Ashley Williams Is Married to Husband, Neal Dodson, a Film Producer: ‘He Grounds Me’

Hallmark star Ashley Williams has already found true love in her personal life, even as her characters search for it on screen. She has praised her husband, Neal Dodson, as “dreamy,” a “rockstar dad,” and the person who calms her down.

According to People, Williams met Dodson, a film producer, 23 years ago “in the office of an acting coach.” They were engaged in 2009 and married since 2011, People reported.

“Ashley Williams is a versatile actress, producer, writer and director in film, television and theatre. She has amassed a long list of credits including 200+ episodes of television, a dozen pilots and numerous feature films,” her Hallmark bio reads. Her real-life sister is also an actress: Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Here’s all about Neal Dodson, Ashley Williams’ husband.

Ashley Williams Praised Her Husband, Neal Dodson, for Putting the World ‘in Perspective’

Getty Director Ashley Williams and Producer Neal Dodson of “Meats” attend the 2020 Sundance Film Festival Shorts Program 2 at Temple Theater on January 28, 2020.

Williams sang her husband’s praises to People.

“He grounds me. He allows me to laugh at myself and calms me down,” she explained before they were married in Nashville. “He puts things in perspective.”

Williams and Dodson have two sons together. She shared her pregnancy journey with fans on Instagram, writing, “Throwback to just before my second baby. It’s still just totally mind blowing. I mean… the PHYSICS ALONE. 😅”

Ashley Williams Called Her Husband ‘Dreamy’ in a Tribute Post

Williams has shared photos and details of her marriage on her Instagram page. One of those posts was a Father’s Day tribute in 2020.

“He’s dreamy. He’s also a rockstar dad and we don’t know what we’d do without him. Thanks @nealdodson17 for leading our nomadic family through the trenches with humor, bright ideas and unwavering energy. Every day is a ride and I’m ever grateful. #mascaraundermyeyes #happyfathersday #love,” she wrote.

Dodson’s Instagram page is no longer available.

Neal Dodson Has Worked With Top Stars & Been Nominated for an Academy Award

The York Daily Record listed Dodson’s accolades and some of the top stars he’s worked with.

Dodson “has been nominated for an Academy Award. He has won a Golden Globe and an Independent Spirit Award for his work. He has worked with Robert Redford, Sam Shepard and Ben Affleck,” that site reported.

A speaker’s bureau bio for Dodson describes him as being known for his “contributions to independent cinema.” The “financial thriller” called “Margin Call” led to the Academy Award nomination, that bio says. He started out as an actor in “regional theater,” according to that biography.

His complete filmography can be found on the Rotten Tomatoes website. That site says that he was born in York, PA, in 1978. His collaboration with Redford came in the movie “All Is Lost.”

Williams has starred in a lengthy string of Hallmark movies. You can see the summaries and list here. “Williams starred in the Hallmark Original Movies October Kiss, Christmas in Evergreen, Northern Lights of Christmas, Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa, Holiday Hearts, Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing, Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater, Christmas in the City, Two Tickets to Paradise, Five More Minutes: Moments Like These and, most recently, Falling Together and Jingle Bell Run,” Hallmark says.