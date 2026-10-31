Melissa Gilbert Pens Heartfelt Message to the Late Michael Landon on His 90th Birthday, ‘So Much of Who I Am Began With You’

Beloved “Little House on the Prairie” star Michael Landon passed away 35 years ago. However, he’s still widely beloved and remembered by his family, co-stars, and fans all over the world. Melissa Gilbert often fondly describes their time together on social media.

If Michael Landon were still alive today, he would be celebrating his 90th birthday this week. Melissa Gilbert shared a sweet tribute to her co-star, honoring his legacy and their deep connection.

Melissa Gilbert Commemorates Michael Landon’s Birthday

Michael Landon passed away in 1991 at 54. If he were alive today, he would be celebrating his 90th birthday. He’s still widely beloved by fans all over the world and especially by his co-stars.

“Ninety years. I wonder what you would think of that,” Gilbert penned a heartfelt note to Michael Landon. “I can almost hear your laugh, see that enchanting twinkle in your eyes,

and feel your arms around me. I was just a little girl when you took my hand and changed my life forever.”

The actress detailed all the important lessons Michael Landon taught her. From professional onscreen presence to character development, he had so much wisdom to share.

“So much time has passed. The little girl with the braids has silver in her hair now,” Gilbert continued. “She’s a wife, mother and grandmother, but she still lives inside me, and she still misses you so much.”

NBC/Getty Michael Landon (1936 – 1991) stands in a field in a still from the television series, ‘Little House On The Prairie,’ circa 1976.

The “Little House” star noted that Michael Landon wasn’t her father, but he played such an important part in her upbringing. Apart from her own father, he was one of the most important male figures in her life.

“On what would have been your 90th birthday, I find myself thinking less about how long you’ve been gone and more about how much of you remains,” Gilbret concluded, reflecting on the wonderful family Landon raised. “As for me, in my heart, I’ll always be that little girl running down a grassy hill, knowing you’re there to catch me. Happy birthday, Pa. I love you. Your Half-Pint.”

The Love Between the ‘Little House’ Stars Remains

In the comments, fans thanked Melissa Gilbert for such an endearing message to her onscreen father.

“Well, that made me cry. What a beautiful tribute to a beloved man, ❤️” one follower wrote.

The deep love and familial connection between Gilbert and Landon lasted well beyond “Little House.” She even named her younger son, Michael Boxleitner, in his honor.

On the anniversary of Landon’s passing this summer, Melissa Gilbert penned another heartfelt message, highlighting how much she still misses him after all this time.

“I can’t begin to tell you how many times over the last 35 years, I’ve thought, ‘What would Mike do?'” the 62 year old shared. “Mostly I miss the fact that he is not with us these days to make more of his art for all of us. We sure could use a dose of his perspective on things. I’m sending so much love to @michaellandonjr1 @shawnalandon @thechrislandon and the entire Landon family today. Boy, I loved your dad…and I love you all so much.”