It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas With 12 Festive Hallmark Movies Airing Tomorrow — Nov. 3

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Next Stop, Christmas’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Next Stop, Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Next Stop, Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Angie is determined to spend Christmas alone but her usual commuter ride turns into a Christmas train that drops her off in her home town in 2011.

Stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd.

“Next Stop, Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 6, 2021.

‘Jolly Good Christmas’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Jolly Good Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Jolly Good Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When by-the-book architect David hires free-spirited personal shopper Anji, he finds himself on a wild ride across London in search of the perfect Christmas gift but finds something he wasn’t looking for.

Starring Will Kemp and Reshma Shetty.

“Jolly Good Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 29, 2022.

‘Holiday Road’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Road” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Road” (per the Hallmark Channel): When bad weather leaves each of them stranded at the airport for the holidays, a tech entrepreneur (Christie), a travel writer (Canning), a devoted mother (Enid-Raye Adams) and her son (Kiefer O’Reilly), a stubborn senior (Trevor Lerner), an enigmatic woman with a hint of mystery (Brittany Willacy), a couple traveling from Hong Kong (Sharon Crandall, Ryan Mah) and a social media influencer (Princess Davis) all agree to rent a shared van to embark on a road trip to Denver. When their unexpected journey brings them into uncharted territory, they navigate a series of misadventures together and form a deeper bond that just might change the trajectories of each of their lives. Inspired by true events.

Starring Sara Canning and Warren Christie.

“Holiday Road” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 24, 2023.

‘My Southern Family Christmas’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “My Southern Family Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “My Southern Family Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When invited to cover a Pere Noel Christmas celebration in Louisiana, Campbell, a journalist meets her estranged father and his new family for the first time.

Stars Jaicy Elliot, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly and Bruce Campbell.

“My Southern Family Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 24, 2022.

‘My Christmas Family Tree’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “My Christmas Family Tree” below:

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The official synopsis for “My Christmas Family Tree” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Vanessa receives the results from her Family Tree DNA test, she discovers a family she didn’t know existed and travels to their home for Christmas.

Starring Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, and James Tupper.

“My Christmas Family Tree” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 13, 2021.

Check out the official preview for “On the 12th Date of Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “On the 12th Date of Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Two seemingly incompatible game designers team up to create a romantic, city-wide scavenger hunt themed for the “12 Days of Christmas.”

Starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes.

“On the 12th Date of Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 1, 2020.

‘She’s Making a List’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “___” below:

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The official synopsis for “She’s Making a List” (per the Hallmark Channel): Falling on Santa’s Naughty or Nice list used to be a call made by Santa and his elves. But with the number of kids worldwide skyrocketing, Santa has outsourced the job to the Naughty or Nice Group, a consulting firm that has cornered the market on determining a child’s niceness thanks to an airtight formula. As a top inspector with the group, it’s Isabel’s (Chabert) job to make the tough calls, by assessing the children on her list and assigning a verdict. When she is tasked with evaluating a mischievous 11-year-old Charlie Duncan, she expects a routine case. But things get complicated when Isabel unexpectedly falls for Charlie’s widowed father, Jason (Walker), and begins to question the rigid rules of her job. As Christmas approaches, Isabel must choose between following the holiday algorithm or following her heart.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker.

“She’s Making a List” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 6, 2025.

‘A Royal Montana Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Royal Montana Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Royal Montana Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Overwhelmed by her royal duties during the Christmas season, Princess Victoria of Zelarnia is ready for a change of pace. Looking to decompress in the days leading up to Christmas, she decides to take a vacation to Peaceful Pines Ranch in Montana where she celebrated Christmas as a child with her late father. Upon arrival, she meets her dashing guide Huntley Blaylock who presents her and the other guests at the ranch with a rustic experience that is far from the royal treatment. This Christmas, Huntley must decide if he wants to step into a leadership role and carry on the family ranch’s legacy as his parents, the owners, approach retirement. Unaware of her status as a princess, Huntley puts Victoria through the rigors of a Montana ranch experience. Victoria also plans to help Huntley revive the ranch’s Christmas Holly-Day Dance. Victoria finds herself charmed by both Huntley and this different pace of life. As the two start to fall for each other, things get complicated when Huntley discovers Victoria is a princess. As Christmas approaches and her time at the ranch comes to an end, Victoria must decide if she should return to her royal life or stay in Montana with Huntley and the ranch she has grown so fond of.

Starring Fiona Gubelmann and Warren Christie.

“A Royal Montana Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 18, 2025.

‘A Veteran’s Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Veteran’s Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Veteran’s Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Honorably discharged from the Marines, Grace is driving to Cincinnati, when her jeep breaks down, and Judge Joe Peterson offers his guesthouse until it’s repaired. As they spend time together they fall in love, but Grace worries Joe isn’t over his ex, Marnie, and Joe must decide if he should move to Chicago to be a District Court Judge. If he does, Grace sees no reason to accept a job heading the town’s Search & Rescue. Overhearing Joe talking to Marnie, Grace is brokenhearted, and leaves, until Joe unleashes a surprise that could make Grace stay in River Crossing forever.

Starring Eloise Mumford and Sean Faris.

“A Veteran’s Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 11, 2018.

‘Christmas by Starlight’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas by Starlight” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas by Starlight” (per the Hallmark Channel): When her family’s beloved eatery, The Starlight Café, is slated for demolition, Annie vows to put a stop to it before Christmas.

Starring Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell.

“Christmas by Starlight” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2020.

‘Forgotten Holiday’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Forgotten Holiday” below:

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The official synopsis for “Forgotten Holiday” (per the Hallmark Channel): Kathryn Liu (Parrish) is an antiques buyer for her father’s store and has been happily dating Rob Ashford (Lissing) for nearly a year. When he surprises her with a pre-Christmas proposal, her fear of a failed relationship sends her dashing away without giving him an answer. Heartbroken, as Rob drives to his sister’s house he has a car accident that leaves him without memories of the past year, including their relationship and his once-infectious love of Christmas. Following the unconventional orders from his doctor, Kathryn agrees to help trigger Rob’s memory by retracing their romance and reintroducing him to the holidays. But as his memories inch closer to returning, Kathryn must face the painful truth that bringing Rob back to himself may mean losing him forever, unless she can finally find the courage to fight for the love she was too afraid to claim.

Starring Janel Parrish and Daniel Lissing.

“Forgotten Holiday” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 24, 2026.

‘Single on the 25th’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Single on the 25th” below:

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The official synopsis for “Single on the 25th” (per the Hallmark Channel): For Nell Duke (Fonseca), nothing is worse than being single at Christmastime because everywhere she looks, couples are kissing under the mistletoe. After her family cancels holiday plans at the last minute, Nell decides to spend the week of Christmas having fun on her own! When she crosses paths with her neighbor Cooper (Lissing), a financial analyst who prides himself on being happily unattached, he notices Nell struggling with being alone and decides to share tips on how to keep the holidays festive. Cooper inspires Nell to challenge her insecurities and find happiness in being on her own. In turn, Nell helps Cooper realize he’s missing out on real connection. In the fun partnership that forms, the friendly singles’ Christmas together starts to feel like something more. Their special connection falls apart when Nell finds out Cooper only offered to help because he felt sorry Nell had to spend the holidays alone. To make Christmas truly magical this year, Cooper must show real growth of character while Nell finds her own strength in being single during the holidays. Inspired by the song “Single on the 25th” by Lauren Spencer Smith.

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca and Daniel Lissing.

“Single on the 25th” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 7, 2025.