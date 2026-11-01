Your Guide to All 17 Hallmark Christmas Movies Premiering in November 2026

Countdown to Christmas 2026 is well underway! Eight of Hallmark Channel‘s new holiday movies premiered in October, but more than double that number will debut this month. And that’s not all — the third season of “Mistletoe Murders” is also days away!

Every new Hallmark Christmas movie will premiere on Hallmark Channel and will be available to stream via Hallmark+ the next day. Here’s your guide to what’s coming, why we’re excited for each premiere, and when to watch…

November 1 — ‘A Danish Christmas’ — 8 p.m. ET

“A Danish Christmas,” starring Hallmark stars Emilie Ullerup and Corey Sevier, is about Marie, a Chicago executive who returns home to Copenhagen for the holidays with her family. When she learns their quaint inn is on the verge of closing due to a downturn in customers, Marie gets to work and accidentally mistakes one guest named Ryan Miller (Sevier) for a travel writer with the same name, and gives him an incredible experience touring the city — until the travel writer actually shows up, too.

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WHY WATCH? This movie is Ullerup’s baby: it’s the first Hallmark movie she’s executive produced, was filmed in her native Denmark, and she included multiple family members as extras. Plus, Copenhagen is notoriously magical at Christmastime, and Sevier confirmed to EntertainmentNow that it was like stepping into a Hallmark card.

November 5 — ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season Premiere — 8 p.m. ET

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If you’re not caught up on “Mistletoe Murders” starring Sarah Drew as Emily and Peter Mooney as Sam, do yourself a favor and watch the first two seasons on Hallmark+ or Netflix now. Then tune in for the first hour-long episode of season three, “Don’t Fear the Wreather – Part 1,” which is intense from the jump! In the season premiere, Emily is seriously considering fleeing Fletcher’s Grove for everyone’s safety as she and Sam investigate a wreathmaker accused of killing her husbands. Violet and June try to convince Emily to stay by nominating her for town “Cheerman.” New episodes will drop every Thursday this holiday season.

WHY WATCH? Well, first, it’s just so good! Intense mysteries, budding romance, quaint town, Christmas vibes, and great acting make “Mistletoe Murders” a delightful distraction to sink your teeth into. This season also has some great guest stars, including Catherine Bell and Holly Robinson Peete.

November 6 — ‘Merry Memories’ at 8 p.m. ET

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“Merry Memories” stars Lindura as Michaela, a “rigid accountant who steps in to help her brother care for his young son Danny (Omi Fitzpatrick-Gonzales) while Danny’s military mom is deployed over Christmas,” per Hallmark’s synopsis. “When Danny is assigned to create a holiday scrapbook for his mom, Michaela reluctantly accepts help from his free-spirited substitute teacher, Bryan,” played by Brendan Morgan. Let’s just say his free-spirited energy and Michaela’s need for precision and control don’t exactly mix well, at least at first!

WHY WATCH? Tune in to support two Hallmark supporting actors who are finally getting a shot as leads of their own movie! Lindura, who’s also in the cast of “Sullivan’s Crossing,” has appeared in 2024’s “Believe in Christmas,” 2025’s “Angel Christmas Match,” and this fall’s “Much About Love.” Meanwhile, you may recognize Morgan from 2023’s “Christmas With a Kiss,” 2024’s “The Jane Mysteries: Too Much to Lose,” and 2025’s “Hearts Around the Table” movies.

November 7 — ‘Holiday Unplugged’ at 8 p.m. ET

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“Holiday Unplugged” stars Hallmark fan-favorite Nikki DeLoach and “Fuller House” alum Juan Pablo Di Pace, who just made his Broadway debut. She plays art teacher Sally, who feels like she may be ready for love again 10 years after losing her husband and raising their kids as a single mom. A dating app matches her with Damon (Di Pace), a former colleague who was her kids’ kindergarten teacher. He becomes a big help when a comedy of errors wipes out all the video footage of her late husband, stored online and watched frequently by their kids. Before they pull them up again, Sally declares an “unplugged holiday” while she secretly tries to find the originals.

WHY WATCH? DeLoach is notorious for starring in Hallmark projects with deep meaning, from “Gift of Peace” to “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas.” The same is true for this one, as her character’s family realizes the gifts that come from turning off their screens and being present for each other. Also, we love the focus on arts, crafts, and scrapbooking; Michaels even partnered with Hallmark on the movie and is hosting tie-in events nationwide.

November 8 — ‘A Season of Promises’ at 8 p.m. ET

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In “Season of Promises,” Brooke D’Orsay and Ali Liebert play sisters who are polar opposites. Heidi (D’Orsay) is “buttoned-up and laser focused on landing the play-by-play job for the local pro hockey team” while Sophie (Liebert) is “following her dream of making it in stand-up comedy while waitressing,” per Hallmark’s synopsis. Estranged since a rift after their mom’s death four years earlier, they wind up back together when their dad, played by James Denton, is hospitalized after a fainting episode. Though he’s okay, the sisters find one thing they can agree on: their dad could use a little love in his life, and they’re intent on making it happen.

WHY WATCH? You get a dynamic trio of longtime Hallmark stars in D’Orsay, Liebert, and Denton — and their chemistry as a threesome, working through their family’s quirks and challenges, is believable, relatable, and heartwarming.

November 13 — ‘My Christmas Cowboy’ at 8 p.m. ET

Getty Amy Acker and Luke Macfarlane star in Hallmark’s “My Christmas Cowboy”

“My Christmas Cowboy” stars Amy Acker as Meg, a small-town TV news producer who never went for her dream of being a newscaster, and Luke Macfarlane as her college crush, Billy, who became a celebrity host in Hollywood but is about to get canceled for an on-air gaffe. At the advice of his publicist, he begrudgingly returns to Texas to lay low by spending the holidays with his family, including his sister, played by fellow Hallmark star Sara Canning. So what happens when Meg and Billy see each other after years apart? It’s not exactly the happiest reunion…

WHY WATCH? Umm, Luke Macfarlane as a cowboy? Sold. But also, Amy Acker not only returns to Hallmark for the first time in five years (she was last in 2021’s “Crashing Through the Snow”) but also wrote this movie! It’s the first Hallmark movie she’s written, and she actually has another one coming up that she wrote, too, called “Return to Santa.”

November 14 — ‘The Nights Before Christmas’ at 8 p.m. ET

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“The Nights Before Christmas” stars Hallmark superstar Tyler Hynes as Marty, “whose life is in a bit of a rut, and one Christmas Eve, he finds himself wishing he had more time.” The next morning, he discovers it’s Christmas Eve again, just as he wished, and he’s in a time warp, kind of like “Groundhog Day.” Marty loves the newfound time, but when he meets Chloe, played by Laci J. Mailey, he falls hard for her — yet she has no recollection of him when Christmas Eve returns the next morning.

WHY WATCH? Hynes saw this movie through from start to finish as an executive producer, and it will be cool to see him as the primary character in the story! He’s even hosting a free screening at the Vancouver movie theater where much of movie takes place.

November 15 — ‘Mistletoe & Mimosas’ at 8 p.m. ET

“Mistletoe & Mimosas” stars Hallmark fan-favorites Tamera Mowry-Housley and Kristoffer Polaha. Mowry-Housley plays Claire Bennett, a successful business consultant in Manhattan who unexpectedly inherits her beloved Uncle Lou’s Christmas-themed bar, The Tipsy Reindeer, in upstate New York. But it comes with strings attached — including lots of debt and the handsome owner of a competing bar (Polaha) who wants to buy it from her.

WHY WATCH? Mowry-Housley, who executive-produced the movie, has such great chemistry with Polaha and they’re so excited for people to see it. Polaha actually told EntertainmentNow it may be his favorite Christmas movie he’s ever been in — and he’s been in a lot of them!

November 20 — ‘Our Holiday Playbook’ at 8 p.m. ET

Getty Taylor Cole and Charles Michael Davis star in Hallmark’s Christmas movie “Our Holiday Playbook”

“Our Holiday Playbook” stars longtime Hallmark fan-favorite Taylor Cole as Lexi Bell, who hates her family’s beloved holiday tradition of playing the fiercely competitive Bell Bowl, an annual Christmas flag football showdown. When an injury sidelines her brother-in-law, they have no chance of winning, so she strikes up a deal with a former football star-turned teacher Eddie, played by Charles Michael Davis. She’ll help him best his brother in his family’s annual bake-off if he’ll pose as her boyfriend in order to play on her Bell Ball team.

WHY WATCH? You may recognize Davis from series like “NCIS: New Orleans” or “Younger” on Paramount+, but this is his first Hallmark movie, and it’s always fun to support a rookie! He had a great co-star in Cole to show him the ropes, plus we love a good family competition and the hijinks that follow!

November 21 – ‘Christmas in Blue Dog Valley’ at 8 p.m. ET

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Starring Erin Cahill and Andrew Walker, “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” is the story of veterinarian Goldie MacKenzie, who leaves behind her life working with animals on Hollywood sets to buy a small-town, family-owned veterinary clinic, arriving during the holiday season. Walker plays Cohen, the son of the clinic’s owner, who’s among the many locals who are skeptical of the L.A. newcomer. She sets out to win over the community, including its pets.

WHY WATCH? So many reasons! Walker and Cahill are a great duo (they’re dear friends in real life, and their chemistry shows it), the story is sweet, and its characters are fun and endearing, and any animal lover will swoon over all the creatures, from horses to pups to guinea pigs. This movie is based on a book by Annie England Noble, who tragically passed away just before the cast began filming, so it’s also a beautiful ode to her legacy.

November 22 — ‘Double Booked for the Holidays’ at 8 p.m. ET

Hallmark Rachael Leigh Cook stars in Hallmark Channel’s “Double Booked for the Holidays”

Yes, you are seeing double! Rom-com royalty Rachael Leigh Cook stars in “Double Booked for the Holidays” as identical twins (quiet and bookish Abigail and globe-trotting event planner Charlie), alongside Owain Yeoman and Stephen Hagan. Abigail and Charlie, marking their first Christmas without their mom, get a last-minute chance to travel to Wales and spend a week running the Story Shoppe, an AirBnb/bookshop in Hay-on-Wye. As both women fall for men connected to the bookshop, hijinks ensue in a case of mistaken identities.

WHY WATCH? We’re all for a double dose of Cook, and we’re already swooning over the idea of Christmastime romance in a charming Welsh village, set in a quaint little bookshop. Count us in!

November 26 — ‘Christmas Delivered’ at 8 p.m. ET

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After your Thanksgiving feast, settle in for “Christmas Delivered” starring Hallmark fan-favorites Autumn Reeser and Wes Brown. Reeser’s character, Kimberly, travels to Canada for Christmas at her Grandma’s cozy farmhouse, hoping to “unwind from the stresses and loneliness of her everyday life.” But things go haywire when she agrees to help Ben Chambers (Brown), owner of a local tree farm and a new Christmas tree delivery app called TreeBen, deliver trees to everyone in town when his app glitches.

WHY WATCH? Reeser and Brown are a delicious combo, and the setting in Calgary is idyllic — they filmed in the midst of a real snowstorm (no fake snow here!). The two stars shared glimpses of the winter wonderland in their Instagram Stories last spring, complete with a parade of baby goats! Sounds like the perfect Thanksgiving night treat.

November 27 — ‘The Christmas Eve Feast’ at 6 p.m. ET

Getty Daniella Monet and Kevin McGarry star in Hallmark’s “My Christmas Eve Feast”

“The Christmas Eve Feast” stars Daniella Monet and “When Calls the Heart” heartthrob Kevin McGarry, and was executive produced by celebrity chef (and recent “Dancing with the Stars” contestant) Giada DeLaurentiis. Monet plays Silvana “Silvy” Gianetti, who’s disillusioned with her job as the Executive Chef at a swanky restaurant in New York — a far cry from the comfort food she grew up with in her large, loving Italian-American family. “When her beloved Nonna suffers a minor wrist injury, Silvy is called back home to Boston’s Italian North End to prepare the family’s beloved ‘Feast of the Seven Fishes’ Christmas Eve dinner,” per Hallmark, but is distracted by photographer Ethan (McGarry), who is there documenting different family traditions around town.

WHY WATCH? This is Monet’s Hallmark debut, which she has said is a dream come true for her. She is best known for Nickelodeon’s “Victorious,” and now stars in a reboot of the popular series, called “Hollywood Arts,” which premiered on Netflix in October.

November 27 — ‘Return to Santa’ at 8 p.m. ET

Getty Paul Campbell and Rachel Boston star in Hallmark’s “Return to Santa”

“Return to Santa” features longtime Hallmark stars Paul Campbell and Rachel Boston. Campbell’s character, Jake, stopped believing in Santa when he never got a response to a letter he wrote at eight-years-old. “Decades later, Santa discovers the misplaced letter and immediately sets out to make things right,” per Hallmark, even though Jake is now an adult who’s busy with his everyday life and reconnecting with his childhood best friend, Julie (Boston), who’s unexpectedly moved back to town.

WHY WATCH? Campbell is one of the funniest guys on Hallmark, but can also deliver a very sincere performance — you can expect both here! And his pairing with lighthearted Boston is a perfect match in our book.

November 28 — ‘The Most Wonderful Secret’ at 6 p.m. ET

“The Most Wonderful Secret” stars Peter Porte and Tammin Sursok, who plays burned-out art teacher Vanessa, visiting her widowed brother and niece for the holidays. When their small town bestows her with a surprise honor, making her the year’s organizer of Christmas cheer, she decides to help revive the town’s holiday block party. “Her handsome electrician neighbor Spencer (Porte) offers help with the preparations if Vanessa will help him sell his mother Norma’s house,” per Hallmark.

WHY WATCH? We’re thrilled to see “Days of Our Lives” hunk Porte popping back on Hallmark this year (he was also in June’s “The Love Heist” with Lyndsy Fonseca) as well as “Pretty Little Liars” alum Sursok, who hasn’t been in a Hallmark rom-com since 2024’s “Trivia at St. Nicks.”

November 28 — ‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’ at 8 p.m. ET

Hallmark Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’ cast Bryce Durfee, Asher Alexander, Travis Van Winkle, Lacey Chabert, Taegen Burns, Richard Kind, and Christy Carlson Romano.

Hallmark’s first movie partnership with Disney World in Orlando, “Holiday Ever After” features an all-star cast including Lacey Chabert, Travis Van Winkle, Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Durfee, and Taegen Burns. Hallmark’s synopsis says “Lindsey (Chabert) and her extended family head to the Walt Disney World Resort® to spend a magical Christmas together. But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip.”

WHY WATCH? This is one of Hallmark’s biggest movies of the year, filmed at Disney World during the holidays and in early 2026, and Chabert tells us it’s absolutely magical. Sure to thrill Hallmark and Disney fans alike!

November 29 — ‘Eight Nights For Love’ at 6 p.m. ET

“Eight Nights For Love” features longtime Hallmark stars Hunter King and Dan Jeannotte, with King playing Hannah, who works for a large auction house in New York City, and Jeannotte playing her best friend Ethan, who’s returning home for a Hanukkah visit. Though she was hoping to take time off work to hang out, she winds up working like crazy when he reveals he’s “convinced the daughter of his wealthy boss to use Hannah’s auction house to sell their family’s collection of Judaica, as long as Hannah handles the sale.” At the same time, she’s gifted with an antique menorah that is “anything but ordinary” as it shows her different moments of her life each night of Hanukkah.

WHY WATCH? King and Jeannotte are a great combo, and the movie was co-written by Amy Meyerson, who also appears in the movie, and Tamar Laddy, who wrote 2023’s beloved movie “Round and Round,” so we’re excited for more of her magic!

November 29 — ‘Miles to Christmas’ at 8 p.m. ET

“Miles to Christmas” stars Hallmark buds Ashley Williams and Alison Sweeney, along with Steve Lund. Williams plays straight-laced exec Cassidy Fields, who’s trying to travel during a holiday storm and is forced to hitch a ride with Sweeney’s free-spirited, music-loving Johanna “Jo” Woods in an 18-wheeler owned by her brother Chase (Lund), hoping to reach the nearest airport asap. But when Jo’s flight successfully takes off and Cassidy’s is cancelled again at the last minute, she joins Chase on the road back to Tennessee from Chicago to make it home in time to spend Christmas with her father.

WHY WATCH? Williams and Sweeney were terrific together in their pair of destination movies in 2025, “To Barcelona, With Love” and “To Barcelona, Forever.” We’re excited they found a way to partner up again for a holiday flick!