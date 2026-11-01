Benjamin Ayres & Rachel Boston Recall Emotional Moment with Fan on Hallmark Christmas Cruise

While Hallmark Channel‘s annual Countdown to Christmas continues, Benjamin Ayres and Rachel Boston were among the many Hallmark talent on hand for the 2026 edition of the annual Hallmark Christmas Cruise.

Now, the two are opening up about an emotional and heartwarming experience they shared while meeting some fans.

‘All in the Same Boat’

When inclement weather forced passengers indoors during the third night at sea, Ayres and Boston decided to join some of their fellow Hallmark stars by roaming the ship to surprise fans.

“When we moved all the shows indoors because of the weather, it created some incredible moments and opportunities to connect with people who had traveled from all over the world,” Boston told Just Jared. “We were literally all in the same boat, and those spontaneous moments turned into some incredible memories.”

One of these memories was made when the encountered a fan who burst into tears upon seeing the actors,, which was captured on video and shared via Facebook.

“To be honest, it’s very difficult to not get emotional when folks come up in tears and spill their life story about how important our movies are to them. This was another beautiful example,” Ayres explained.

“What makes these experiences so special is the opportunity to meet people from all walks of life and hear their stories,” Boston added.

“We’re on a Christmas Cruise, after all, and hope and joy are our North Star. We met a beautiful family from California, by way of Hawaii, who shared their story with me and just how much this experience meant to them. Moments like that are incredibly heartwarming,” she continued. “In a world that can sometimes feel disconnected, there’s something truly special about being on a ship filled with love, laughter, and hugs. It’s a beautiful reminder of how much we have in common and how meaningful it can be to simply connect with one another.”

‘A Grand Biltmore Christmas’

While Ayres remains busy working on the upcoming season of Hallmark series “Hope Valley: 1874,” Boston will next be seen in “A Grand Biltmore Christmas,” an upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie with a time-travel twist.

“As Biltmore House opens for the first time on Christmas Eve 1895, 13-year-old Elizabeth and her family are holiday guests,” reads Hallmark’s synopsis of the movie, which also stars Holland Roden, Niall Matter, Andie MacDowell, James Trevena, Jonathan Frakes and Wes Brown.

“When she notices Michael, a fellow teen caught trespassing by the staff, Elizabeth comes to his rescue by claiming to know him, much to his relief. The two share an instant connection and set out to explore Biltmore but Michael inexplicably vanishes. Twenty years later, Elizabeth (Roden) is spending Christmas at Biltmore and this time is accompanied by James (Trevena), a suitor her Aunt Maysilee (MacDowell), is keen for her to wed. When a stranger asks Elizabeth to dance at the Christmas gala she’s shocked to discover it’s Michael (Matter). Thrilled to reunite with her friend, she throws herself into his arms. But the world around her changes in an instant when Elizabeth is transported into the modern world with Michael, a tourist from the present day who had traveled to the past 20 years prior with the help of a magical hourglass in Biltmore’s library. Now, Elizabeth and Michael must find a way to send her back to her time, while not arousing the suspicion of Michael’s mother and sister during their family vacation. As Elizabeth experiences life and Christmas in the 21st century, she and Michael become close. When the time comes for her to return to 1915, Elizabeth must decide whether she’ll resume the life that’s been chosen for her or if her heart will lead her down a new path in the present.”

“A Grand Biltmore Christmas” premieres Sunday, December 5 on Hallmark Channel.



