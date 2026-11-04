Your Cozy Christmas Movie Marathon Continues on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — Nov. 5

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 5. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘A Maple Valley Christmas’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Maple Valley Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Maple Valley Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Rancher Erica has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants.

Starring Peyton List and Andrew Walker.

“A Maple Valley Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 5, 2022.

‘Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” (per the Hallmark Channel): Weeks before Christmas, Abbey is hired to decorate the estate of businessman Nick. She must break down the wall between her and Nick, all while keeping the holiday spirit alive.

Starring Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, and Donna Mills.

“Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 26, 2019.

’12 Gifts of Christmas’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “12 Gifts of Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “12 Gifts of Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Anna, an unemployed painter, is unable to make ends meet, she is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc, an uptight corporate exec. As they work together, Marc learns that Christmas giving has less to do with the amount of money spent and more to do with the importance of the gift, while Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in a way she never expected.

Stars Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell and Donna Mills.

“12 Gifts of Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2015.

‘Picture a Perfect Christmas’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Picture a Perfect Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Picture a Perfect Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): The movie centers around a photographer who returns home for the holiday to look after her grandmother and ends up lending a helping hand to a neighbor who needs assistance watching his nephew.

Starring Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor.

“Picture a Perfect Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 9, 2019.

‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Three Wise Men and a Baby” below:

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The official synopsis for “Three Wise Men and a Baby” (per the Hallmark Channel): Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together and care for a baby over the holidays.

Starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin.

“Three Wise Men and a Baby” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 19, 2022.

‘Melt My Heart This Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Melt My Heart This Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Melt My Heart This Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Holly James (Vandervoort), a passionate glassblower striving to establish her artistic identity, dreams of showcasing her creations at the Fern Grove Fair. Despite previous rejections from Jack Dubois (Huszar), who oversees the entries, Holly finds an unexpected opportunity to assist legendary glassblower Bianca Bonhomme, to help Jack. Unfortunately, Bianca is struggling with a creative slump and needs help managing her booth. While Holly assists Bianca, she also secretly displays her own art under a pseudonym and her vibrant work becomes a surprise hit, overshadowing Bianca’s work and challenging the fair’s traditional norms. Holly does everything she can to help Bianca without giving away her identity while also growing closer to Jack, but unfortunately Walter, a news reporter, discovers the mystery and outs Holly, shattering her relationship with both Bianca and Jack. Holly is now forced to pick up the pieces and try to melt them back together.

Starring Laura Vandervoort and Stephen Huszar.

“Melt My Heart This Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 23, 2025.

‘Christmas with Holly’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas with Holly” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas with Holly” (per Hallmark Mystery): Maggie Conway’s had it with big-city living, especially after her husband-to-be leaves her at the altar – literally! She moves to small-town Washington State, opens a toy store dedicated to expanding kids’ imaginations … and meets Mark Nagle, proprietor of the local coffee shop. Mark’s number one priority is his six-year-old niece, Holly, whose mother has passed away, leaving him caregiver-in-chief along with her two other uncles. Holly hasn’t spoken a word since her mother died, and the three men try relentlessly to get her to speak. Is there room in Maggie and Mark’s busy lives for romance? To be (in love) or not to be (in love) — that is the question!

Stars Sean Faris and Eloise Mumford.

“Christmas with Holly” originally premiered on ABC on December 9, 2012.

‘Once Upon a Holiday’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Once Upon a Holiday” below:

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The official synopsis for “Once Upon a Holiday” (per the Hallmark Channel): When an actual, honest-to-goodness royal princess runs off from her official obligations and duties for a couple of days to see how the other half lives, she winds up falling for a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. And it happens right around Christmas. Will the guy still feel the same way once he learns the truth? And if this works out, won’t that make him a prince? We’re guessing yes.



Starring Briana Evigan and Paul Campbell.

“Once Upon a Holiday” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 25, 2015.

‘Christmas Under Wraps’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Under Wraps” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Under Wraps” (per the Hallmark Channel): Dr. Lauren Brunell (Bure) has her whole life planned out. As a third year surgery resident, she is counting on being accepted into a prestigious hospital fellowship to follow in the footsteps of her supportive father, Henry (Pine). But when those plans quickly fall apart, and Lauren is put on the wait list, she must take the only other opening available: a head doctor position in the small, remote town of Garland, Alaska. Convincing herself it is only temporary, Lauren moves to Garland where she is immediately charmed by Andy (O’Donnell), a handsome local who soon starts to show her the importance of living in the moment and enjoying her unexpected adventure. As Lauren excels as Garland’s trusted doctor, she warms up to the friendly town. But Andy’s father, Frank (Doyle-Murray), is hiding something from her in his top-secret shipping warehouse. Just as Lauren decides to get to the bottom of her suspicions, she receives news that will force her to make a life-changing decision, while knowing for certain that the Christmas season will never be the same.

“Christmas Under Wraps” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2014.

‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” (per the Hallmark Channel): Jennifer Cullen (Brooke Burns) is a single, working mom who has become somewhat of a Scrooge when it comes to the Holiday season. Even her six-year-old son Brian is having trouble believing in Santa Claus. When Jen’s Uncle Ralph (Henry Winkler), a retired police officer, comes to visit for Christmas, he brings along a new friend, a nomad and Jack-of-all-trades named Morgan Derby (Warren Christie). The two met on a flight, and Morgan’s plans to continue on to Denver are cancelled when he finds out the city is completely snowed in. Jen is wary of the stranger, but at Ralph’s request, agrees to let him stay the night. She warms up to Morgan, especially when she sees how he interacts with Brian. Uncle Ralph approves of Morgan, too, but Jen’s boyfriend Richard isn’t nearly as receptive. Meanwhile, Morgan has started to really like Jen, but if she can’t manage to make Christmas about anything more than business, Morgan will be on his way to Denver, and she’ll have missed the opportunity that was right in front of her. Uncle Ralph has done what he can to keep Morgan around, but it’s going to take something more than that to get him penciled into Jen’s long-term plans. Jen just needs to learn “how to do Christmas,” and it turns out Morgan is the perfect one to teach her.

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 13, 2008.

‘Mistletoe Murders: Don’t Fear the Wreather – Part 1’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the first 7 minutes for “Mistletoe Murders: Don’t Fear the Wreather – Part 1” below:

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The official synopsis for “Mistletoe Murders” (per the Hallmark Channel): Emily Lane is a good-natured Christmas shop owner with a secret past. When local murders begin to pop up in Fletcher’s Grove, Emily can’t help but to use her unique talents from her past life to help solve murders that affect people in her new life. She crosses paths with Detective Sam Wilner who she starts to make a connection with, until he comes to learn there is more to Emily than meets the eye.

Starring Sarah Drew and Peter Mooney.

“Mistletoe Murders: Don’t Fear the Wreather – Part 1” originally premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 5, 2026.

‘You, Me & The Christmas Trees’ – 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “You, Me & The Christmas Trees” below:

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The official synopsis for “You, Me & The Christmas Trees” (per the Hallmark Channel): Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family’s 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.

Starring Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres and Jason Hervey.

“You, Me & The Christmas Trees” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 22, 2021.

‘A Royal Christmas’ – 11 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Royal Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Royal Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): As the only daughter of an expert tailor in Philadelphia, Emily Corrigan is a kindhearted young woman proud of her blue-collar background. She is a devoted seamstress at the family business and madly in love with her doting European boyfriend, Leo. But as their first Christmas together approaches, Leo drops a bombshell on his unsuspecting girlfriend: he is actually Prince Leopold, heir to the throne of Cordinia, a small sovereign country.

Less than enthusiastic about her son’s relationship with a commoner, the prince’s mother Queen Isadora makes Emily feel anything but welcome at their grand castle, leaving Emily to feel more at home among Isadora’s staff of butlers and housemaids. As Emily struggles to adapt to her new royal surroundings, the situation is made more difficult when a scheming Isadora invites Duchess Natasha, Leo’s ex-girlfriend, to join them for Christmas. Attempting to stay true to herself in a world where she clearly doesn’t belong, Emily wonders if love is enough to keep her newly royal relationship from falling apart before Christmas morning.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Stephen Hagan.

“A Royal Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 21, 2014.