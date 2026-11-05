Make Your Day Merrier With 11 Hallmark Christmas Movies Airing Tomorrow — Nov. 6

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 6. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘An Unexpected Christmas’ – 1 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “An Unexpected Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “An Unexpected Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): A speech writer makes a deal with his ex-girlfriend to pretend they’re a couple to save his family’s Christmas. It’s not long before both the ruse and their feelings catch up with them.

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes.

“An Unexpected Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2021.

‘A Reason for the Season’ – 3 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Reason for the Season” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Reason for the Season” (per Hallmark Mystery): In order to earn her trust fund, Evie is tasked with granting Christmas wishes to the people who saved her life on the night of her birth. To aid in her cause, she employs Kyle, a handsome local attorney, to track down those who helped and attempts to secretly learn what they might want while maintaining her anonymity. With Christmas fast approaching, the heiress and the attorney can’t resist falling for each other’s charms as they ramp up their gift giving efforts. But as time ticks down, will she be able to accomplish the mission and grant all of the wishes by Christmas Eve?

Starring Taylor Cole and Kevin McGarry.

“A Reason for the Season” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 14, 2024.

‘A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love” (per Hallmark Mystery): After 15 years, Pat moves home from Hawaii with his two sons and through a series of coincidences, or Godwinks, ends up stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart, Margie at Christmas.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page.

“A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 22, 2020.

‘A Christmas Detour’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Christmas Detour” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Christmas Detour” (per the Hallmark Channel): Two New York City-bound travelers find themselves inextricably linked when a snowstorm reroutes them to an airport hotel in Buffalo. Ever the eternal optimist and hopeless romantic, Paige desperately needs to find a way back home to meet her fiancee’s parents before her forthcoming wedding. And it’s somehow up to fellow passenger Dylan MacKenzie, who is permanently soured on romance following a recent heartbreak. Yet Dylan somehow rises to the occasion to become Paige’s chivalrous helpmate. The pair are joined on this misadventure by an older couple named Frank and Maxine trying to get to Connecticut. As their madcap journey ensues, our foursome will find plenty of surprises in store.

Starring Candice Cameron Bure and Paul Greene.

“A Christmas Detour” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 28, 2015.

‘Checkin’ It Twice’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Checkin’ It Twice” below:

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The official synopsis for “Checkin’ It Twice” (per the Hallmark Channel): A journeyman hockey player falls for a real estate agent in a career crisis when he’s traded to her hometown and moves into the cottage in her hockey loving family’s backyard.

Starring Kim Matula and Kevin McGarry.

“Checkin’ It Twice” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 20, 2023.

‘The More the Merrier’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The More the Merrier” below:

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The official synopsis for “The More the Merrier” (per the Hallmark Channel): Alice (Boston), an emergency room doctor at a small, rural hospital, always volunteers to work the Christmas Eve overnight shift and goes the extra mile to make the holiday merry and bright for patients and staff. When the hospital gets snowed in, Alice and Brian (Penny), the newly hired top-rated cardiologist, find themselves in the middle of a bona fide baby boom when three women – including the only OBGYN for miles around – go into labor on the rarest birthday of the year. As they team up to bring these bundles of joy into the world as the night wears on, Alice, Brian and the rest of the staff also work hard to make the holiday feel festive for all the patients. Though they may have different approaches to medicine – and to life – there’s a spark between them and by the end of their shift it’s clear that this may be the Christmas Eve that changes them both forever.

Starring Rachel Boston and Brendan Penny.

“The More the Merrier” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 28, 2025.

‘Santa Tell Me’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Santa Tell Me” below:

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The official synopsis for “Santa Tell Me” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Olivia, a successful interior designer, finds an old letter from Santa promising she’ll meet the love of her life by Christmas Eve—and that his name will be Nick—she’s stunned to meet not one, but three guys named Nick. As she navigates these holiday romances, Olivia also finds herself drawn to her charming co-worker, Chris, throwing her magical Christmas quest into question. With the clock ticking toward Christmas Eve, Olivia embarks on a heartwarming and humorous journey to uncover her true soulmate.

Starring Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Benjamin Ayres, Christopher Russell and Kurt Szarka.

“Santa Tell Me” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 9, 2024.

‘A Glenbrooke Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Glenbrooke Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Glenbrooke Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Longing to be accepted for herself and not just her wealth, an heiress heads to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she discovers the joys of a simple Christmas, community, and maybe even love.

Starring Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo.

“A Glenbrooke Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 12, 2020.

‘What If Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “What If Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “What If Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Erin (Loughlin) has always supported her heart surgeon husband, Adam’s (Cavanagh) career by organizing the hospitals’ Christmas charity galas. However, when he moves to a new hospital, her help is no longer needed. Feeling lost and without a purpose back in New York City, her long-suppressed regrets over giving up her dream of pursuing fashion design start bubbling up. When Erin is given a peculiar heart-shaped Christmas ornament, she wakes up in an alternate reality where she’s a world-famous fashion designer. As she “meets” and attends Christmas events with alternate universe Adam, she realizes that while her fashion dreams came true, it’s lonely at the top. While working on a way to bring more charity and heart to her fashion empire, she learns that her dream life and love were always right in front of her – if only she finds the heart and courage to ask.

Starring Lori Loughlin and Tom Cavanagh.

“What If Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 25, 2026.

‘Merry Memories’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “Merry Memories” below:

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The official synopsis for “Merry Memories” (per the Hallmark Channel): Michaela (Lindura) is a rigid accountant who steps in to help her brother care for his young son Danny (Omi Fitzpatrick-Gonzales) while Danny’s military mom is deployed over Christmas. When Danny is assigned to create a holiday scrapbook for his mom, Michaela reluctantly accepts help from his free-spirited substitute teacher, Bryan (Morgan), whose creativity clashes with her need for preciseness and control. As they set out to capture festive moments for the scrapbook unexpected mishaps turn into meaningful traditions – and sparks begin to fly. Through Danny’s project, Michaela learns to embrace imperfection and open her heart, while Bryan rethinks his future as a traveling substitute teacher.

Starring Lindura and Brendan Morgan.

“Merry Memories” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 6, 2026.

‘Adopting St. Nick’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Adopting St. Nick” below:

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The official synopsis for “Adopting St. Nick” (per the Hallmark Channel): Maren (Groening) is a busy single mother to her adopted daughter, Leah (Taylor Blake). As the owner of her late father’s beloved hardware store, she is often found helping repair just about anything for her fellow locals, leaving very little time for herself. When the chance to participate in the Christmas Companions program at Jolly Acres, a new-yet-thriving retirement community in town, Leah excitedly jumps at the chance as she misses having a grandfather in her life. Much to Leah’s delight, she is paired with Kris (Randy Apostle), a jolly resident who bears an uncanny resemblance to Santa Claus. While there, Maren crosses paths with the nomadic Reid (Rady), the center’s Director of Community Launch and Operations whose job has him traveling from facility to facility to launch new branches. But the Christmas Companions program is soon jeopardized as the contractor for the center’s community room suddenly pulls out. Seeing how much joy the program brings Leah and Kris, the always helpful Maren offers to help finish the project. As she spends more time at the center with Reid, Maren slowly realizes it’s okay to let others in, accept help and stop shouldering the entire load. Reid starts questioning whether to accept his next assignment which will take him far away from the people and center that have begun to feel like home. With the help of some Christmas magic – and a little assist from Kris – everyone finds where they belong.

Starring Amy Groening and Michael Rady.

“Adopting St. Nick” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 31, 2025.