Sneak Peek at Andrew Walker and Erin Cahill’s First Hallmark Christmas Movie Together

Hallmark fan favorites Andrew Walker and Erin Cahill are teaming up for their first movie together. They are part of the network’s annual Countdown to Christmas, starring in “Blue Dog Valley,” and Hallmark has given fans a first look at the flick.

Sneak Peek at ‘Andrew Walker and Erin Cahill’s Hallmark Christmas Movie

“Blue Dog Valley” follows veterinarian Goldie, who was an on-set vet in Hollywood. However, she leaves the big city behind for a small clinic in Blue Dog Valley where she has to earn the town’s trust. With the help of Cohen (Walker), who happens to be the son of the previous vet’s son, Goldie has her work cut out for her in winning over the town as sparks fly between her and Cohen.

In the sneak peek, Goldie vents to Cohen about being rejected by the town. While bartending, Cohen lets Goldie know the town doesn’t let outsiders in easily. Goldie quips that she’s buying the vet practice, only to have Cohen remind her that’s a big change for the town and that she’s barely been there a day.

Goldie reveals that with only four weeks until Christmas, she’s running out of time. It turns out there is a clause for an out if the town doesn’t like her. Cohen explains that everything with his father is a test, which leads Goldie to ask if that’s why he didn’t take over the practice.

The preview clip ends on that cliffhanger. Cahill teased the sneak peek on Instagram with a caption that read, “*SNEAK PEAK* 🎄 Two weeks from today CHRISTMAS IN BLUE DOG VALLEY premiers on @hallmarkchannel ! I am so grateful to have done my first Hallmark movie opposite my dear friend, the brilliant @awalkk35 ! And, more adorable animals than I have ever worked with on a single project. It was a JOY to make and I hope it brings YOU holiday joy! Premiering Saturday, Nov. 21st 🥰 #christmasinbluedogvalley #countdowntochristmas.”

Fans jumped in the comments to express their excitement over Walker and Cahill’s first movie together. “Can’t wait for another GEM from Andrew. This one looks like it is going to be great with the beautiful and incredibly talented Erin Cahill! 🥰,” gushed a fan. One fan expressed, “This is going to be awesome 👏 So excited ♥️.”

Erin Cahill and Andrew Walker Join PetSmart for a Good Cause

In keeping with the theme of their new movie, Walker and Cahill joined PetSmart for an event promoting pet adoption during national Pet Adoption Week last month. They shouted out some volunteers who were helping get pets ready for PetSmart’s Prep the Pet event.

Cahill and Walker met some of the adorable fur babies, who were getting all pretty and ready to meet their forever family. Walker even helped give a bath to one big boy, and it was adorable, while Cahill put a bandanna on a “gorgeous” dog that gave her a sweet kiss.

The dog also gave Walker, wearing a matching bandanna, a little lick. Belly rubs were involved at one point too, as Cahill called it “animal heaven.”

“With nearly 6 million pets entering shelters across America in 2025, initiatives like this are so important. A little extra care can go a long way in helping these wonderful animals shine and giving them a better chance at finding the loving homes they deserve. A HUGE thank you to the incredible PetSmart team, the pet groomers, and everyone who makes moments like these possible,” Walker wrote as part of his lengthy caption.

Tune into “Blue Dog Valley” premiering on Sunday, November 21 at 8/7c on Hallmark.