Hallmark fans were given an extra special treat when fan favorite Benjamin Ayres had a surprise cameo in the Christmas movie “Our Holiday Playbook.” The holiday flick starred Taylor Cole and Charles Michael Davis, but Ayres made an appearance at the end of it. Cole recently shared the hilarious story behind how the “Hope Valley: 1874” star ended up playing a ref in the Christmas movie.

Taylor Cole Explains Benjamin Ayres Cameo in ‘Our Holiday Playbook’

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During an interview Cole and Davis gave to Just Jared, they were asked how Ayres ended up with a cameo in their flick.

“Actually, he was shooting a movie across the street, and he saw our crafty and went straight to crafty. The PA on our movie recognized him because she was the PA on Hope Valley: 1874. And so she was like, ‘What are you doing?’ And he was like, ‘I’m shooting the movie. Where’s my trailer? Cole shared.

The actress went on to add, “He got the sets confused, and so he knocked on my door, and I said, ‘What are you doing here?! You’ve gotta make a cameo. We gotta make this happen.” Davis chimed in to say that it sounded like the plot “of the next Hallmark film.” They both laughed at the concept.

It’s unclear which movie Ayres was filming at the time, but he stars in “A Christmas Angel Match” with Meghan Ory, which premiered on October 19. Cole and Ayres starred in the 2022 Christmas movie “Long Lost Christmas.”

After “Our Holiday Playbook” premiered, Cole shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the movie, focusing on Ayres’ cameo. In a video where Ayres was in the makeup trailer, he joked that this was one of his harder roles and that the amount of research he had to do for the lengthy shoot was a lot, as Cole smirked at him.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, Ayres wrote, “Thank you for inviting me to join you guys after I knocked on your trailer door begging for work ❤️.” Cole responded to the remark with a bunch of laughing and crying emojis.

Benjamin Ayres Shares Hilarious Video From ‘Our Holiday Playbook’

The Hallmark hunk took to his own Instagram to share a video of him on set. Ayres pans around the set, commenting that it’s the last day of filming, shouting out the cast and crew for working hard and sharing that it’s been a long three weeks for him.

Suddenly Cole and Paul McGillion, who plays her father in the “Our Holiday Playbook,” come up to Ayres. Cole declares, “Ben, what are you doing here?” while McGillion informs Ayres where the extra’s tent is.

“This is my movie. I have such a great time with this cast. I don’t remember any of their names,” Ayres says as he keeps filming with McGillion and Cole rolling their eyes at him.

It was hilarious, and Cole even noted it when she popped into the comments on his social media share. “Don’t remember any of their names” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 nice work 🏈 stole the show 🙌.”

“Our Holiday Playbook” is currently streaming on Hallmark+.