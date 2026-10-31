Emilie Ullerup Reveals Why ‘A Danish Christmas’ Is Her Most Personal Hallmark Movie Ever

Fans of Hallmark Channel have been immersed in this year’s Countdown to Christmas, and are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Christmas movie “A Danish Christmas.”

The film stars “Chesapeake Shores” alum Emelie Ullerup, who shared in a recent interview why her latest Hallmark movie is also the most personally important for her.

A Hometown Return

For Ullerup, “A Danish Christmas” is more than just another Hallmark movie. Because the film is both set and filmed in her hometown of Copenhagen, the actress — who is also an exec producer on the project — saw the film as an opportunity to honor her homeland and share Denmark’s Christmas traditions with Hallmark viewers.

“I was honored to share a piece of my home country and excited to be involved creatively to ensure its authenticity,” she declared in an interview with Heart in Motion. “It was a whirlwind, but we made it happen!”

While the majority of Hallmark’s holiday movies are filmed in Canada during the summer months, Ullerup was adamant that “A Danish Christmas” remain authentic, and was actually filmed in Copehnagen in December. “After all, how often do you get the chance to make a Danish Christmas movie?” she said. “You simply can’t recreate the magic of Christmas in Copenhagen.”

A Whole Lotta Hygge

Hallmark Corey Sevier and Emilie Ullerup in “A Danish Christmas.”



Credit: ©2026 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Courtesy Johnson Production Group

If there’s one word that defines “A Danish Christmas” for its star and producer, it’s hygge, a Danish word that loosely translates as a feeling of cozy contentment.

“Hygge is difficult to explain because it’s more of a feeling,” she explained, “and that’s exactly what I wanted audiences to experience.”

Ullerup admits that filming a Hallmark movie in the city where she was born and raised was powerful for her. “There were moments when I was overwhelmed with emotion,” she said, noting that filming in some of Copenhagen’s most iconic landmarks while Christmas was in full swing was “truly a full-circle moment.”

Meanwhile, sharp-eyed viewers can be on the lookout for members of Ullerup’s family in various cameos (her mother, sister, nephew and cousin all appear, with the latter playing her boss in the movie’s opening scene). “Since I rarely get to film near my family,” she says, “I thought, why not bring them along for the fun?” she said.

‘Festive Fiascos’

Hallmark

“Marie (Ullerup) is a hotel tech executive living in Chicago who returns home to Copenhagen to spend the holidays with her family and puts herself to work at their inn,” reads the synopsis for the upcoming movie.

“When Ryan Miller (Corey Sevier) checks in a case of mistaken identity leads Marie to believe he’s a travel writer,” the synopsis continues. “She sets out to make sure his stay is perfect, which includes the Christmas tour Ryan’s expecting…but the Andersen Inn hasn’t offered it since her father passed so she scrambles to cobble together an itinerary meant to impress. When Marie’s mom tells her she plans to sell the inn after the New Year Marie becomes doubly determined to make Ryan’s visit a success — a positive story could boost business and convince her to keep the inn. Marie escorts Ryan on a carefully curated tour of Copenhagen and pulls out all the stops to create hygge at the inn, though both efforts end in some festive fiascos. Despite the mishaps the two forge a connection that may be more than just inn-keeper and tourist. When Ryan Miller the journalist arrives they realize their mistake, sending Marie into overdrive to ensure he experiences the perfect Danish Christmas. In the process, Marie learns that warmth, connection – and, possibly, romance — happen naturally and can’t be created.”

“A Danish Christmas” debuts Sunday, November 1 on Hallmark Channel.









