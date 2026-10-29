Settle In for a Cozy Day of Christmas Movies on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — Oct. 30

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 30. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Cara faces a bittersweet Christmas since her mother’s passing. Flying to Oklahoma, she meets country singer Heath, facing a tough holiday too since his father’s death. He doesn’t acknowledge his fame, so Cara feels duped when two attractive women rush him. As weather keeps thwarting their way, Cara and Heath share their losses, and as they head toward their separate Christmases, they grow close. But when Cara sees a tabloid linking Heath with a model, and he unwittingly offends her dad by offering financial help, it looks like it might take a Christmas miracle for this couple to find harmony.

Starring Megan Park and Josh Henderson.

“Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 15, 2018.

‘A Tale of Two Christmases’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Tale of Two Christmases” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Tale of Two Christmases” (per the Hallmark Channel): Before Christmas, Emma’s story splits into two possibilities. In one she goes home to reconnect with an old friend, in the other she explores a new crush in the city.

Starring Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey and Evan Roderick.

“A Tale of Two Christmases” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2022.

‘Hope at Christmas’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Hope at Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Hope at Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Recently divorced Sydney and her daughter Rayanne are seeking a fresh start and begin by visiting Hopewell, the small town in North Carolina where Sydney spent holidays with her grandparents as a young girl. Initially they’re only there to sell the house she inherited, Sydney and Rayanne are embraced by the town in ways that only fate and the magic of Christmas can explain, and Sydney soon finds herself hopelessly smitten by Mac, an elementary schoolteacher, fill-in Santa, and the very definition of “a good man.”

Starring Scottie Thompson and Ryan Paevey.

“Hope at Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 20, 2018.

‘Christmas Waltz’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Waltz” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Waltz” (per the Hallmark Channel): After Avery’s storybook Christmas wedding is canceled, a dance instructor helps her face her fears in life and fulfill her dream of learning to dance.

Stars Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp.

“Christmas Waltz” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 28, 2020.

‘One Christmas Eve’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “One Christmas Eve” below:

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The official synopsis for “One Christmas Eve” (per the Hallmark Channel): Anne Heche plays Nell Blakemore, a newly‐single mom who wants this Christmas to be extra‐special for her two kids. It turns out to be special, indeed, but it’s not what she had in mind. Everything that can go wrong does go wrong. Chaos reigns in this entertaining comedy, and the notion of `family’ takes on a whole new meaning.

Also stars Kevin Daniels, Carlos Gomez, Griffin Kane, Ali Skovbye, and Brian Tee.

“One Christmas Eve” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 30, 2014.

‘The Secret Gift of Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Secret Gift of Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Secret Gift of Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Bonnie is a personal shopper who helps her new, widowed client Patrick reconnect with his young daughter. Though Bonnie and Patrick’s ideas of shopping couldn’t be more different, she is determined to get Patrick and his daughter everything on their wish list.

Starring Meghan Ory and Christopher Russell.

“The Secret Gift of Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 15, 2023.

‘Christmas at Grand Valley’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas at Grand Valley” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas at Grand Valley” (per Hallmark Mystery): Burned out from the hubbub of the Chicago gallery world, artist Kelly returns home to the picturesque Grand Valley just in time for Christmas. Maybe her favorite town’s shining season will reinvigorate her love of art and guide her down her next path. Leo, businessman and all-star dad to his children, struggles to balance his time this holiday season. When he is assigned to review a hotel in Grand Valley for its value, he sees this as the perfect opportunity for a Christmas family vacation. It isn’t long until Kelly and Leo’s worlds collide. As Kelly re-experiences her favorite Grand Valley traditions with Leo and his children, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art.

Starring Danica McKellar and Brennan Elliott.

“Christmas at Grand Valley” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 21, 2018.

‘Noel Next Door’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Noel Next Door” below:

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The official synopsis for “Noel Next Door” (per the Hallmark Channel): A hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart.

Starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier.

“Noel Next Door” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 21, 2022.

‘Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe” below:

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The official synopsis for “Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe” (per the Hallmark Channel): Darcy (Chabert) has always worked hard to prove herself and be successful on her own terms, even choosing to start her own company, rather than work with her father. Returning to her hometown for Christmas, Darcy reconnects with an old rival, restaurant owner Luke (Penny), and they are forced to plan a charity event together. As Darcy spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life and sets out to mend her relationship with her father, and possibly fall in love. Based on the book of the same title by Melissa de la Cruz.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Brendan Penny.

“Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 23, 2018.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Taylor Lewis (Penny) is a single dad and holiday display expert who relocates to the charming town of Pineway with his two children just weeks before Christmas. Despite the challenges of a new home, new school and a daughter who seems to be outgrowing their cherished holiday traditions he’s determined to make the season magical. As Taylor takes charge of the town’s beloved Christmas Market revival, he finds himself unexpectedly partnered with Sophie Shaw (Hutton), a practical accountant hoping to prove she’s ready for a new leadership role. Together, the unlikely duo brings fresh ideas, festive spirit and plenty of Christmas cheer to the community. But when Taylor’s well-intentioned efforts to help his teenage daughter backfire, he begins to realize that yuletide can’t be forced, it has to be discovered. As Taylor and Sophie grow closer, they learn that embracing change may be the key to creating new traditions and new memories.

Starring Pascale Hutton and Brendan Penny.

“Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 18, 2026.

‘Who’s Coming for Christmas?’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “Who’s Coming for Christmas?” below:

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The official synopsis for “Who’s Coming for Christmas?” (per the Hallmark Channel): Having recently relocated, Julie (Fish) is setting up her new town using pieces she inherited from her late grandmother, including a beautiful dining room table she plans to use on Christmas Eve when she hosts dinner for the first time. Though she doesn’t have her guest list set just yet Julie takes inspiration from her grandmother and has faith that her holiday table for eight will be filled. Julie’s warm, friendly nature leads her to quickly become part of the community and make friends, including her neighbor Mark (Foy) and his young daughter Vanessa (Morgan). Mark suggests that he and his family could join her, making Julie’s dream of dinner for eight come true. But when bad weather keeps them from making the trip it looks like it will be a silent night with just the three of them unless a small Christmas miracle – or series of miracles – fills her holiday table.

Starring Rhiannon Fish, Jake Foy and Mila Morgan.

“Who’s Coming for Christmas?” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 30, 2026.

‘Forgotten Holiday’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Forgotten Holiday” below:

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The official synopsis for “Forgotten Holiday” (per the Hallmark Channel): Kathryn Liu (Parrish) is an antiques buyer for her father’s store and has been happily dating Rob Ashford (Lissing) for nearly a year. When he surprises her with a pre-Christmas proposal, her fear of a failed relationship sends her dashing away without giving him an answer. Heartbroken, as Rob drives to his sister’s house he has a car accident that leaves him without memories of the past year, including their relationship and his once-infectious love of Christmas. Following the unconventional orders from his doctor, Kathryn agrees to help trigger Rob’s memory by retracing their romance and reintroducing him to the holidays. But as his memories inch closer to returning, Kathryn must face the painful truth that bringing Rob back to himself may mean losing him forever, unless she can finally find the courage to fight for the love she was too afraid to claim.

Starring Janel Parrish and Daniel Lissing.

“Forgotten Holiday” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 24, 2026.