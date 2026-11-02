Tyler Hynes Has a Surprising Response to Christmas Ornament With His Face

Tyler Hynes is meeting fans in central Iowa this week, and he spoke with Radio Iowa before the appearance. In that interview, the Hallmark star revealed how fans react to him, why he thinks Hallmark movies and events have so much fan appeal, and what he really thinks about that Hallmark Christmas ornament with his face on it.

He said that he never knows which movie fans have seen him in because he’s starred in an array of them.

“‘Letterkenny’ is a show that’s shot in Canada that a lot of people in America really like. It’s kind of a funny, irreverent comedy show that my buddy makes, and some people really love that show,” Hynes told Radio Iowa. “Or it’s the Hallmark movies, or it’s, you know, ‘My mom really enjoys your movies,’ these kinds of things. So luckily, I get the gamut of all kinds of fun reactions.”

Where can you see Hynes? He will be appearing at the Des Moines Holiday Boutique in Iowa. “Don’t miss Tyler Hynes on the Holiday Entertainment Stage Friday, November 6th at 1:30pm!” the website explains.

Tyler Hynes Revealed He’s Hanging the Christmas Ornament Pretty Low on the Tree

Getty Tyler Hynes attends Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown To Christmas” Kick-Off Event at Category 10 on October 16, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hynes also revealed his thoughts on the new Hallmark Christmas ornament.

“I use the word ‘pretty’ a little too loosely. It’s hideous because it’s my face,” he laughed to the radio station. “Other than that, it’s really going to look lovely on my tree. It’s funny because I look at it and I don’t even really realize it’s me. I can see the thoughts and the work and the craftsmanship of the people who worked on it, and that’s what I think about when I look at it. So, I think it is going to have to go on the tree. It’ll have to go at the very, very bottom.”

The ornament is for sale on the Hallmark website, which says, “Hallmark star Tyler Hynes is known for his talent, charm and authenticity. Delight a fan of the charismatic Hallmark actor and celebrate the popular tradition of Hallmark movie watching with this Christmas tree ornament featuring Tyler in his iconic white henley and leather jacket with a candy cane affectionately tucked in his ear. Small brass-colored heart, dog and boot charms dangling from the ornament hanger add a characteristic touch. And don’t miss Tyler during Countdown to Christmas this holiday season!”

Tyler Hynes Believes That Hallmark Movies & Events Give People a ‘Really Safe Experience

He also explained in the interview why he thinks Hallmark movies have so much appeal, and he indicated that he enjoys the family-friendly nature of local events.

“I don’t think there’s many places for people to be able to find a really safe experience that they know nothing in there is going to take them anywhere that they don’t want to go,” Hynes said. “I think that that’s a really lovely offering. I meet a lot of families, multi-generational viewers, where the grandmother will watch it with the grandson and it’s sort of a family event.”