The Hallmark Channel has been behind quite a few fabulously festive contests recently. For instance, fans got the chance to meet stars Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes, not to mention the opportunity to win $20,000 with the Hallmark Christmas movie trivia game.

Now, you can “Make Movie Night POP” with the help of Hallmark’s contest that’s offering multiple prizes, including a $5,000 shopping spree!

You Could Win Plenty of Prizes that Hallmark Fans Will Love

The Hallmark Channel recently shared a post about the contest on Instagram and added a caption, telling possible entrants and potential winners, “Make your movie night POP with @orvillepopcorn! 🍿Enter the Snack, Watch and Win Sweepstakes for a chance to win a one-year supply of Orville Redenbacher’s Gourmet Microwave Popcorn, a Hallmark Channel Blanket, and more!”

The contest post prompted quite a few reactions from excited fans, with one person leaving a comment, saying, “A Hallmark blanket and a movie-night theme make such a cozy pairing. This is a cute little festive setup 🍿🎄💖”

“Hallmark Christmas movies + buttery popcorn under a cozy blanket is basically my holiday personality 🎄🍿🤍,” another fan of both Hallmark and the contest wrote in a comment. “A whole YEAR of movie-night popcorn sounds dangerous in the absolute best way!”

Yet another social media user and Hallmark Channel viewer also left a message, saying, “Orville Reddenbacker and Hallmark have been my go-to for close to 40 years. You just can’t go wrong with either.❤️❤️”

So what can you win? Well, you could actually find yourself taking home one of multiple prizes in the Snack, Watch and Win Sweepstakes!

Check out what you could win below:

25 Weekly Prizes: “Each week, 25 winners will receive one 6 ct. carton of Orville Redenbacher’s® Gourmet Microwave Popcorn, one Orville Redenbacher’s® Seasoning, and a Hallmark Channel blanket.”

25 First Prizes: “Each winner will receive a one-year supply of Orville Redenbacher’s® Gourmet Microwave Popcorn, six Orville Redenbacher’s® Seasonings, and a Hallmark Channel blanket.”

GRAND PRIZE: “Enter for a chance to win a $5,000 Shopping Spree, a one-year supply of Orville Redenbacher’s® Gourmet Microwave Popcorn, six Orville Redenbacher’s® Seasonings, and a Hallmark Channel blanket.”

What You Need to Know Before You Enter the Contest

Hallmark Hallmark’s Snack, Watch and Win Sweepstakes prize

Before you run off to enter the Snack Watch and Win Sweepstakes from the Hallmark Channel, there are a few details that you should know.

For instance, the contest is now open and runs until 11:59:59 PM CT on December 31, 2026. Beyond that, the sweepstakes is “[o]pen only to legal residents of the 50 US and DC who have reached the age of majority in their state of residence,” although it excludes employees of certain associated companies.

To enter, you simply need to head over to www.snackwatchandwin.com “and follow the instructions to complete the entry form,” according to the contest website. “You will receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes,” which is limited to “one (1) Entry per day, during the Entry Period.”

Good luck, Hallmark fans!