages from her fans and followers. Primarily, the messages either tell her how great she’s looking or join in with her festivities. All things considered, the comments section is a happy place to be.

One of Panabaker’s followers commented, “I am one to listen to Christmas music all year long + I have Christmas decorations in my room all year long.”

Another follower wrote, “Tis this season!! A beautiful Early holiday spirit!”

Somebody else posted, “I love the third picture of you! You look amazing!”

“It’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit 😍❤️😍❤️,” proclaimed someone else.

A particularly complimentary individual noted, “I love that outfit on you! You always pull everything off so well!”

Last but by no means least, one Instagram user from all the way over in Austria commented, “Such a beautiful look. 😊 The white blouse and polka-dot skirt go so well together and your lovely smile makes the pictures even better! 😊 It’s never too early to get into the Christmas spirit! 🎄 And I’m a little jealous that it’s still warm enough for skirts over there. Here in Austria, we’ve already had temperatures below freezing. 😄”

In 2026, Danielle Panabaker’s only acting credit came in the drama television movie “Crowning at the Prom.” However, we look forward to seeing more of her on our screens in the near future — hopefully in some Christmas films!

Danielle Panabaker’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.