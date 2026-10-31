Hallmark Fans Can Look Forward to 12 Romantic Christmas Movies Airing Tomorrow — Nov. 1

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 1. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Mystery on Mistletoe Lane’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Mystery on Mistletoe Lane” below:

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The official synopsis for “Mystery on Mistletoe Lane” (per Hallmark Mystery): New to town, Heidi Wicks (Cerra) and her kids discover a Christmas mystery in their historic home. Local handyman and historian David (Webster) helps along the way, finding his own surprising connection.

Starring Erica Cerra and Victor Webster.

“Mystery on Mistletoe Lane” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 9, 2023.

‘Magic in Mistletoe’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Magic in Mistletoe” below:

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The official synopsis for “Magic in Mistletoe” (per the Hallmark Channel): Harrington is the author of a popular book series, but commercial success has left him a bitter recluse. As he returns to his hometown for an annual Christmas festival celebrating his books, he’s joined by April, a publicist for the major publishing house he works with. April is there for damage control after Harrington’s recent comments on social media have ruffled some feathers. But as she gets to know him better, hope springs that April can unlock Harrington’s guarded heart and help him rediscover the spirit of the holiday.

Starring Lyndie Greenwood and Paul Campbell.

“Magic in Mistletoe” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 8, 2023.

‘An Alpine Holiday’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “An Alpine Holiday” below:

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The official synopsis for “An Alpine Holiday” (per the Hallmark Channel): A grandmother’s last wish brings two estranged sisters Faith and Kelly, back together to travel to the French Alps for Christmas to recreate her first trip there with their grandfather. Facing all the challenges and wonder this unique holiday adventure brings, they learn to cherish their sisterhood above all, while also making room for romance to blossom between Kelly and their French mountaineer guide, Frederic.

Starring Ashley Williams, Laci J. Mailey and Julien Samani.

“An Alpine Holiday” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2025.

‘The Christmas Cottage’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Christmas Cottage” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Christmas Cottage” (per the Hallmark Channel): Still only in her mid-twenties, Lacey Quinn has already given up on love. Her heart’s been broken too many times, and now she concentrates on her career as an interior designer in Raleigh, North Carolina. When BFF Ava Callahan asks Lacey to be her maid of honor, she must take on a few responsibilities, including making sure the Callahan family cottage is perfect for the honeymoon. Legend has it that if newlyweds spend their first night there, everlasting love and happiness follow. Lacey isn’t sure she buys into that notion. Still, when she finds herself snowed in there with Charlie, Ava’s brother, Lacey has to reconsider if the little house may hold some romantic magic after all — especially at Christmas.

Starring Merritt Patterson and Steve Lund.

“The Christmas Cottage” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 9, 2017.

‘Northern Lights of Christmas’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Northern Lights of Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Northern Lights of Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): When pilot Zoey Hathaway inherits her uncle’s ranch in Alaska, plans to sell the place and buy her own plane go out the window after she meets the handsome ranch hand, Alec Wynn, along with the place’s resident reindeer, Holly and Palmer.

Starring Ashley Williams and Corey Sevier.

“Northern Lights of Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 15, 2018.

‘Everything Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Everything Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Everything Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Lori Jo’s love for Christmas takes her on a road trip to Yuletide Springs with her roommate Tori, where Christmas is celebrated year-round, to participate in a longstanding town tradition to honor her late grandmother. Along the way, the friends meet Carl and Jason, and the foursome make stops during their journey to enjoy more small-town Christmas attractions. But when a series of events puts a damper on their plans, a little Christmas magic may put this trip back on the right path.

Starring Katherine Barrell, Cindy Busby, Corey Sevier and Matt Wells.

“Everything Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 10, 2023.

‘Christmas at the Catnip Café’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas at the Catnip Café” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas at the Catnip Café” (per the Hallmark Channel): Olivia Pierce (Cahill) is a marketing executive from Oakland, California who is this close to realizing her dream of purchasing a condo, but she’s a bit short on the down payment. When she learns that her late great aunt left her half of a cat café in upstate New York she thinks it’s the Christmas miracle she needed – as long as she can sell and close the deal before the holidays. Olivia’s plan hits a bump in the road when she meets Dr. Ben Kane (Campbell), the veterinarian who owns the other half. The café serves an important role in the town – helping homeless cats find forever homes – and he has no intention of closing up shop. Christmas is the most important time of the year as they plan many activities to help raise funds and get them into the black. Olivia and Ben strike a deal – she agrees to help him plan the fundraising events at the café over the next three weeks in exchange for Ben promising not to drag his heels on selling at the end of that time. Unless, Ben notes, she ends up changing her mind – a lot can happen in three weeks, after all. As they work together and a spark between them grows, Olivia becomes part of the neighborhood, gains an appreciation for the café’s adorable feline inhabitants and what it means to Ben, as well as to the entire community. And when she learns the surprising reason her great aunt opened the café in the first place, that just might be the cat-alyst for change that will give them all a Merry Christmas.

Starring Erin Cahill and Paul Campbell.

“Christmas at the Catnip Café” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 30, 2025.

‘Winter Wonderlanes’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Winter Wonderlanes” below:

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The official synopsis for “Winter Wonderlanes” (per the Hallmark Channel): Audrey Bell (Newbrough) is a globe-trotting pop-up restaurateur who returns home for Thanksgiving to the news that her late grandfather’s beloved bowling alley, Wonderlanes, will be sold. Audrey agrees to stay for one last festive season at Wonderlanes and decides to revive its iconic Winter Wonderlanes youth bowling tournament. To drum up publicity for the event, she reluctantly teams up with Jason Miller (Lo Presti), a local news reporter and her high school boyfriend. Working side by side the embers of their past start flickering, rekindling feelings they thought they left behind. As the tournament draws near, Audrey questions her next move that will take her away from the people and places she loves…and decide if she’s ready to walk away from Wonderlanes – or finally put down roots where her heart truly belongs.

Starring Ashley Newbrough and Franco Lo Presti.

“Winter Wonderlanes” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 23, 2026.

‘Christmas Island’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Island” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Island” (per the Hallmark Channel): When a snowstorm diverts Kate’s first private flight en route to Switzerland to Christmas Island, she must team up with an air traffic controller to secure her dream job as the family’s pilot.

Starring Rachel Skarsten and Andrew Walker.

“Christmas Island” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 11, 2023.

‘Adopting St. Nick’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Adopting St. Nick” below:

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The official synopsis for “Adopting St. Nick” (per the Hallmark Channel): Maren (Groening) is a busy single mother to her adopted daughter, Leah (Taylor Blake). As the owner of her late father’s beloved hardware store, she is often found helping repair just about anything for her fellow locals, leaving very little time for herself. When the chance to participate in the Christmas Companions program at Jolly Acres, a new-yet-thriving retirement community in town, Leah excitedly jumps at the chance as she misses having a grandfather in her life. Much to Leah’s delight, she is paired with Kris (Randy Apostle), a jolly resident who bears an uncanny resemblance to Santa Claus. While there, Maren crosses paths with the nomadic Reid (Rady), the center’s Director of Community Launch and Operations whose job has him traveling from facility to facility to launch new branches. But the Christmas Companions program is soon jeopardized as the contractor for the center’s community room suddenly pulls out. Seeing how much joy the program brings Leah and Kris, the always helpful Maren offers to help finish the project. As she spends more time at the center with Reid, Maren slowly realizes it’s okay to let others in, accept help and stop shouldering the entire load. Reid starts questioning whether to accept his next assignment which will take him far away from the people and center that have begun to feel like home. With the help of some Christmas magic – and a little assist from Kris – everyone finds where they belong.

Starring Amy Groening and Michael Rady.

“Adopting St. Nick” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 31, 2026.

‘A Danish Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “A Danish Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Danish Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Marie (Ullerup) is a hotel tech executive living in Chicago who returns home to Copenhagen to spend the holidays with her family and puts herself to work at their inn. When Ryan Miller (Sevier) checks in a case of mistaken identity leads Marie to believe he’s a travel writer. She sets out to make sure his stay is perfect, which includes the Christmas tour Ryan’s expecting…but the Andersen Inn hasn’t offered it since her father passed so she scrambles to cobble together an itinerary meant to impress. When Marie’s mom tells her she plans to sell the inn after the New Year Marie becomes doubly determined to make Ryan’s visit a success – a positive story could boost business and convince her to keep the inn. Marie escorts Ryan on a carefully curated tour of Copenhagen and pulls out all the stops to create hygge at the inn, though both efforts end in some festive fiascos. Despite the mishaps the two forge a connection that may be more than just inn-keeper and tourist. When Ryan Miller the journalist arrives they realize their mistake, sending Marie into overdrive to ensure he experiences the perfect Danish Christmas. In the process, Marie learns that warmth, connection – and, possibly, romance – happen naturally and can’t be created.

Starring Emilie Ullerup and Corey Sevier.

“A Danish Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 1, 2026.

‘The Christmas Secret’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Christmas Secret” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Christmas Secret” (per Hallmark Mystery): Christine Eisley’s life is coming undone. She’s been fired from her job, evicted from her home and her ex-husband is taking her to court for custody of their children. To make matters worse, she’s misplaced a very special family heirloom, a star-shaped locket handed down from her father, who disappeared from her life when she was a young girl. But things seem to be looking a little brighter for Christine when she lands a new job working with a gregarious bakery owner and a holiday romance begins to blossom with Jason, the handsome grandson of a sweet couple who own a popular local store. As she uncovers a long-standing family secret, Christine’s luck might be starting to turn, bringing her good fortune and true love just in time for Christmas.



Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and John Reardon.

“The Christmas Secret” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 7, 2014.