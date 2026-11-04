Hallmark Stars Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes Announce a Chance To Meet Them With New Contest

While fans may get the chance to watch Hallmark stars thanks to their shows and movies, you and a friend can now meet Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes in person thanks to an exciting new contest.

FYI: Walker and Hynes are onscreen costars (see them in the “Three Wise Men” movies) and family members! They’re also adorable together as you can see in the video below…

‘Very Excited for This’

In an Instagram video that was shared by Ocean Spray Canada on Tuesday, Nov. 3, the pair — who are standing in front of a fabulously festive cranberry-covered wreath — first introduce themselves before Hynes says, “You might recognize us from a few holiday movies.”

“Well, this holiday season we’re teaming up with Ocean Spray to make a little movie magic happen in real life,” Walker adds, before Hynes chimes in saying, “We are giving one person a special chance to fly to Toronto and have a nice little cute meet and greet with us on November 18th.”

“And who knows, we might even make a little Hallmark movie magic together,” Walker then points out. They then start planning the experience, with Hynes asking Walker, “You bring the charm, okay?”

“We’re gonna need cranberries, so you bring the cranberries,” Walker responds (if you’re not aware, Ocean Spray is a brand known for its cranberry products). “Can’t wait to meet you.”

Hynes ends the message by telling the potential winner of the contest, “See you in Toronto.”

He then left a comment on the post, writing, “🧃T.O.🧃 see you soon 🤍🌊”

Walker also popped in a comment, noting, “Very excited for this 👀🧃”

How to Enter the Contest to Meet Tyler and Andrew

Getty Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker, Hallmark

“Calling all Hallmark fans! Consider this your official holiday magic casting call. 🎬,” Ocean Spray Canada wrote in the caption of the contest Instagram post. “Andrew Walker is bringing the nice, Tyler Hynes is bringing the naughty, and one lucky fan will get a starring role in their own holiday movie moment: meeting BOTH in Toronto on November 18!”

If you want to enter for a chance to meet Walker and Hynes, then you simply need to follow the @oceanspraycanada account on Instagram and like their contest post. Next, “[t]ag your holiday movie-watching buddy” while leaving a comment on the post noting if you’re “sipping on something naughty or nice.” You can also earn an extra entry by sharing the post in your IG Stories and tagging @oceanspraycanada.

One winner will walk away with travel expenses to Toronto for themselves and one person, plus an invitation to a meet-and-greet with Walker and Hynes on November 18, 2026. The contest is open now and runs until Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

The post prompted plenty of comments from fans who were eager to enter, with one person leaving a comment saying, “Ocean Spray Pineapple mixed with Malibu coconut rum is THE BEST! So I guess you could say I’m sipping a little naughty…and a tiny bit nice. 😉🙏”

“Always sipping something nice but I’m always up for an adventure! My most favorite Christmas movie watching buddy is my 1st born babygirl @allykess ❤️🎄,” came from another fan.

Someone else tagged a friend while writing, “we love our Hallmark movies, don’t we?! ❤️ 🎥. And to celebrate the season, we will sip on something nice with a splash of naughty! 😘”