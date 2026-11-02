Watch a Sneak Peek of Hallmark Favorite James Denton In ‘A Season of Promises’

As Hallmark Channel viewers are well aware, this year’s Countdown to Christmas is well underway. For the 2026 edition of the beloved annual programming event, Hallmark Channel is pulling out all the stops, with more than 30 new movies arriving during an extended holiday season extending from October through to late December.

Among the movies yet to arrive is “A Season of Promises,” and Hallmarkies now have a sneak peek at the upcoming holiday rom-com, starring Brooke D’Orsay, Ali Liebert and James Denton, a Hallmark fan-favorite after several seasons starring alongside Catherine Bell on “Good Witch.”

‘A Season of Promises’

“Heidi (D’Orsay) and Sophie (Liebert) are sisters who couldn’t be more different — Heidi is buttoned-up and laser focused on landing the play-by-play job for the local pro hockey team while Sophie is following her dream of making it in stand-up comedy while waitressing,” reads the film’s synopsis.

“Though a years-ago rift following their mother’s passing have pulled the sisters apart, what they do share is a deep love for their father Ed (Denton),” adds the synopsis.

“When a fainting episode lands him in the hospital Heidi and Sophie rush to his side. Hating seeing their father in that state — and still alone four years after losing their mother — the sisters decide to set aside their differences and team up to play Cupid at Christmas,” the synopsis concludes. “As Heidi and Sophie work together to prepare Ed for the dating world in the hope he’ll find someone special in time for the holiday, they each go on their own journeys that bring them unexpected joy, love and peace for Christmas.”

“A Season of Promises” debuts Sunday, November 8 on Hallmark Channel.

Ali Liebert’s Other Countdown to Christmas Movie

Liebert teased the project in a late-September Instagram post, sharing some photos of herself and her co-stars taken on the set.

In that post she revealed that not only will she be seen onscreen in “A Season of Promises,” she’s also stepping behind the camera to direct another movie in this year’s Countdown to Christmas lineup, “An Angel in My Stocking.” (Fans may be aware that Liebert also has a second career as a director, most recently helming Hallmark’s “Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Prelude to a Wedding.”)

That movie stars Fiona Gubelmann, Marco Grazzini and Nancy Robertson, and features a very different premise than “A Season of Promises.”

“Amanda (Gubelmann) and Jack (Grazzini) had a whirlwind romance and got married after knowing each other for only three months. Their first — and only — Christmas together was calamitous and was the beginning of the end to their brief marriage. Three years post-divorce and still harboring an aversion for the holiday, Amanda is heading to Vermont with her sister Lucy (Siobhan Williams) to enjoy an un-Christmasy getaway…and finds that Jack is on their flight,” reads the synopsis. “En route, Amanda meets Margaret (Robertson), a quirky traveler who disappears without a trace and without being seen by anyone else, leaving Amanda mystified. Bad weather diverts the plane to the remote town of Pinecone Lake, leaving Amanda with the last person she wants to be stranded with — Jack. Shortly after arriving, Margaret inexplicably reappears and convinces a confused Amanda that she is in fact her guardian angel and has been her entire life. As the days leading to Christmas pass by, Amanda slowly begins to feel connected to the community and, with Margaret’s guidance, sees beyond past circumstances and follows her heart to where – and with whom — she truly belongs.”

“An Angel in My Stocking” will arrive on Sunday, December 6.