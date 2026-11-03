Get Cozy With 12 Christmas Movies on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — Nov. 4

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 4. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love” (per Hallmark Mystery): Brought together by community service, Eric and Joy find new purpose at Christmas. As they help a family rebuild their home, coincidences and a medical miracle lead them to believe in destiny.

Starring Katherine Barrell and Alberto Frezza.

“A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 11, 2021.

‘Leah’s Perfect Gift’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Leah’s Perfect Gift” below:

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The official synopsis for “Leah’s Perfect Gift” (per the Hallmark Channel): Leah Goldberg is a bonafide lover of Christmas – the trees, the ornaments, the eggnog! But she has always admired the holiday from afar because she’s Jewish. Though her family celebrates Hanukkah, Leah has longed to experience a traditional Christmas. When her boyfriend Graham invites her to spend the holidays with his classic Connecticut family, she eagerly accepts. Excited to dive into the quintessential Christmas she’s always dreamed of, Leah quickly discovers that fitting in with Graham’s uptight family and his not-so-welcoming mom (Niven) is easier said than done. As holiday traditions clash and awkward moments pile up, it is not quite the cozy Christmas that she expected.

Starring Emily Arlook, Evan Roderick, and Barbara Niven.

“Leah’s Perfect Gift” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 8, 2024.

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Date” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Date” (per the Hallmark Channel): Brooke is dumped right before Christmas and enlists the help of actor Joel to play the role of her boyfriend for the holidays. Brooke had described her ex-boyfriend as “Mr. Christmas” to her family and worries about keeping up the ruse when she discovers Joel is Jewish. When her family eventually finds out his background, they happily incorporate his Hanukkah traditions into their plans. Christmas and Hanukkah are celebrated side by side as they all learn more about the other’s holiday. But when their relationship ruse comes to light, the two have some explaining to do as well as figure out if they’re ready to admit their true feelings.

Starring Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen.

“Holiday Date” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 14, 2019.

‘A Christmas Melody’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Christmas Melody” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Christmas Melody” (per the Hallmark Channel): “A Christmas Melody” revolves around Kristin, a beautiful, stylish divorcee who is a talented clothing designer and her young daughter. Kristin has just had to close her small Manhattan boutique to return to her Ohio home town and live in her parents’ former home. It’s an adjustment for Kristin and Emily – especially when she runs into her former high school rival Melissa (Mariah Carey). Melissa is president of the PTA and tries to make Kristen feel as unwelcome as possible. Kristen and Emily struggle to find their new normal with the help of the music teacher Danny and Kristin’s Aunt Sarah, the local coffee shop owner. With a little holiday magic and music, Kristin and Emily find that home is where the heart is.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott, Mariah Carey, Kathy Najimy and Fina Strazza.

“A Christmas Melody” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 19, 2015.

‘Christmas in Notting Hill’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas in Notting Hill” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas in Notting Hill” (per the Hallmark Channel): Famous soccer star, Graham Savoy (Moseley), has always been too busy for love, but when he comes home to Notting Hill for Christmas, he changes his mind after meeting Georgia (Ramos) – a visiting American and the one person who has no idea who he is.

Starring Sarah Ramos and William Moseley.

“Christmas in Notting Hill” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 25, 2023.

‘A Little Christmas Charm’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Little Christmas Charm” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Little Christmas Charm” (per Hallmark Mystery): Holly, a jewelry designer finds a lost charm bracelet and teams up with investigative reporter Greg in hopes of finding the owner and returning it by Christmas Eve.

Starring Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny.

“A Little Christmas Charm” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 6, 2020.

‘A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” (per the Hallmark Channel): Annie faces her first obstacle as CEO of Cooper’s Cookies when grandma’s secret recipe is stolen. While investigating the theft, she works with local baker Sam to recreate the beloved recipe.

Starring Rachel Boston and Victor Webster.

“A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2022.

‘Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater” below:

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The official synopsis for “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater” (per the Hallmark Channel): Single mom Maggie is facing Christmas alone until Lucas crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. Together they overcome Christmas while finding comfort in their growing bond.

Stars Ashley Williams and Niall Matter.

“Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 7, 2020.

‘One Royal Holiday’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “One Royal Holiday” below:

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The official synopsis for “One Royal Holiday” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Anna (Osnes) offers a stranded mother (Clark) and son (Tveit) shelter in a blizzard, she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her hometown, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself.

Starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark and Tom McGowan.

“One Royal Holiday” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 31, 2020.

‘Christmas Above the Clouds’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Above the Clouds” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Above the Clouds” (per the Hallmark Channel): When workaholic CEO Ella Neezer tries to skip Christmas by flying to Australia, she’s in for the flight of her life. Haunted by her past, present and future, she’s forced to confront the choices that led to her success yet left her flying solo. With the help of three quirky spirits and a surprise reunion with her ex, she might just rediscover the magic of Christmas – and the love she thought she’d lost.

Starring Erin Krakow and Tyler Hynes.

“Christmas Above the Clouds” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 8, 2025.

‘Winter Wonderlanes’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Winter Wonderlanes” below:

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The official synopsis for “Winter Wonderlanes” (per the Hallmark Channel): Audrey Bell (Newbrough) is a globe-trotting pop-up restaurateur who returns home for Thanksgiving to the news that her late grandfather’s beloved bowling alley, Wonderlanes, will be sold. Audrey agrees to stay for one last festive season at Wonderlanes and decides to revive its iconic Winter Wonderlanes youth bowling tournament. To drum up publicity for the event, she reluctantly teams up with Jason Miller (Lo Presti), a local news reporter and her high school boyfriend. Working side by side the embers of their past start flickering, rekindling feelings they thought they left behind. As the tournament draws near, Audrey questions her next move that will take her away from the people and places she loves…and decide if she’s ready to walk away from Wonderlanes – or finally put down roots where her heart truly belongs.

Starring Ashley Newbrough and Franco Lo Presti.

“Winter Wonderlanes” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 23, 2026.

‘Jingle Bell Run’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Jingle Bell Run” below:

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The official synopsis for “Jingle Bell Run” (per the Hallmark Channel): Avery is an unadventurous schoolteacher whose sister secretly signs her up for The Great Holiday Dash, a Christmas-themed reality competition show where she’s paired with former hockey player Wes. Despite clashing at first, Avery’s puzzle-solving skills and Wes’ physical prowess help them excel as they travel from city to city and compete in festive feats that have a local flavor. It’s not long before a real connection between these opposites begins to blossom. But when Avery overhears a conversation between Wes and a show producer it threatens to derail their budding romance. Keeping their eyes on the prize, the duo continues to dash to the finish line but there may be a more personal adventure for them still in store.

Starring Ashley Williams and Andrew Walker.

“Jingle Bell Run” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 16, 2024.