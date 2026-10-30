Marcus Rosner’s Baby Is Getting So Big — See New Photos of the Hallmark Star’s Adorable Family

Fans will be able to tell you that on top of being a Hallmark star, Marcus Rosner is also a writer, director and producer, as well as a member of an elite organization and a loving husband to his wife, Alison Kroeker. He’s also a father to an adorable little one who happens to be getting pretty darn big.

Marcus’ Baby Is Becoming a Toddler

“6 continents down for me, but little man’s already at 3 in just nine months so he’s setting the pace…🌎,” Rosner wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that he shared on Monday, Oct. 26. He tagged the location as Piedra El Peñol, Antioquia, Colombia.

The actor also popped up a photo that showed him relaxing in a hammock while reading a book. The scenery around him is simply stunning and boasts towering palm trees, a rippling river, lush greenery and fluffy, white clouds in a gorgeous blue sky.

However, take a closer look at Rosner and you’ll notice an adorable little person sitting on his tummy and wearing a tiny bucket hat while looking out at everything around them.

You might also notice that the little one is getting bigger! Just take a look at the photos Kroeker shared on Thursday, Oct. 29, and you’ll see that the couple’s baby is quickly becoming a toddler. Standing on his own, exploring the world around him and traveling with his parents, this is one kiddo that’s already enjoying plenty of experiences as he starts to wrap up his first year.

‘This Over Everything…’

There’s no doubt that Rosner adores being a father and loves having his baby boy around. He made that clear once again when he posted a photo of himself earlier this month that showed him in bed while reading with his son sleeping peacefully against him.

In the caption of the post, the star wrote, “This over everything…”

Of course, Rosner isn’t the only proud parent in the family. On Sunday, Oct. 18, he popped a video up on Instagram that showed Kroeker running on a street in Toronto. Apparently participating in her “second half-marathon since little man joined [them] 8 months ago,” she had supporters there to cheer her on, including her son.

Rosner noted, “You can see her choke up when she sees him…so that’s nice 🙂”

“8 months ago we done made a baby. 5 years ago we had a wedding. 14 years ago we started dating. 25 years ago I first laid eyes on you,” Rosner wrote in the caption of another post dedicated to his wife and the mother of his son that he shared at the beginning of the month.

Including photos of the adorable family together, other images showed Rosner and Kroeker throughout the years.

“I don’t think it makes any logical sense how much time we spend together, day after day, year after year, and somehow never seem to stop laughing,” he continued. “It is a wonderfully rare thing to have someone beside you through so much of life. You’re my memory. All of my favourite moments are still right there, just a conversation away. Happy Birthday, you.”