Sneak Peek at ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3 Premiere – Video

It’s almost time for the highly anticipated return of the Hallmark series “Mistletoe Murders.” Season 3 kicks off on Thursday, November 5, but Hallmark has given fans a sneak peek to tide them over until premiere day.

‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3 Premiere Sneak Peek

Season 2 of the original series ended with Emily (Sarah Drew) finally embarking on a new romance with Sam (Peter Mooney). After being trapped in a freezer, the duo’s lives changed as they shared secrets and a passionate kiss.

However, just as Emily was relishing in her new relationship, her past literally showed up on her doorstep. The Season 2 cliffhanger ending featured Emily’s ex-boyfriend Aaron (Aaron Ashmore) standing in her doorway as Emily went to meet Sam.

The sneak peek for the “Mistletoe Murders” Season 3 premiere reveals that things pick up right where they left off, with Aaron chilling Emily to the bone with his greeting and return. Emily worked hard to put that life behind her, but now it is staring her in the face.

“You shouldn’t of come here,” Emily declares as she’s filled with fear and rage. Aaron attempts to calm her down by saying that if he wanted to hurt Emily, he would have done so. “I just want to talk,” Aaron insists.

Emily makes it clear that they have nothing to talk about, prompting Aaron to call her “Grace,” her real name. “Don’t call me that. Grace is dead. You killed her,” she hits back at him.

Aaron comments that she really believes that is true before commenting on her tree. Things take a turn as Emily thinks she has time to reach for a weapon, but Aaron lets her know he has already put precautions in place.

The conversation turns to Chimera, and Aaron insists someone is targeting all of them. Aaron warns Emily about the danger they are facing, but she isn’t buying it, or at least doesn’t want him to know.

Emily demands that Aaron leave, which he does, but not before they each issue threats to the other. It’s a tense and oh-so-good sneak peek teasing the dramatic first few minutes of “Mistletoe Murders” Season 3.

If the teaser is any indication, fans are in for one epic season of the hit Hallmark series. Fans jumped into the comments section to show their excitement for the new season and admitted they can’t wait for the premiere next week.

In a promo for “Mistletoe Murders” Season 3, it was revealed that Hallmark fan favorite Catherine Bell joined the show. That’s just the tip of the iceberg of what fans can expect from the new season, so fans better tune in so not a moment of the excitement and chaos is missed.

Sarah Drew Shares Major ‘Mistletoe Murders’ News

While all eyes are on the upcoming season, Drew announced another big piece of news for the show before the premiere. On November 1, Seasons 1 and 2 are dropping on Netflix, so fans can catch up before Season 3 kicks off a few days later.

“Mistletoe Murders” was previously only available on Hallmark and Hallmark+.

While the first two seasons will be available on Netflix, there has been no word on when Season 3 will drop on it. There’s a good chance Season 3 won’t drop on Netflix for a few months or longer, as Hallmark utilizes it on their own platforms first.