Hallmark Star Daniel Lissing’s Wife Nadia Stuns In ‘Pretty Woman’ Polka Dot Dress

Daniel Lissing definitely knows how to create a buzz. Just consider the fact that he recently revealed five things you might not know about him (“I didn’t even know this about myself”).

That’s not to mention the fact that he may have delivered delivered the “Hallmark Kiss of the Year” (swoon!) and appeared in photos that showed him in an Emergency Room, cuddling in bed and more. And if you missed his “hot” photo that had fans dreaming about his return to “When Calls The Heart,” then you definitely need to check that out.

But did you know that he’s not the only Lissing who’s capable of captivating their social media followers? His wife, Nadia Lissing, can do the same and did just that with a recent post that had a very “Pretty Woman” vibe that Julia Roberts‘ fans will surely appreciate.

See Nadia’s ‘Pretty Woman’-Like Dress

For those who don’t know, Nadia is a digital creator, and if you take a look at her Instagram account, you’ll see plenty of photos of her wearing stunning ensembles while posing in idyllic locations.

Just take a look at the post that she shared on Wednesday, Oct. 28. In the photos, Nadia can be seen wearing a swimsuit while in a pool, and in a sleek black dress while posing on some rocks. Granted, it’s the polka dot dress in the first two shots that truly stand out. The high halter neck, the soft flowing skirt, the dark sunglasses and white purse to finish off the look… it’s all so perfect!

“Very behind on posting, but a little Cabo moment from last week 🧡” she wrote in the caption.

While the images are stunning, the dress might remind you of the one Roberts wore in “Pretty Woman” as Vivian Ward. Although the two pieces aren’t exactly the same designs, they do have a similar look.

The item that Nadia is wearing in her post certainly brings to mind a chic modern take on what Refinery29 deemed was “Vivan’s so-’90s-it-hurts milk chocolate belted dress covered in white polka dots,” which “was Pretty Woman‘s idea of fashion that fit in with high society.”

And if you love this look, then you’ll definitely want to see some of Nadia’s other ensembles, as well as photos she’s shared of herself with her Hallmark star husband. See them both below!

Nadia Shares Posts About Her Life With Daniel

Although Nadia’s Cabo post showed her alone in the photos, she often shares updates that include images of herself with her famous husband. For instance, back on June 10, 2023, she popped up a black and white shot of them both enjoying a drink on a rooftop patio.

Sticking with a colorless photo (which seem to be a favorite of Nadia’s), she also shared a black and white image of herself and Daniel on February 14, 2024, adding a caption saying, “My fav smile 🫠 Happy Valentine’s Day 💌”

That’s not to overlook the video that Nadia shared earlier this month that features an appearance by Daniel. In the caption of her post, she wrote, “When your husband is the main character! Happy birthday baby! May all your wishes come true 💫💫”