Hallmark Star Andrew Walker & His Wife Cassandra Troy Thrill Fans as Gomez & Morticia Addams

Hallmark stars like to embrace the spooky spirit of the season with must-see Halloween costumes. That includes Andrew Walker who dressed up this year with his wife Cassandra Troy and their two kids. See them as the Addams family!

‘Andrew, You Make a Dashing Gomez!’

“What I lack in depth I make up for in shallowness,” Walker wrote in the caption of a joint Instagram post that he and Troy shared on Sunday, Nov. 1. He also noted that the line is a quote from Gomez Addams, who was the inspiration for the actor’s Halloween costume this year.

“Hope everyone had a happy Halloween!” he also wrote. “Thank you to our ‘roomies’ for this years inspo.👻🎃 @biancabolouri @sirhickstagram”

In the photos that Walker popped up, he’s wearing a pinstripe suit with a large red rose, has his hair slicked back and is sporting a very Gomez-like mustache. Troy can be seen as Morticia Addams, with long, black hair and deep, red lips as well as an all-black outfit.

Their kids appear to be Uncle Fester (complete with a bald cap) and Pugsley (with Thing on his shoulder). The family’s dog, Fern, is also among the group in a dress that would certainly suit Wednesday Addams (if she were a canine companion).

The couple’s social media followers loved what they saw, with one person leaving a comment saying, “You guys are amazing every Halloween! Andrew, you make a dashing Gomez! 🔥👏”

“10/10 on the amazing costumes !!🙌,” another person wrote.

Someone else left a message, telling the pair, “You two are always awesome! Both of you never disappoint in making us smile! Thank you! 🤗💖💖”

See the Walker Family’s Past Halloween Costumes

This isn’t the first time the Walker family has dressed up in fabulous Halloween costumes.

For instance, last year, Walker shared a post that showed him out trick-or-treating with his kids as a spider while Troy went out as a web (their “say thank you” video is also pretty darn hilarious and surely relatable to many parents). They were joined by a werewolf, a ninja and a… piece of sushi?!

For Halloween 2024, the Walker family dressed up together as “Ghostbusters 👻🎃💀,” while Halloween 2023 saw them as “Scooby Doo & crew 🚐”

Along with having fun as a family on Halloween, the Walkers also celebrate with their community.

“This simple tradition has become a highlight for many of us, especially for our family,” the actor wrote in the caption of his 2024 Halloween Instagram post. “A few years ago we teamed up with a couple neighbors and hand delivered letters asking if neighbors would be open to our kids coming by to trick or treat. As a thank you for their participation, and so we could get to know each other, we threw a happy hour in the cul de sac right after. The first year was a wild success and we’ve now made it our yearly thing.”

“This year the neighborhood decorations were incredible, the block party was packed, and we even had the chance to welcome a few new neighbors to what i most definitely consider the best hood in LA,” he continued. “It’s the little things, and boy does this bring me joy. ‘Community’ may be [cliché], but it truly is everything.”