Get Into the Christmas Spirit With 12 Hallmark Holiday Movies Airing Tomorrow — Oct. 29

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 29. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Holiday Hearts’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

The official synopsis for “Holiday Hearts” (per Hallmark Mystery): While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. While finding their Christmas spirit, will there be some romance along the way?

Stars Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell.

“Holiday Hearts” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 23, 2019.

‘Round and Round’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Round and Round” below:

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The official synopsis for “Round and Round” (per the Hallmark Channel): Rachel’s stuck in a time loop, reliving the night of her parents’ Hanukkah party. Can Zach, the “nice boy” Grandma’s trying to set her up with, help her make it to tomorrow?

Starring Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenberg and Rick Hoffman.

“Round and Round” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 10, 2023.

‘The Snow Must Go On’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Snow Must Go On” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Snow Must Go On” (per the Hallmark Channel): Isaiah Heyward last appeared on Broadway almost 10 years ago. Since then, getting back on Broadway has been a challenge. To escape the grind of the city and re-evaluate his life, Isaiah visits his sister, Jess, and teenage niece, Aurora, in upstate New York for the holidays. But his yuletide respite is interrupted when he learns Aurora’s high school may have to cancel their annual Christmas musical because they can’t find a director. With a nudge from Aurora and the school’s guidance counselor, Lilly-Anne Brigente, Isaiah decides to save the Christmas show and jumps in as director. Isaiah’s situation gets a little more complicated when he learns that an influential Broadway producer’s daughter is in the school production, so Isaiah decides to cast himself as the lead in order to land a part in an upcoming Broadway show. But while the curtain rises on rehearsals and the Christmas Eve opening night fast approaches, Isaiah finds some Christmas surprises of his own, as he stumbles upon an unexpected romance with Lilly-Anne, creates an unanticipated bond with his students, reassesses his priorities and ultimately discovers that the greatest holiday gift is found when love, family, and friendship take centerstage.

Starring Heather Hemmens and Corey Cott.

“The Snow Must Go On” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 28, 2025.

‘A Kiss Before Christmas’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Kiss Before Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Kiss Before Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When nice-guy Ethan casually wishes his life had taken a different course, he wakes up the next day to find nothing is the same – he’s not married to his wife Joyce, he doesn’t have two teenaged kids and he’s CEO of his company. If he wants to reclaim his original life and the family he loves, he must convince Joyce he’s telling the truth and win her over…and he only has until Christmas Day.

Starring James Denton, Teri Hatcher and Marilu Henner.

“A Kiss Before Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 21, 2021.

‘A Christmas to Remember’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Christmas to Remember” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Christmas to Remember” (per Hallmark Mystery): A harsh TV personality needs a break from her own life, so she hops into a car and drives to a small town mountain retreat. On her way there, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she comes to, she has complete amnesia and a friendly passerby takes her in.

Stars Mira Sorvino and Cameron Mathison.

“A Christmas to Remember” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 21, 2021.

‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth receives a voicemail from a number she doesn’t recognize. On the message, a man she doesn’t know makes one final plea to the love of his life.

Starring Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes and Tenille Townes.

“Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 26, 2022.

‘Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!” below:

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The official synopsis for “Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!” (per the Hallmark Channel): Weatherman Ted Cooper (Buckley) loves Christmas, but the past three have been terrible. This year, Ted has made up his mind that things will be different – this will be the Christmas things turn around for him. But Ted’s relentless optimism is about to be put to the test as he is faced with a litany of injuries and obstacles when he travels back to his hometown of Lackawanna, NY for the holidays. Within hours of arriving at his sister Kate’s house, he finds himself making a trip to Urgent Care after falling off a ladder while hanging decorations. While there, he runs into Ruth Mittens, his former high school science teacher who was always his cheerleader. He also reconnects with the charming Hope Miller (Sustad), except now she’s Dr. Hope Miller, with whom he went to high school and quietly crushed on from afar. Ted is optimistic that this budding romance is the beginning of his Christmas comeback, but his looming holiday bad luck still has a few curveballs in store for him. Luckily for Ted, he won’t have to face them alone – he’ll have the support of Kate, Ruth, and Hope to help him overcome the challenges thrown his way and finally enjoy a well-earned merry Christmas.

Starring Robert Buckley and Kimberley Sustad.

“Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 25, 2025.

‘A Christmas Together With You’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Christmas Together With You” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Christmas Together With You” (per the Hallmark Channel): During the Christmas season, Megan and her father-figure Frank head out on a road trip to find his long-lost love. Along the way, Megan finds the love of her own life.

Starring Harry Lennix, Laura Vandervoort and Niall Matter.

“A Christmas Together With You” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 20, 2021.

‘A Merry Scottish Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Merry Scottish Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Merry Scottish Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When estranged siblings, Lindsay and Brad Morgan travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo, a big family secret is revealed.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf.

“A Merry Scottish Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 18, 2023.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” (per the Hallmark Channel): When ambitious freelance reporter Avery Clark (Fonseca) returns to Chicago to spend Christmas with her mom (Woods) and new stepdad (Payton), she’s hoping for a little holiday downtime before her next assignment. Instead, she lands a feel-good story profiling Darlene Donnelly (Mason), a beloved Chicago Bears superfan about to celebrate an incredible milestone – attending her 500th game. There’s just one catch: Avery knows next to nothing about football or Chicago. Enter Darlene’s handsome grandson Matt (Buckley), a Chicago firefighter and die-hard Bears fan who, with a little gentle nudging from Darlene, agrees to show Avery what being part of Bears Nation is all about. As Avery follows Darlene’s remarkable story through cherished game-day traditions, festive Chicago adventures and memories of a love story that began at a stadium, she starts to understand that football is about much more than what happens on the field. And as sparks fly between Avery and Matt, this Christmas may just convince a woman who’s always on the move that sometimes the greatest adventure is finding a place, and someone, that feels like home.

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Robert Buckley, Marsha Mason, Barbara Alyn Woods and Khary Payton.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 17, 2026.

Check out the official preview for “‘Twas the Date Before Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “‘Twas the Date Before Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): To prevent her family from canceling the “Chamberlain Family Christmas Olympics,” Jessie (Groening) lies and says she’s inviting a date to the long-standing holiday tradition. She meets Bryan (Buckley) on a dating app, and he agrees to spend the holiday with her and her family. As Jessie and Bryan engage in eccentric activities like the search for the Christmas tree star, gift wrapping contest and snowball fight, they start to develop real feelings for each other. Soon her family begins to catch on to their secret and Bryan suspects she may be hiding the real reason for her unusual Christmas date request. As the celebrations continue, Jessie must work to keep all her stories straight and save her date with Bryan.

Starring Robert Buckley and Amy Groening.

“‘Twas the Date Before Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 18, 2024.

‘What If Christmas’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “What If Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “What If Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Erin (Loughlin) has always supported her heart surgeon husband, Adam’s (Cavanagh) career by organizing the hospitals’ Christmas charity galas. However, when he moves to a new hospital, her help is no longer needed. Feeling lost and without a purpose back in New York City, her long-suppressed regrets over giving up her dream of pursuing fashion design start bubbling up. When Erin is given a peculiar heart-shaped Christmas ornament, she wakes up in an alternate reality where she’s a world-famous fashion designer. As she “meets” and attends Christmas events with alternate universe Adam, she realizes that while her fashion dreams came true, it’s lonely at the top. While working on a way to bring more charity and heart to her fashion empire, she learns that her dream life and love were always right in front of her – if only she finds the heart and courage to ask.

Starring Lori Loughlin and Tom Cavanagh.

“What If Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 25, 2026.