Sneak Peek At Hallmark Channel’s ‘Merry Memories’

Fans of Hallmark Channel have been diving into this year’s Countdown to Christmas, and there’s been plenty to enjoy.

After all, the 2026 edition of the annual programming event is bringing fans more than 30 new movies featuring some fan-favorite stars, with the holiday movies continuing through to the end of December.

Coming up next is “Merry Memories,” starring Lindura and Brendan Morgan.

‘Merry Memories’

Ahead of the premiere date, Hallmark Channel has shared a trailer of “Merry Memories,” teasing a heartwarming story that fans will be sure to enjoy.

“Michaela (Lindura) is a rigid accountant who steps in to help her brother care for his young son Danny (Omi Fitzpatrick-Gonzales) while Danny’s military mom is deployed over Christmas,” shares the movie’s synopsis.

Hallmark

“When Danny is assigned to create a holiday scrapbook for his mom, Michaela reluctantly accepts help from his free-spirited substitute teacher, Bryan (Morgan), whose creativity clashes with her need for preciseness and control,” adds the synopsis. “As they set out to capture festive moments for the scrapbook unexpected mishaps turn into meaningful traditions — and sparks begin to fly. Through Danny’s project, Michaela learns to embrace imperfection and open her heart, while Bryan rethinks his future as a traveling substitute teacher.”

“Merry Memories” debuts Friday, November 6 on Hallmark Channel.

A Familiar Cast

Hallmark

Lindura is best known for her role in The CW’s “Sullivan’s Crossing,” playing Sydney Shannon. She recently appeared appeared in Disney’s “The Naughty Nine,” in addition to such TV movies as “Nothing But Love” and “A Bestselling Kind of Love.”

She was recently seen in this year’s “Fall Into Love” movie “Much About Love,” and has starred in a previous Hallmark Channel movie, 2024’s “Believe in Christmas,”

Christmas movies, in fact, seem to be the actress’s sweet spot. Other yuletide-themed projects have included “A Christmas Recipe for Romance,” “Christmas Time Capsule,” “Royally Yours, This Christmas,” “Christmas in the Spotlight” and “Rodeo Christmas Romance.”

Her co-star also has an extensive list of credits, beginning with his TV debut on the Canadian version of a Bachelor Nation hit, “Bachelor in Paradise Canada.” Acting credits include “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Washington Black” for Hulu, along with several Christmas movies.

Morgan recently made another appearance on Hallmark Channel, having guested in the third season premiere of “Mistletoe Murders,” in the role of Thomas Chase.

A Life-Changing Role

Play

For “Merry Memories” star Lindura, being cast as the best friend of Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) on “Sullivan’s Crossing” changed everything.

“I was of the mindset that every audition that I get, I try to do my best and I mostly forget about them”, she told Shifter Magazine of auditioning for the role. “I’m like, ‘Okay, onto the next one.” I had four self-tapes to do that day.”

However, she recalled being particularly connected to the character of Sydney. “I knew I understood it,” she shared.

“I was like, ‘Okay, I understand these scenes. I can relate to them. I have experience with these feelings.’ And one of my dear friends helped me with the tape. I sent off the tape and I forgot about it until I got a call from my agent like, ‘You booked this role’. I was like, ‘What? Okay? Crazy? What?’ I don’t think it even hit me at that time how cool and how much of a great opportunity it was for me,” added Lindura.

“’Sullivan’s’ has been the biggest blessing and the biggest learning experience; the most fun playground to have as a new actor,” she continued. “It takes me a long time for me to let things sink in and feel real. At the time I was like, ‘Oh cool, this is great’, but it would be months later that I’ll be like, ‘Whoa, our show’s on Netflix. And we’re number one.’ It’s just a gift and a blessing, and I’m just grateful for all the people who create it and make it happen. It’s pinch me moments every few months.”

