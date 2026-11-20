What is your favorite Hallmark movie starring Brendan Penny? Were you a fan of “Texas Two-Step” with Heather Hemmens and “Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars” with Sarah Power (who happens to be married to “Mistletoe Murders” star Peter Mooney)? Do you also adore his holiday stories like “The More the Merrier” costarring Rachel Boston and “Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” alongside Pascale Hutton?

When it comes to the latter role, Penny actually drew on his own experience as a family man who is both a husband and a father.

Brendan and His Wife Lisa Have Been Married Since 2010

Penny and his wife, Lisa Gerrard, were married back in 2010, and in 2023, he told Just Jared, “We actually got married in the Okanagan, which is in interior British Columbia in the summer on a family friends’ place. They allowed us to get married at their house and we had a very nice small wedding right on the water and it was, it was beautiful. I’m really, really fortunate.”

The actor also gave his social media followers a glimpse into his life with his wife with his first Instagram post that went up on October 23, 2013. An image showed a screenshot of a text from Gerrard telling her husband, “I’m going to bed with bubs. The house is messy, there’s no food and I don’t care.”

“Ha. Ok. I love you,” was Penny’s response. He backed up that adoration for his spouse in the caption of his post, writing, “I love my wife.”

Brendan Related to Playing a Father in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Christmas’ Thanks to His Own Kids

In “Mr. & Mrs. Christmas,” Penny plays Taylor Lewis, “a single dad and holiday display expert who relocates to the charming town of Pineway with his two children just weeks before Christmas,” according Hallmark. “Despite the challenges of a new home, new school and a daughter who seems to be outgrowing their cherished holiday traditions he’s determined to make the season magical.”

In real life, Penny and Gerrard share two children, a son and daughter, which helped him connect to his “Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” character.

“It’s about a father who is trying to hang on to the way that things were and all the magic that was there and not really realizing that just because things are different, it doesn’t mean that they’re worse,” Penny told Pop Culture Planet last month while talking about the seasonal story. “They’re just a different way of having that kind of magic. It’s a real struggle that a lot of people go through. I have a teenage daughter as well so I could relate to you being their little hero then all of a sudden they have their own life and you’re like, ‘But I’m still right here. Hold on. Come back.'”

“When you have kids and they’re very little, compared to where they’re teenagers, compared to when they’re adults and they have their own kids. It’s all these transitions that you go through and you can’t not go through it. It’s literally impossible because no one stays the same,” he continued. “So I think it’s just something that […] the audience is going to be able to relate to very strongly.”