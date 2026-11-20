As Hallmark Channel continues to roll out new Christmas movies during its Countdown to Christmas programming event, next on the schedule is “Our Holiday Playbook.”

Interestingly, the new movie represents a reunion for stars Taylor Cole and Charles Michael Davis, who worked together several years ago and reconnected thanks to the Hallmark Christmas Cruise.

Taylor Cole Was the ‘Catalyst’

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As Cole explained in an interview with Just Jared, she was among the Hallmark stars appearing on the 2025 edition of the cruise. During a panel, she was asked to name one actor that she’d like to bring into the world of Hallmark.

She singled out Davis, with whom she’d co-starred in The CW’s “The Originals,” a spinoff of “The Vampire Diaries.” “The crowd went nuts,” Cole recalled. “I sent [Davis] that video and I said, ‘I think you might be getting a call soon.’”

Also in attendance was Hallmark’s casting guru, Tatiana Erasme, who duly noted her response, and did indeed contact Davis.

Crediting his co-star as “the catalyst” for their reunion in “Our Holiday Playbook,” Davis added, “It has been a great experience. Hallmark films are always full of heart and this one was heart and comedy and the family connection. So, for me, it was a great first Hallmark film. And there’s football involved! And baking, so I ate all the madeleines. For me, it was great.”

Davis Is a Hallmark ‘Newbie’

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For Cole, bringing her former co-star into the Hallmark fold has been an experience unto itself.

“One of my favorite things is getting to tell or enlighten a newbie to the Hallmark world, what the fandom is like. How grateful and how sweet and how touching and meaningful these movies are to our fanbase,” she shared.

As Davis pointed out, that was something of a role-reversal of their dynamic in “The Originals,” in which he was already a member of the cast when Cole joined in the third season.

“When you came onto ‘The Originals,’ it was my playground, my world. And coming in and seeing how you were a great leader, that was something I got to see,” Davis observed.

“There’s a different energy to [Hallmark movies],” explained Cole. “Especially when there’s comedy in it. And in your world, it was very grounded, which these Hallmark movies can have moments of and touch on, but getting to play and getting to just be kids, and the freedom of knowing each other and knowing what makes each other laugh and being able to be silly and goofy together really helped. That shorthand was the sweet spot of our relationship.”

‘Our Holiday Playbook’

“When Lexi Bell (Cole) returns home for the holidays, she faces a beloved family tradition she’d rather avoid: the fiercely competitive Bell Bowl, an annual Christmas flag football showdown between her father and uncle that has fueled decades of sibling rivalry,” declares the synopsis.

“But when an injury sidelines her brother-in-law it looks like Lexi’s family’s losing streak will remain unbroken. To give them a fighting chance, she strikes a deal with Eddie (Davis), a former local football star-turned teacher — Lexi will use her baking know-how to help Eddie best his brother in their annual bake-off if he’ll pose as her boyfriend and meet the ‘eligibility requirement’ to play on their team,” the synopsis continues.

“As they navigate each other’s festive family gatherings, traditions and celebrations, what started as a transactional partnership begins to become something more as Lexi and Eddie find themselves feeling less and less like their romantic relationship is just pretend. As the two clans battle it out on the field, regardless of who takes home the trophy Lexi may have already won at love,” concludes the synopsis.



“Our Christmas Playbook” premieres Friday, November 20 on Hallmark Channel.