Hallmark Stars’ Past Halloween Costumes Are Adorable, Quirky & Creepy — See Andrew Walker, Robert Buckley & More

If you consider yourself an avid Hallmark fan and also enjoy the fabulously freaky vibe that rolls around every October, then you’ll definitely want to check out Andrew Walker and Robert Buckley, as well as Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Tamera Mowry Housley, in Halloween costumes from past years.

Keep scrolling, and you’ll see some of your favorite famous figures from the channel dressed up in quirky outfits that range from absolutely adorable to kinda creepy!

Which Costumes Are Your Favorites?

Indulge in the silly nature and spooky spirit of the season by taking a peek at these Hallmark star Halloween costumes!

For instance, check out Walker and his wife, Cassandra Troy, with their family in an Instagram post that he shared a few years ago (see above). In the caption, he wrote, “Halloween 2023 🎃 Scooby Doo & crew 🚐 It was our 2nd annual neighborhood Halloween and we can’t tell you how thrilled we are to have made this a tradition.”

“The neighbors all showed up, not only by having treats for our Littles, but also for the amazing block party [afterwards],” he continued. “Can’t wait to do it again next year!”

Two years earlier, Buckley shared an Instagram post with a caption telling his followers, “Happy Halloween! xoxo, the Buckleys.”

Posing with his wife, Jenny, the actor can be seen in what appears to be a backyard with his dog. Of course, it’s the little one dressed as a hot dog that’s the center of attention. To keep up with the foodie theme, the Hallmark star has a ketchup costume on, and Jenny is mustard. How cute are their hats (which are, of course, the caps to the condiment bottles)?

On October 31, 2024, Kimberly Williams-Paisley showed her Instagram followers what she looks like dressed as her lizard (that is a super-creepy animal head!!!) …and what her lizard looks like dressed as her! Can you see its tiny wig?

In the caption of her post, she wrote, “Hope everyone had a happy Halloween! 🎃 👻🎃👻”

“It’s that time of year for family costumes…,” Tamera Mowry Housley noted in the caption of an Instagram post that she shared last year. “So many good ones from SO many different eras 😂”

She then asked her followers, “What will we be this year? 💖”

The answer…

See Even More Hallmark Star Halloween Costumes

Want to see more Hallmark stars wearing Halloween costumes? Of course you do!

Back on October 31, 2019, Paul Campbell shared a photo of his family dressed up as zombies (see above), and told his fans and social media followers, “Happy Hallowe’en from The Canni-bells.”

Last year, Ashley Williams offered a look at a few of her past costumes, writing, “Happy Halloween! Let’s have fun and not stress omg why am I stressed 😆 #edwardscissorhands #halloween #costume #witch #happyhalloween☠️ #donut #cat #mermaid”

That’s not to overlook Rachael Leigh Cook as a pineapple…

Autumn Reeser as a deer…

Taylor Cole as Freddy Krueger…

And Jessy Schram as her hairless cat…