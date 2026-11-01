Nikki DeLoach’s Husband Ryan Goodell Sang in a 1990s-Era Boys Band

Nikki DeLoach is starring in a new Hallmark Christmas movie called “Holiday Unplugged.” She plays a widow who is trying to find a lost family home video of her late husband.

That has some fans wondering about DeLoach’s own husband. She is married to Ryan Goodell, who has an interesting background of his own; he one sang in a boys band in the 1990s called “Take 5.” DeLoach frequently posts tributes to her husband of many years on her Instagram page; they have two kids together.

Fans have noticed the connection. “YOU ARE MARRIED to one of the members of ‘Take 5’?! (I looked it up because I was curious) This made this older millennials day!” a fan wrote on DeLoach’s Instagram page.

Nikki DeLoach Wrote of Her Husband: ‘Only You. Always You’

In September, DeLoach posted a tribute to her husband for their anniversary.

“17 YEARS 💫,” she wrote. “Still you. Only you. Always you. Happy Anniversary, my love.”

In June, she posted a lengthy tribute for Goodell’s birthday. “Happy birthday to the man who runs marathons, keeps our family on schedule, never says no to my girls nights or backyard hangs, and somehow still loves me despite the fact that I cannot be trusted to book a single flight or hotel room,” she wrote. “He loves pizza, coffee, his family and his pups (Possibly more than anything else on this earth. The boys and I have made peace with it.)”

She added: “He shows up. Quietly, consistently, without fanfare. He is the anchor, the logistics department, and my favorite person to come home to. Happy birthday, babe. I’d be lost without you. Literally. I’d be in the wrong city with no hotel reservation.”

According to his IMDb profile, “Ryan Goodell was born on 29 June 1980 in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. He is a legal representative and actor. He has been married to Nikki DeLoach since 5 September 2009. They have two children.”

Ryan Goodell Was in ‘Take 5’ With His Brother

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According to All Music, “Take 5” consisted of Stevie Sculthorpe, Tilky Jones, TJ Christofore, and brothers Clay and Ryan Goodell, who were described as “veteran performers, most of whom had experience on-stage and in front of cameras.”

The brothers were “classically trained pianists who dabbled in commercials and musical theater,” All Music reported, explaining that the same people created “Backstreet Boys” and “*NSync.” However, the band never found the success enjoyed by those wildly successful groups.

DeLoach hails from the American South.

“Born in a small town in South Georgia, Nikki DeLoach always knew she wanted to be an entertainer. She started dancing at the age of three, eventually adding singing, modeling and acting to her repertoire,” DeLoach’s Hallmark bio says.

She is a former member of “The Mickey Mouse Club” who has starred on many prominent television series. She is also a regular on Hallmark, starring in “The Perfect Catch,” “Christmas Land,” “A Dream of Christmas,” “Truly, Madly, Sweetly,” and “Love Takes Flight.”