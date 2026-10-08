Janel Parrish Shares Photos of Daniel Lissing in an Emergency Room, Cuddling in Bed & More

If you’re a fan of either Janel Parrish or Daniel Lissing — or perhaps you happen to adore both Hallmark stars, which is most likely the case — then you’re surely excited to see the pair in their new movie, “Forgotten Holiday.”

Although you have to wait until Saturday, October 24, at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. Central) to see the seasonal story when it premieres on the Hallmark Channel, before it begins streaming the next day on Hallmark+, Parrish has just given fans a look at the chemistry between herself and her costar in photos that have created quite a buzz.

See the Star’s Romantic Chemistry and Festive Charm

On Tuesday, October 6, Parrish popped up an Instagram post that included a collection of photos from “Forgotten Holiday.”

Along with the first image that shows Parrish and Lissing gazing into each other’s eyes, the second shot sees them cuddled up together as they both sleep. The third pic is just as intriguing due to the fact that Parrish can be seen in an Emergency room looking at Lissing who is in a hospital bed.

If you keep flipping through the photos, you’ll see Parrish and Lissing together in behind-the-scenes shots as they worked to bring the new festive story to life.

Of course, you definitely need to check out the video that was snuck in at the end of the Intagram gallery and shows Lissing doing some pretty impressive pushups with a group of other active people.

In the caption, Parrish wrote, “We filmed something so lovely. Catch Forgotten Holiday, premiering Saturday, October 24 at 8/7c on @HallmarkChannel and streaming the next day on @HallmarkPlus. This one is full of romance and heart and I hope you love it as much as I do ♡ @daniellissing”

The post stirred up over 25,000 likes from Parrish’s social media followers and more than a hundred comments, including one message from a fan who wrote, “It looks like it’s going to be so awesome!! Can’t wait!! ❤️”

‘Forgotten Holiday’ Features Heartbreak, Lost Memories and Fighting for Love

Hallmark Daniel Lissing in ‘Forgotten Holiday’ from Hallmark

While “Forgotten Holiday” will undoubtedly deliver festive charm and heartwarming moments, it also promises to take fans on a journey that involves heartbreak, forgotten memories and hopefully the kind of happily-ever-after ending that leaves viewers believing in true love.

In the new Hallmark movie, Parrish appears as Kathryn Liu, “an antiques buyer” who works “for her father’s store and has been happily dating Rob Ashford (Lissing) for nearly a year,” according to Hallmark. Although that sounds like a pretty sweet situation, things don’t exactly go smoothy when Rob surprises Kathryn “with a pre-Christmas proposal,” and “her fear of a failed relationship sends her dashing away without giving him an answer.”

The unexpected (and less than ideal) outcome of the proposal leaves Rob heartbroken, and when he heads to his sister’s house, he ends up getting into “a car accident that leaves him without memories of the past year, including his relationship with Kathryn and his once-infectious love of Christmas,” Hallmark tells potential viewers. As a result, Rob’s doctor issues “unconventional orders” to help “trigger Rob’s memory by retracing” his romance with Kathryn “and reintroducing him to the holidays.”

Although Kathryn is willing to do what she can to help Rob, Hallmark explains that things start to become even more challenging when “his memories inch closer to returning,” and “Kathryn must face the painful truth that bringing Rob back to himself may mean losing him forever, unless she can finally find the courage to fight for the love she was too afraid to claim.”