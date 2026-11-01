See Andrew Walker’s Appearance on ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ — Plus, His Idea for a Hallmark Movie with Melissa Joan Hart

While Hallmark fans get ready to watch Andrew Walker in a new “Curious Caterer Mysteries” movie with Nikki DeLoach, you might want to check out a few of his roles from earlier in his career.

For instance, he can be seen on “The Big Bang Theory” and appeared on what some viewers consider the best episode of “Reba,” which, by the way, would be the perfect thing to watch during your Halloween weekend.

Of course, another thing to pop on is Walker’s appearance on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”

Andrew Appeared as Sabrina’s Scorch Magazine Coworker

Disney+ Andrew Walker and Melissa Joan Hart, “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”

If you’ve never seen “Sabrina,” then you might not know that Melissa Joan Hart played the titular character, Sabrina Spellman, on the show during its seven season run from 1996 to 2003.

Walker appeared on the show as a character named Cole Harper, according to IMDb. He played “a coworker for Sabrina as she works at Scorch Magazine,” Reveel notes. “He was in ten episodes in season seven but wasn’t seen again after Sabrina quit her job.”

Although it’s obviously been a few years since Walker and Hart were both on “Sabrina,” he later discussed the possibility of working together in the future.

“Yeah, that’d be fun for sure,” Walker told Us Weekly in November 2023, when asked about the two teaming up for a Hallmark project. “Actually, we’ve become really good friends. We see each other at Christmas Con.”

If they were work together on a holiday story, Walker already has an idea in mind.

Would You Watch a Hallmark Christmas Movie With Andrew and Melissa?

Getty Andrew Walker and Melissa Joan Hart

Back in November 2022, Walker spoke to The List alongside his “Three Wise Men” co-stars Paul Campbell and Tyler Hynes, and when the possibility of Walker and Hart starring in a Hallmark Christmas movie together, he responded by saying, “Why not? Of course.”

Hynes pointed out, “You did ‘Sabrina,’ and she does Hallmark movies?”

Walker replied, “She does. … She’s done a few Hallmark movies…”

Campbell then wondered about a potential storyline, asking Walker, “If you would do a movie, what would the plot be?”

Walker offered an idea while referring to Sabrina’s saucy onscreen feline familiar named Salem, saying, “Maybe we got to bring the cat back.”

“Why don’t we just do a ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Christmas movie?” he continued. “And the aunts. We got to bring the aunts back too.”

Hynes then pointed out one of the actresses who played Sabrina’s relative on the show, Caroline Rhea, and noted, “I’ve worked with her. I want to work with her again. She’s incredible. She’s the best.”

Hynes also brought up the fact that “Three Wise Men and a Baby” writer Campbell could pen the potential Christmas story, although the latter star was way ahead of him, joking (or admitting?), “I’m writing it in my head.”

What would this surely fabulously festive film be called? Walker said it could be deemed “Magical Christmas” or “It’s a Magical Christmas.”

Campbell wasn’t convinced, telling his friend and fellow Hallmark star, “It’s not great, but I’m writing it in my head.”