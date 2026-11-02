Hallmark’s Taylor Cole Reveals Fan Favorite That Makes Her ‘Ugly Cry’

Hallmark beauty Taylor Cole had a very cheeky exchange with another fan favorite looking back on the Christmas Cruise, in which she revealed some major news. Stars from the network are still posting fun photos from the epic event, giving those who missed it an insight look at what went down.

One Hallmark Hunk Makes Taylor Cole ‘Ugly Cry’

Taking to Instagram, Hallmark hunk Paul Campbell shared a carousel of photos from the cruise, filled with fun moments and memories. Campbell was in his element as he posed with stars like. Wes Brown, Andrew Walker, Cole, Jonathan Bennett, Nikki DeLoach, Ashley Williams, Benjamin Ayres, and more.

Campbell shared the crazy, out-of-control, and fun things he and others did to entertain fans on the cruise. There’s no question a good time was had by all.

“There aren’t words to express the magic and joy of the 2026 Hallmark Christmas Cruise. So here’s some photos. Genuinely the time of my life. And MASSIVE thanks to @allister.foster for these incredible shots. @hallmarkchannelpr,” read the caption on Campbell’s social media share.

Several Hallmark stars hit up the comments to gush over the photos, the cruise, and Campbell. One of those stars was Cole, who made big revelation about the “Three Wise Men and a Baby” star.

“The Hallmark hunk that can make me ugly laugh or ugly cry in one conversation. Love you 💝,” she wrote. Campbell responded to the claim by saying, “@taylorquinncole what a lovely thing to say. #FroséForLife.”

While they have never starred in a Hallmark movie together, Campbell and Cole will both be featured in the network’s annual Countdown to Christmas event.

What 2026 Christmas Movies Are Paul Campbell and Taylor Cole in?

Christmas is in full swing on Hallmark, and fans are loving it. Fans have a lot to look forward to before the event is over, including movies featuring Cole and Campbell.

The actress recently used social media to promote her film “Our Holiday Playbook!” which reunited her with Charles Michael Davis. Cole plays Lexi, and Davis plays Eddie, two people who make a deal to help each other during the holidays, but sparks fly, taking their deal to a whole new level.

“❤️ Every family has their holiday traditions… and sometimes, the best ones are the ones you never saw coming! 🎁✨ Back together again with @charlesdavis2020 #alwaysandforever #iykyk #theoriginals ❤️‍🔥 Get cozy and make it a holiday tradition to watch Our Holiday Playbook! 🏡🎅🏼 📺 Premieres Friday, November 20th at 8/7c on @HallmarkChannel, streaming the next day on @HallmarkPlus! ❤️🎄 #OurHolidayPlaybook #CountdownToChristmas HallmarkChristmas,” read her caption.

Campbell stars alongside Rachel Boston in “Return to Santa”. Jake’s (Campbell) life is turned upside down when a letter he wrote to Santa at age 8 got lost and is found years later. Santa sets out to make things right, which reconnects Jake with his childhood best friend, Julie (Boston), who just moved back to town.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like #CountdowntoChristmas !!! Excited to share the new movie @paulcampbellofficial and I have been preparing for Thanksgiving Weekend ❤️ Your first look at this year’s holiday movie line up is officially here with a season full of All New Original Holiday Movies Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday night,” Boston wrote on an Instagram post when the movie was announced this fall.

“Our Holiday Playbook!” premieres on Friday, November 20 at 8/7c and “Return to Santa” premieres on Friday, November 27 at 8/7c.