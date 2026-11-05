Catherine Bell Wows With Short Hair After Daughter Convinces Her to Chop It Off: Before & After

Catherine Bell is heading into the holiday season with a new ‘do. Hallmark Channel‘s “Good Witch” alum debuted a sleek, chin-length bob on November 2, 2026, after her daughter Gemma convinced her to chop off her long locks.

Captioning a cute social media before-and-after video, Bell wrote, “when my daughter says it’s time to go short… it’s time to go short ✨ 💇🏻‍♀️”

Fans Are Loving Catherine Bell’s Hair Refresh

In the first of two social media videos Bell posted about her new haircut, Gemma shows her mom an old pic of the classic bob her mom was known for while playing Cassie Nightingale on “Good Witch” and Lt. Col. Sarah MacKenzie on “JAG.”

“You have to get this haircut,” Gemma says to Bell, whose dark hair had grown past her shoulders. “Really?” the actress responds, to which Gemma insists, “It’s so cute, it’s so ’90s,” as she shows followers the pic on her phone.

“Just try it,” she urges her mom, who shrugs and says, “Ok!” She then swipes her hand across the screen to reveal her fresh new cut at the salon, with celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan standing behind her, writing in the caption, “@mrchrismcmillan always gets me feeling like my best self again 🥰” with the hashtag #shorthair.

In the comment section, Gemma wrote, “and look how cute it turned out 😉😍 ✨”

Bell posted another fun video two days later to celebrate her new look — writing “Too cute of a cut not a post it another time – @mrchrismcmillan you are magic! 😍” — and fans have been going wild in the comment sections of both posts.

One wrote, “You make any hairstyle look amazing ❤️ I do love letting the younger generation tell us what they think though, it always feels kind of magical ☺️

Another gushed, “Holy moley, Catherine! The hair bending around your jaw and the showing off of your neck line is gorgeous! 🙌 And your daughter is hilarious!”

Catherine Bell is Ready For a Busy Few Weeks Ahead

Hallmark Emily and Sam investigate a wreathmaker, played by Catherine Bell, accused of killing her husbands in season three of “Mistletoe Murders”. Seen here in a scene with star Sarah Drew.

Bell’s new ‘do comes ahead of a few busy weeks, including her “Mistletoe Murders” debut on Hallmark Channel. She will still be sporting her longer hair in the season three premiere on November 5. She guest stars as a wreathmaker accused of killing her husbands.

She’ll also be mother-of-the-bride to Gemma when she gets married later this month, and will appear during the fourth weekend of the Hallmark Christmas Experience alongside her “Good Witch” co-star James Denton.

Some fans even hopefully suggested in her haircut videos that she might be preparing for a “Good Witch” comeback. She and Denton, as well as several other cast members, have appeared at fan conventions this year, increasing fans’ desires for some kind of reboot.

The original movie premiered on the Hallmark Channel in January 2008, followed by multiple movies and a spin-off series that aired from 2015 to 2021. As of October, every movie and season is now available to stream via Hallmark+.