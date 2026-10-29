Paul Campbell Says He’s Just Experienced ‘One of the Hardest Years of My Life,’ Surrounded by Hallmark Friends

Beloved Hallmark Channel star Paul Campbell is known for his witty sense of humor, not only as an actor but as one of the screenwriters behind hits like the network’s “Three Wise Men” trilogy. But it was his Hallmark colleagues who brought the comic relief during an especially emotional moment aboard the Hallmark Christmas Cruise, which sailed to the Bahamas from October 23 to 27, 2026.

While trying to express his gratitude for the Hallmark community unknowingly lifting him up during a tough year, and reminding the more than 4,000 fans aboard the ship that hard times do get better, many of his 17 co-stars onstage hilariously gathered around him, so closely and awkwardly that he lost it in the funniest way possible.

Videos Reveal Paul Campbell’s Tender & Hilarious Moment

Videos posted by fans revealed the equally tender and hilarious moment when Campbell, who was onstage for a fun show with the other 17 Hallmark stars aboard the ship, decided to share something personal.

“I’m going to bring it down here for a minute,” he began, but as his Hallmark pals surrounded him, comically inching closer and closer, they clearly didn’t realize how serious he was about having a serious moment.

“My cruise last year looked a little different,” he said, referring to a family emergency that forced him to leave the cruise early in 2025. He flew from Mexico to Canada to be with his family, rather than returning to Miami with everyone on the cruise.

“I had to leave early because of a family emergency. Yeah, how do you guys feel now?” he quipped to his fellow actors, some now so close they were touching his face. “And this was one of the hardest years of my life.”

“Yeah, keep going, guys, this is great,” he sarcastically quipped as his fellow stars awkwardly huddled around him while a keyboardist played a campy instrumental in the background. “But being here with you guys the past four days and being surrounded by these people, who are truly some of my best friends on the entire planet, has reminded me that beauty still exists.”

And then Campbell shocked the audience as he amusingly snapped at his friends, “[Expletive] off!” The crowd gasped and laughed uproariously — probably shocked to hear a Hallmark star actually swear — as the stars quickly scampered away, sheepishly laughing. Nikki DeLoach couldn’t run away, though, as she was inexplicably on her hands and knees in front of him.

“And that magic is possible, and that whatever you’re going through, this too shall pass,” Campbell continued, as DeLoach hysterically crept slowly but dramatically across the stage. “I’m going to start again. I need 30 minutes of total silence while I prepare!”

“What I was trying to say was, whatever you’re going through, no matter how dire it seems, this too shall pass,” Campbell concluded. “I call that hope. And hope is at the center of everything that we do at Hallmark Channel. And if it’s not, then I don’t know what we’re doing here. So I’m grateful for that.”

The crowd cheered, touched by Campbell’s honesty about the realities of navigating tough stuff and the levity from his pals — not unlike a Hallmark movie, actually (minus the F-bomb!).

Paul Campbell & Kimberley Sustad Left the Cruise Early in 2025

Allister Foster for Hallmark Media Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell, and Kimberley Sustad before a screening of “Three Wisest Men” aboard the 2025 Hallmark Christmas Cruise

During the 2025 cruise, Campbell had to disembark when the ship arrived for its planned stop in Cozumel, Mexico. He flew to Alberta with fellow Hallmark star and dear friend Kimberley Sustad by his side.

Announcing that Campbell had to leave for a family emergency and that Sustad went to support him, actress Nikki DeLoach, who served as co-host of the cruise with Jonathan Bennett, led a powerful prayer for their well-being and spoke about the impact of banding together as a “chosen family.” Her friend and screenwriting partner Megan McNulty shared some of her beautiful remarks in her Instagram Stories, which StarwatchByline reposted at the time.

In a Facebook group for those aboard the cruise, many fans expressed concern for Campbell, hoping he was okay. Hallmark VP of Communications Annie Howell responded to one post by writing, “Hi all — he has been dealing with an illness in his family and is with them now in Alberta. He is doing fine and I know appreciates all your thoughts and prayers.”

Campbell and Rachel Boston will star in Hallmark Channel’s new Christmas movie “Return to Santa” on November 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.