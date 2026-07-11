Hallmark Reveals Trailer for ‘A Grand Biltmore Christmas’ as Fans Marvel at Time-Travel Love Story: WATCH

Hallmark revealed the trailer to the highly anticipated Countdown to Christmas film, “A Grand Biltmore Christmas.”

The minute-long video clip, featuring starring actors Holland Roden, Niall Matter, and Andie MacDowell, was shared on Hallmark Channel’s Instagram on Friday. July 10.

“A love story more than 100 years in the making. 🕰️ Don’t miss Holland Roden and Niall Matter in #AGrandBiltmoreChristmas, premiering this Countdown to Christmas on Hallmark Channel. Stream it next day on @hallmarkplus,” the video’s caption explained.

Hallmark’s Trailer for ‘A Grand Biltmore Christmas’

The film isn’t exactly a sequel to “A Biltmore Christmas,” which premiered in 2023. However, both movies were filmed at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, PEOPLE reported. Hallmark actor Jonathan Frakes also reprises his role from the first film.

The trailer for “A Grand Biltmore Christmas” left Hallmark fans in awe at its time-bending love story between Roden’s character Elizabeth and Matter’s character Michael.

The unique storyline follows Elizabeth and Michael as they find their way back to each other through time travel. The pair become increasingly more aware of who the other is in each timehop, which spans 100 years.

In the trailer, Michael can be seen sparking Elizabeth’s memory of their romance when he tells her, “What if I told you that we’ve met before?” Within moments, a scene shows Elizabeth telling Michael, “Your world is full of possibilities I can only dream of.”

Though Elizabeth and Michael can transport back and forth within their love story, their fate hits a snag when another suitor, James, attempts to whisk Elizabeth away.

Although James declares his intention to ask for Elizabeth’s hand in marriage, by the end of the film’s trailer, Michael can be seen telling Elizabeth with tears in his eyes, “You’re the love of my life. I needed you to know.”

Hallmark fans had rave reactions after seeing the sneak peek, making it clear they’d be marking their calendars for its premiere.

“A Biltmore Christmas is one of my favorites….excited for the hourglass to be turned over again,” commented one.

“Time travel, Christmas, and Andie McDowell? Yes please!” wrote another

“I can watch the last one over and over again! This looks promising too!” exclaimed a third.

Asheville’s Biltmore Estate Thrilled to Film Hallmark Production

Ahead of filming onsite, Biltmore VP of Guest Experiences, Chase Pickering, told ABC13News that he was hopeful to see Frakes step back into the same role he played in “A Biltmore Christmas,” which Pickering also referred to as one of the most popular movies Hallmark has ever produced.

“It does have a new cast, but we’re really excited that Jonathan Frakes, who played the part of Biltmore employee and really hosted that time travel theme, will be returning for the second movie,” Pickering said.

“A Grand Biltmore Christmas” is set to premiere in late 2026 during the 17th annual Countdown to Christmas. The Hallmark Channel hasn’t revealed an exact date just yet. The film will also be available to stream the next day on Hallmark+.