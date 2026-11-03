Daniel Lissing Makes Surprising Comment About His Future With ‘When Calls the Heart’ and the Fate of Jack Thornton

Not too long ago, Daniel Lissing‘s “hot” photo had fans calling for his return to “When Calls the Heart.” Now, the Hallmark star has addressed his future with the show while also making a surprising claim about his character, Jack Thornton.

Daniel Thinks Jack Might Still Be Alive

Hallmark Daniel Lissing as Jack Thornton in ‘When Calls the Heart’ from Hallmark

As fans of “When Calls the Heart” will be able to tell you, Daniel’s character, Jack, died offscreen under tragic circumstances in the Season 5 finale, which aired in 2018. While saving two men, Jack was killed during a landslide, leaving behind his wife, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow). …Or did he?

Although it’s been years since Daniel left the show amid Jack’s supposed demise, the actor thinks that the character might actually still be alive.

During a Hallmark Christmas Cruise panel, Daniel was asked by Just Jared if he might return to “When Calls the Heart,” perhaps in a flashback or dream sequence (which he did in 2021 for the “WCTH” spinoff, “When Hope Calls”).

“Well, let me just say, flashbacks or dream sequences… they never found the body,” Daniel replied, suggesting that Jack might not have died after all. “Maybe he’s out there somewhere with amnesia… he’s like a carpenter, or something. He’s hobbling around with a sore knee. They’re like, ‘Jack, is that you?!’ He’s like, ‘Who are you?’ I don’t know…”

So does that mean that Daniel might return to “When Calls the Heart” in the future?

“Of course, we have a long relationship with Hallmark and working with them has been a real pleasure. So, you never know,” he said, which might make fans hopeful. However, the star also admitted that he doesn’t think that viewers would be interested in Jack coming back, saying, “I think everyone’s kind of moved on from Jack.”

That’s where he’s wrong. Very wrong!

In response to his comment, the Hallmark Christmas Cruise audience shouted, “NO!”

Fellow Hallmark star Heather Hemmens, who was also a part of the event, noted, “The people have spoken!”

Why Did Daniel Leave ‘When Calls the Heart’?

Hallmark Daniel Lissing as Jack Thornton in ‘When Calls the Heart’ from Hallmark

When Daniel’s time on “When Calls the Heart” came to an end, it was a voluntary exit he made with the support of those behind the show. However, it still wasn’t an easy decision to make and came “with a heavy heart,” according to Entertainment Tonight (ET).

“Circumstances arose for me where I needed to leave When Calls the Heart for reasons that are very personal to me,” Lissing said following the Season 5 finale, per ET. “I went to Hallmark, and they were nothing but supportive of me. I went to the girls, and they were nothing but supportive of me.”

“It’s been the honor of my career to play Jack,” he went on to say. He then referred to costars Erin and Lori Loughlin, adding, “It has been the honor of my career to work with these two amazing women who I consider some of my best friends in the world.”

He then noted, “When I came out to the United States, as a guy who was playing [music] in bars in Sydney, to think that I would play a character like Jack on an American TV show is beyond anything I could’ve ever imagined.”