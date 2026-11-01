Cozy Up for a Day of Christmas Romance With 12 Hallmark Movies Tomorrow — Nov. 2

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 2. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Christmas Next Door’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Next Door” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Next Door” (per the Hallmark Channel): Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help.

Stars Jesse Metcalfe and Fiona Gubelmann.

“Christmas Next Door” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 16, 2017.

”Tis the Season to be Merry’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “‘Tis the Season to be Merry” below:

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The official synopsis for “‘Tis the Season to be Merry” (per the Hallmark Channel): Looking for a fresh angle to her book on relationships, Merry heads to snow covered Vermont. She finds a new perspective and Christmas cheer with charismatic aid worker Adam.

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Travis Van Winkle.

“‘Tis the Season to be Merry” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 19, 2021.

‘To All a Good Night’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “To All a Good Night” below:

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The official synopsis for “To All a Good Night” (per Hallmark Mystery): A small-town photographer (Sustad) saves the life of a mysterious man (Ghanimé), who may just be in town to buy her family’s parkland – which is also the location of the annual Christmas celebration.

Starring Kimberley Sustad and Mark Ghanimé.

“To All a Good Night” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 7, 2023.

‘Love You Like Christmas’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Love You Like Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Love You Like Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Maddie, a high-powered marketing executive, is on her way to a client’s wedding but her plans are derailed by car trouble. When a fork in the road leads her to Christmas Valley, a town in love with Christmas, an unexpected encounter and a group of strangers that start to feel like family will have her questioning what she’s really been missing in life.

Starring Brennan Elliott and Bonnie Somerville.

“Love You Like Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 11, 2016.

‘A Suite Holiday Romance’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Suite Holiday Romance” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Suite Holiday Romance” (per the Hallmark Channel): It’s Christmas week when Sabrina Post, arrives at the iconic Grand Fairbanks Hotel in New York City, ready to accept the ghostwriting position for the memoir of Grayson Westcott – a famous art dealer. As a struggling writer, Sabrina can’t believe her luck: a paycheck and a stay in her own suite at the hotel. She feels like Cordelia, the heroine from her favorite series of children’s books written by Hazel Holley. What promises to be a perfect week is complicated when Sabrina meets Ian Turner, a handsome British visitor, at the hotel bar. When Ian assumes Sabrina is another wealthy guest at the hotel, she doesn’t correct him – a decision she doesn’t regret after learning that Ian is a member of the British aristocracy. Or so she thinks. The truth is that Ian is not a wealthy lord but is the personal secretary of Lord Spencer Braxton. Ian is in town for the holidays to oversee the installation of an exhibit featuring the Braxton Royal Jewels at the Avalon Museum. As the week unfolds, Sabrina shows Ian Christmas in New York and the two start to fall for each other.

Starring Jessy Schram and Dominic Sherwood.

“A Suite Holiday Romance” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 13, 2025.

‘In Merry Measure’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “In Merry Measure” below:

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The official synopsis for “In Merry Measure” (per the Hallmark Channel): When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her onetime rival, Adam.

Starring Patti Murin, Brendan Penny and Jennifer Robertson.

“In Merry Measure” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 11, 2022.

‘A Not So Royal Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Not So Royal Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Not So Royal Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Tabloid journalist Charlotte (D’Orsay) attempts to land an interview with a reclusive Count. In response, the royal family has a groundskeeper (Kemp) pose as the Count since the real one fled years ago.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay and Will Kemp.

“A Not So Royal Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 2, 2023.

‘Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas. With the help of the owner Ben, Sarah discovers that an event from the past may connect them and change their lives forever.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Stephen Huszar.

“Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 5, 2020.

‘Five Star Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Five Star Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Five Star Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When a travel writer shows up unexpectedly at their dad’s B&B, the Ralston family all pretend to be guests in hopes of a good review. Lucy falls for guest Jake but can’t share her secret.

Stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster.

“Five Star Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2020.

‘A Danish Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Danish Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Danish Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Marie (Ullerup) is a hotel tech executive living in Chicago who returns home to Copenhagen to spend the holidays with her family and puts herself to work at their inn. When Ryan Miller (Sevier) checks in a case of mistaken identity leads Marie to believe he’s a travel writer. She sets out to make sure his stay is perfect, which includes the Christmas tour Ryan’s expecting…but the Andersen Inn hasn’t offered it since her father passed so she scrambles to cobble together an itinerary meant to impress. When Marie’s mom tells her she plans to sell the inn after the New Year Marie becomes doubly determined to make Ryan’s visit a success – a positive story could boost business and convince her to keep the inn. Marie escorts Ryan on a carefully curated tour of Copenhagen and pulls out all the stops to create hygge at the inn, though both efforts end in some festive fiascos. Despite the mishaps the two forge a connection that may be more than just inn-keeper and tourist. When Ryan Miller the journalist arrives they realize their mistake, sending Marie into overdrive to ensure he experiences the perfect Danish Christmas. In the process, Marie learns that warmth, connection – and, possibly, romance – happen naturally and can’t be created.

Starring Emilie Ullerup and Corey Sevier.

“A Danish Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 1, 2026.

‘A Dream of Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Dream of Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Dream of Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When a restless young married woman is granted a wish by a Christmas Angel to be single again, she soon discovers her new life isn’t what she bargained for, and embarks on a quest to win her husband back.

Stars Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker, Lisa Durupt and Cindy Williams.

“A Dream of Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 3, 2016.

‘Small Town Christmas’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

The official synopsis for “Small Town Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to the town of Springdale, the hometown of Emmett Turner, a young man she met over five years ago while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. Nell was hurt when Emmett stood her up for a dinner date and then disappeared from New York without any explanation. Back then, Emmett’s colorful, nostalgic anecdotes about Springdale inspired her to write the book that is shaping her life and especially her holiday season.

Starring Kristoffer Polaha and Ashley Newbrough.

“Small Town Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 16, 2018.