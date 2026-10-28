Kimberly Williams-Paisley Says Brad Paisley & Taylor Swift Have Ended Their ‘Beef’ Over Prank He ‘Took Too Far’

Kimberly Williams-Paisley loves to give her fans a look at what she’s up to when she’s not filming her latest Hallmark movie. That includes attempting to grow her own food and dressing up in captivating costumes.

On top of that, she just shared photos of herself attending the 56th Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala with her husband, Brad Paisley. And, yes, that’s both Lyle Lovett and Taylor Swift with the pair.

In fact, Kimberly has just revealed that Taylor and Brad are getting along once again after an incident in the past may have caused a bit of an issue between the two music industry stars.

Taylor Mentioned the Prank In Her Speech

“Brad got to induct @taylorswift into the @nashof_official last night,” Kimberly wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that she shared on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Also popping up photos from the event, the first shows Kimberly with Brad while Taylor posed between them.

In Kimberly’s message, she noted that Brad was able to “finally apparently end their so called ‘beef’ about the crickets he put on her bus two decades ago.😂 🦗🦗”

If you weren’t aware, back in 2007, Brad filled Taylor’s bus with live crickets while they were on tour together as a joke… but she didn’t really find it all that funny.

Taylor even mentioned the situation with Brad during her Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame acceptance speech, according to Rolling Stone, saying, “We’ve been estranged since 2007. He took a tour prank too far, filled my entire tour bus with live crickets, thousands of them. For months I couldn’t sleep. All night I considered buying a pet lizard to eradicate the problem.”

Despite Taylor’s cheeky comment about being “estranged” from Brad, the two “have remained friends through the years,” according to InStyle. In fact, Brad and Kimberly attended Taylor and Travis Kelce’s recent wedding, which came after the bride and groom “contributed $26 million to various charities including Paisley’s food aid charity The Store, as a pre-wedding gift.”

Kimberly Also Mentioned Meeting Lyle Lovett

Getty Lyle Lovett at the 56th Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala

Kimberly also shared a photo of herself and Brad with Lovett in her Instagram post, and in her caption, wrote, “Other highlights of the evening included an amazing performance of Love Story by [Lainey Wilson] that I hope she records so you all can hear it, and meeting @lyle_lovett whose music I was listening to way before I knew @bradpaisley.”

She added that, “[i]n person, Lyle is just as lovely and generous as you’d imagine him to be.”

“Speech of the night award goes to our dear friend [Lee Thomas Miller] who spoke the most poignant, hilarious, heartfelt and tender words to his wife [Jana Miller], his colleagues and his family,” Kimberly noted while also including a photo of Lee and Jamey Johnson with her post and mentioning that she “felt really lucky to be there to witness it.”

Finally, she wrote, “Congratulations to all the inductees! 🥇🥇🥇💪🏻🎶🎶✍🏻”

Kimberly’s fans and social media followers were definitely impressed with her post which resulted in over 15,000 reactions and plenty of comments, including one from Ricki Lake, who wrote, “OMG! ❤️”