Catherine Bell Excitedly Teases ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3 Role

Hallmark fan favorite Catherine Bell has left the “Good Witch” behind for a new original series on the network. The actress debuts on “Mistletoe Murders” in the Season 3 premiere, starring alongside (Emily) and Peter Mooney (Sam). Bell gave fans something to think about before they see her in a whole new light on “Mistletoe Murders.”

Catherine Bell Teases ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3 Role

Taking to Instagram, Bell shared a preview of her two-episode stint on “Mistletoe Murders.” In the video, not only do Emily and Sam have a cheeky run-in, but fans get a glimpse of Bell in her new role.

“He called me the grim-wreather because to marry me is a death sentence,” Bell’s character says in the teaser as the voice-over hints the character may be on the naughty list. It’s the only glimpse of Bell in the series, but it’s juicy.

The reason for the nickname “Grim Weather” is that the character Bell plays is a local wreath maker in Fletcher’s Grove. The character is accused of murdering her husband, which of course leads to Emily and Sam working to figure out what really happened.

Bell didn’t give away any details in her caption, but she did reference her hit Hallmark show “Good Witch.”

“This is not the “good witch” you’re used to… 😉🔪 I had so much fun stepping into the world of Mistletoe Murders for the first two episodes of Season 3! But you’ll have to watch to find out what kind of trouble I’m up to…Trust me… you won’t want to miss this one! 👀 Season 3 of Mistletoe Murders premieres this Thursday, November 5, at 8/7c on @HallmarkChannel, streaming the next day on @HallmarkPlus,” she wrote as her caption.

Drew showed up in the comments to praise Bell for being part of the show, “We loved having you with us this season!!!!” Fans expressed their excitement over seeing Bell back on the small screen in what appears to be a bit of a creepy and mysterious role.

Bell debuts in the Season 3 premiere on Thursday, November 5, and will wrap up her “Mistletoe Murders” stint in the second episode on Thursday, November 12.

Another Hallmark fan favorite is featured in the promo. Holly Robinson Peete will appear in Season 3 as psychiatrist Dr. Russo.

What Else Has Catherine Bell Said About Her ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Role?

It was revealed during the Season 3 preview that Bell would be part of the Hallmark series. The “Army Wives” alum used Instagram at the time to speak out about her latest gig.

“So excited to share this with y’all! ❤️ I have a really fun – and mysterious – role on @hallmarkchannel Mistletoe Murders!!! It’s the first two episodes of season 3! Premieres Nov 5! At 8/7C am I a black widow killer? Or just misunderstood? 😜. #hallmarkchannel #hallmarkchristmas #mistletomurders,” she teased in the caption.

Along with appearing on “Mistletoe Murders” Season 3, Bell will be part of The Hallmark Christmas Experience. Bell will be at the fourth weekend of the event, December 18-20 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fans can also rewatch her in “Christmas on Cherry Lane,” “Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane,” “Christmas in the Air,” and “Meet Me at Christmas.”