Hallmark Turns ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Fans Into Detectives Ahead of Season 3 With Clever New Post

Hallmark fans don’t have much longer to wait before “Mistletoe Murders” returns. And the network is making sure everyone is ready for the next mystery. The official Hallmark Channel Instagram account recently shared a series of “case files” recapping Seasons 1 and 2. Why? To give viewers a refresher on the characters in Fletcher’s Grove before Season 3 premieres. Yep, there’s nothing wrong with a little detective work before a new season, especially when murder mysteries are involved.

The holiday series stars Sarah Drew as Emily Lane, a Christmas shop owner with a secret past. She appears alongside Peter Mooney as Detective Sam Wilner. Together, they find themselves investigating local murders in the small town. And if the previous seasons were any indication. There are plenty of reasons to keep an eye on the people around them.

With new episodes arriving soon, honestly, it seems like Hallmark picked the right time to bring these case files to fans. And judging by the comments, viewers are more than ready to return to Fletcher’s Grove.

‘Mistletoe Murders’ Case Files Get Fans Ready for Season 3

Hallmark’s Instagram post gives fans a chance to get review with the characters before the next mystery begins. The network captioned the images:

“Before the next mystery begins, let’s get reacquainted! 🔎🎄 Swipe through the case files to see who’s who in Fletcher’s Grove before #MistletoeMurders returns November 5 at 8/7c, next day on @HallmarkPlus 🎄 Catch up on the first two seasons now!”

The recap is a handy reminder for anyone who needs to refresh their memory before the premiere. Let’s be real, after two seasons of mysteries, characters, and secrets, a refresher isn’t a bad idea.

Yep, the case files also give fans another reason to revisit the series before the new episodes arrive. And although it isn’t a new Christmas movie, it seems like viewers have plenty to be excited about. Especially with Season 3 right around the corner.

‘Mistletoe Murders’ Fans Are Ready for More Holiday Mysteries

Hallmark Sarah Drew and Peter Mooney in Hallmark’s “Mistletoe Murders” Season 3, Episode 1: “Don’t Fear the Wreather – Part 1” (2026)

Fans wasted little time sharing their excitement in the comments. Several praised the show and Hallmark’s creative way of revisiting the characters.

Content creator Tobie Chip shared their enthusiasm for the seasonal refresher, writing:

“Christmas case files are my kind of seasonal homework. Ready to get reacquainted with Fletcher’s Grove 🔎🎄💖”

Hallmark joined in on the fun with a reply of its own:

“We had to do our homework before returning to Fletcher’s Grove! 🎄❤️”

One fan focused on a particular character detail that caught their attention, commenting:

“Sam’s description is everything 🤣👏🏼”

Another viewer shared that the series has become a favorite to watch with a family member, writing:

“This is the BEST mystery series . I watch with my 79 year old dad and he loves it!”

A fan who discovered the show last year also shared their anticipation for its return, commenting:

“This was a really nice surprise last year. looking forward to the new episodes.”

Meanwhile, another viewer praised the way Hallmark presented the characters in the recap, writing:

“This is a great series. Hallmark Channel has described each character perfectly and love how you posted this!! 🩷🩷”

Other fans were just as eager for the next chapter. One simply shared:

“So excited for season 3.”

And a longtime viewer made it clear that the previous seasons are worth watching again while waiting for the new episodes, commenting:

“Such a wonderful show. I’ve watched each season multiple times. Cannot wait for the new one ❤️”

Honestly, it’s easy to see why Hallmark fans are excited. When viewers are already going back to the earlier seasons and talking about their favorite characters. For some, it’s become a show to enjoy with family, while others are simply ready to see what happens next.

This ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Recap May Have Another Mystery Hidden Inside

Hallmark Sarah Drew and David Hewlett in Hallmark’s “Mistletoe Murders” Season 2, Episode 5: “‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas – Part 1” (2025)



Of course, the characters aren’t the only thing worth checking out in Hallmark’s post. There’s also a detail that could give eagle-eyed fans something else to investigate.

We’re honestly surprised. No one tried to guess the scratched-out names under “Famous” Ray’s (David Hewlett) list of Known Associates on Slide 5. To us, it looks like the hidden letters peeking out could be the tops of tall vertical strokes, possibly an H, an L, or a T.

Could those letters reveal anything about a character or a future mystery? It’s too early to tell, and there’s no confirmation about what the hidden names say. Still, it seems like the sort of detail fans might want to look at again before the new season begins.

Let’s be real, part of the fun of a mystery series is looking for clues before the answers are revealed. Whether those hidden letters turn out to mean anything or not, fans have another little detail to speculate about while they wait for the premiere.

When Does ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3 Premiere?

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The wait is almost over. “Mistletoe Murders” Season 3 is scheduled to premiere Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on Hallmark Channel, streaming next day on Hallmark+.

Fans can also catch up on the first two seasons on Hallmark+ before the new episodes arrive. With the case files offering a refresher and viewers already sharing their excitement online, it seems like Fletcher’s Grove (and Hallmark) are about to welcome plenty of familiar faces back for another round of holiday mysteries.